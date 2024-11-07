Supreme Court directs liquidation of Jet Airways to protect interests of its creditors, employees

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud invoked its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to order the liquidation of Jet Airways.

Justice J.B. Pardiwala, who authored the judgment, ordered the amount of ₹200 crore paid by Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) towards the initial tranche payment of ₹350 crore to the creditors to be forfeited.

Justice Pardiwala said the fact that resolution plan had not progressed despite the lapse of five years was both “peculiar and alarming”.

The court set aside the NCLAT direction to the lenders of Jet Airways to adjust the ₹150 crore paid by JKC the consortium as performance bank guarantee (PBG). The top court directed the NCLT (Mumbai) to commence the liquidation process and appoint a liquidator as early as possible.

The Supreme Court judgment was based on an appeal filed by State Bank of India-led consortium of creditors which had challenged the March 12 verdict of the NCLAT.

The NCLAT had upheld the resolution plan of the grounded air carrier and approved the transfer of its ownership to the JKC. It had further ordered the Jet Airways monitoring committee to complete the transfer of ownership within 90 days.

In its appeal before the apex court, the SBI consortium, which included the Punjab National Bank and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Limited, said the situation was a “nightmare” for the lenders.

The lenders described the NCLAT verdict of March 12 as “shocking” and a deviation from the Supreme Court direction of January 18, 2024.

The judgment saw the court agree with the banks before ordering for the liquidation of the airline company. The court said it had no choice now and understood that “liquidation remains the last resort”.

The lenders had argued in the hearing that they were even bearing the burden of airport dues, which came to ₹1,000 crore and ₹22 crore a month. Besides, the “clock [was] ticking” on the maintenance of aircrafts lying dormant on the tarmac before they turned junk.

The JKC denied the allegations, arguing that it had spent ₹700 crore to revive the airline and the lenders, keen on liquidation, was stonewalling its every move.

Indian Consulate cancels camps after Canada conveys inability to provide minimum security protection

The Consulate General of India in Toronto on Thursday said that it is cancelling some of its scheduled consular camps after the Canadian security authorities conveyed their inability to provide minimum security protection to its organisers.

The announcement by the Indian Consulate was made on the social media platform, X. In the post it was noted, “In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organisers, Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps”.

Later in the day, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the Indian High Commission in Canada had to cancel a number of consulate camps as security provided for them was not adequate, adding that consular camps are being held in places like Vancouver where security is adequate. The MEA also said that threats and survelliance of Indian diplomats in Canada have increased in the past year which was unacceptable.

The announcement by the Consulate comes merely days after violent disruption by anti-India extremists was orchestrated when the Indian Consulate had co-organised a consular camp outside the Hindi Sabha Temple in Brampton, near Toronto. India registered its protest from the highest echelons with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressing anguish over the incident.

The Indian High Commission issued a press statement post the violent attacks in Brampton. “The High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulate General of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organised consular camps for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries. One account of the prevailing security situation in Canada, the Canadian authorities had been requested well in advance to provide strong security measures for these events, which constitute routine consular work”.

The High Commission had also said, “It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organisers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place”.

Previously, there were also attempts to disrupt similar camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3. The Indian High Commission had stated previously, “In light of these incidents, and with the continued threats posed to the Indian diplomats and officials, local venue organisers as well as local attendees, organisation of further scheduled consular camps will be contingent on security arrangements made for them by local authorities”.

The diplomatic riff between India and Canada has seen Canada violating various international norms such as the Vienna Convention, and subjecting Indian diplomats to surveillance against which the Ministry of External Affairs had lodged a formal protest with the Canadian government.

U.S. Elections 2024 results: We concede the election but not the fight, says Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris said Wednesday that “we must accept the results of this election” as she encouraged supporters to continue fighting for their vision of the country after her loss to Donald Trump.

Addressing the public for the first time, hours after she lost the Presidential election to her Republican opponent Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election but urged her supporters to continue the “fight” and stay organised and engaged.

“My heart is full today.... full of love for our country and full of resolve,” said Harris, in a sometimes emotional 11-minute speech, her voice shaking at times, her tone and tenor different from what voters heard on the campaign.

“I spoke with President-Elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power,” she said, speaking at her alma mater, Howard University, just after 4 p.m. in Washington D.C.

“A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results,” Harris said, presumably making a veiled reference to Trump who did not concede the 2020 election which he lost, instead mounting multiple legal challenges and delivering an incendiary speech which motivated his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Harris also made references to personal loyalty -- something Trump appeared to demand from bureaucrats and army officers and his political appointees during his first term.

“At the same time, in our nation, we owe loyalty not to a President or a party but to the Constitution of the United States. And loyalty to our conscience and to our God,” Harris said.

“My allegiance to all three is why I am here to say: While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” she said. Harris consoled young people, some of whom were crying. “You have power,” she said.

“This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves,” she added, urging people to stay orgnised and engaged.

During her campaign, she spoke of wanting to unite people, drawing a contrast with Trump, who had made references to using the U.S. Military against “the enemy within”. The Vice President made references to building bridges with strangers on Tuesday evening

Harris suggested that the “fight” would continue in the courtroom, in the public square, but also “in quieter ways” by “lifting people up” and by “looking in the face of a stranger and seeing a neighbour”.

Eligibility rules in public appointments can’t be changed midway: Supreme Court

A five-judge Constitution Bench held on Thursday that eligibility rules or the ‘rules of the game’ in public appointments cannot be changed midway through the recruitment process.

The Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had examined the reference on whether changing the criteria for appointments to public posts midway violate the right to equality and the right against discrimination.

Justice Manoj Misra, who authored the judgment for the Bench, said the rules which were extant at the commencement of the appointments/recruitment process cannot be altered as long as they were non-discriminatory, consistent with Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution and non-arbitrary.

The Constitution Bench held that the inclusion of a name in the selection list did not guarantee an absolute right to appointment. However, the recruiting authority must show reasonable reasons for non-appointment of candidates whose names had made it to the selection list.

The Bench had reserved the judgment in July last year. The case stemmed from the Rajasthan High Court’s recruitment for 13 vacancies for translators in 2009. The High Court had raised the cut-off marks to 75 after the completion of the stages of written exam and interviews in the recruitment process. As a result, only three candidates were found eligible.

NCRB data collection in prisons can go on, SC clarifies in caste bias matter

The Supreme Court on Thursday said its direction to delete the “caste” column apart from any caste reference in undertrials or convicts’ registers in jails will not impede the collection of data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra made the clarification.

In a landmark verdict delivered on October 3, the apex court banned caste-based discrimination like division of manual labour, segregation of barracks and bias against prisoners of de-notified tribes and habitual offenders by holding as “unconstitutional” the jail manual rules of 10 States for fostering such biases.

“The ‘caste’ column and any references to caste in undertrial and/or convicts prisoners’ registers inside the prisons shall be deleted,” stated one of the directions in the verdict.

Senior advocate S. Muralidhar, appearing for the petitioner on whose plea the verdict was delivered, said a prayer in the application sought non-hinderance to the exercise of the NCRB data collection by the direction of caste reference removal from the registers.

“That may be necessary,” Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati weighed in.

When the Bench noted that the NCRB ought to have moved the apex court for such a clarification, Bhati said she had instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs for its issuance by the court.

“... it is clarified that direction (iv) will not impede the collection of data by the NCRB,” the Bench said.

In its October 3 verdict, the top court observed that the “right to live with dignity” extended “even to the incarcerated”.

The Centre and the states were accordingly directed to amend their prison manuals and laws within three months and file compliance reports before the top court.

The top court was dealing with certain discriminatory provisions of jail manuals of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh when it set aside the same.

“Rules that discriminate among individual prisoners on the basis of their caste specifically or indirectly by referring to proxies of caste identity are violative of Article 14 on account of invalid classification and subversion of substantive equality,” it had held.

The judgment was delivered on a PIL by journalist Sukanya Shantha who had written on the prevalence of caste-based discriminations in prisons.

Germany heads for early elections as Chancellor Scholz’s coalition collapses

Germany entered a major political crisis on Wednesday with the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition likely paving the way for early elections next year.

The turmoil hits Europe’s biggest economy as it grapples with a sustained downturn and as Berlin worries about the impact Donald Trump’s return to the White House will have on trade and security ties.

Scholz said he would seek a vote of confidence by January 15 so that MPs “can decide whether to clear the way for early elections” which could be held by late March — six months earlier than scheduled.

The Social Democrat leader spoke after firing his rebellious Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the Free Democrats in a dramatic night session of what was a three-party coalition, declaring there was no longer any “basis of trust” with Lindner.

The embattled chancellor also said he would seek talks with the conservative Christian Democratic Union’s leader Friedrich Merz with the offer to “work together constructively on issues that are crucial for our country”.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck signalled that his Greens party, the third alliance partner, would stay on in a minority government and “continue to fulfil our obligations”.

The Greens’ Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the political chaos in Berlin at such a globally volatile time meant that “this is not a good day for Germany and not a good day for Europe”.

Scholz fired Lindner during a crunch meeting of senior figures from all three ideologically disparate parties, which have rowed for months over economic and budget issues.

Lindner had proposed sweeping reforms to jumpstart the troubled German economy that the other two parties opposed. He had long flirted with bolting the unhappy coalition and repeatedly warned of “an autumn of decisions” as difficult budget talks loomed.

Scholz, after sacking Lindner — who took three other FDP cabinet ministers with him — bitterly attacked the minister for his “petty political tactics” and accused him of a level of egoism that is “completely incomprehensible”.

Scholz cited the re-election of Trump, Germany’s economic woes and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as reasons for why Europe’s top economy now needs political certainty.

“We now need clarity on how we can soundly finance our security and defence in the coming years without jeopardising the cohesion of the country,” he said. “With a view to the election in America, this is perhaps more urgent than ever.”

With the German economy expected to shrink for the second year in a row, Lindner has demanded corporate tax cuts, eased climate regulations and a reduction of social benefits.

Many of those ideas are anathema to Scholz’s SPD, Germany’s traditional workers’ party and the left-leaning Greens. The bitter dispute has seen Scholz, Lindner and Habeck present contradictory economic plans and hold rival meetings with business leaders, deepening the sense of dysfunction and weakening Scholz’s authority.

Scholz said he had offered Lindner a plan with steps to bring down energy costs and boost investment for companies, secure auto industry jobs and keep up support for Ukraine.

But Linder — a fiscal hawk and strong opponent of raising new debt — had shown “no willingness” to accept it, Scholz said, adding that “I no longer want to subject our country to such behaviour”.

Scholz and his mutinous coalition partners have drawn withering fire from Merz, who has long demanded early elections in which polls suggest he would be the frontrunner.

In Brief:

Israel’s Parliament passed a law early on Thursday that would allow it to deport family members of Palestinian attackers, including the country’s own citizens, to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip or other locations. The law, which was championed by members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and his far-right allies, passed with a 61-41 vote but is likely to be challenged in court. It would apply to Palestinian citizens of Israel and residents of annexed east Jerusalem who knew about their family members’ attacks beforehand or who “express support or identification with the act of terrorism.” They would be deported, either to the Gaza Strip or another location, for a period of 7 to 20 years.

