Supreme Court convenes Special Bench to hear rape survivor seeking abortion

August 19, 2023

The Supreme Court shifted to high gear on August 19, constituting a Special Bench to hear a 25-year-old rape survivor who is fighting time to get an abortion.

The top court’s registry kicked into action soon after she filed her appeal. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud constituted a Special Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, who rushed to the court, for the special hearing at 10.30 a.m. on August 19.

During the hearing, the Bench found that the Gujarat High Court had dismissed the woman’s plea for termination of her pregnancy, which is over 26 weeks, despite a favourable medical report on August 11.

Justice Nagarathna conveyed her dismay on finding that the High Court had inexplicably posted the case after nearly two weeks before rejecting her request.

The woman’s counsel said she had moved the High Court on August 7 and the court took up the case the next day. It had directed a medical examination. The medical report was submitted within the next 48 hours. However, on August 11, the High Court posted the case to August 23.

“How can the court stand it over to August 23? How many valuable days were lost because of this,” Justice Nagarathna said. The Bench was also informed that the High Court was yet to upload the dismissal order.

“There is a sense of urgency involved in such cases. There is no place for a lackadaisical approach,” Justice Nagarathna said.

The Bench ordered a fresh medical examination of the woman later in the day. It directed the report to be submitted in court by August 20. The Supreme Court posted the case on August 21.

The Bench further directed the Secretary General of the Supreme Court to ascertain from the Gujarat High Court Registry if the order has been uploaded.

Build consensus over G20 high-level principles for secure and trusted digital economy: PM Modi

The Digital India campaign launched in 2015 was aimed at creating greater national financial inclusivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on August 19.

Speaking virtually at the meeting of the G20 Ministers of Digital Economy taking place in Bengaluru, Modi presented India’s diversity as a resource that supports testing and solution of new digital products from all over the world and said it was necessary to build consensus on the “G20 high-level principles for a secure, trusted and resilient digital economy”.

“As the digital economy spreads globally, it will face security threats and challenges. In this context, it is important to build consensus on the G20 high-level principles for a secure, trusted, and resilient digital economy. We in G20 have a unique opportunity to lay the foundation for an inclusive, prosperous and secure global digital future,” he said in his opening remarks.

He said the digital infrastructure should cater to farmers and small businesses and urged the need to create a “framework for safe and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence”.

He presented India’s digital economy as an enabling system and said the country had leveraged technology to make governance “inclusive” and “transparent”.

Modi highlighted the reach of the Aadhaar digital identity and said that it covered more than 1.3 billion Indian citizens. He also announced that India was building “Bhashini”, an AI-powered language translation platform that would be available in all Indian languages.

Indian-origin doctor helps catch ‘evil’ nurse Lucy Letby who killed seven babies in U.K.

A U.K.-born Indian-origin consultant paediatrician at a hospital in northern England is among those who raised concerns and helped convict a nurse found guilty of killing seven babies by a U.K. court on August 18.

Dr. Ravi Jayaram, from the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, said some of those lives could have been saved if his concerns about former nurse colleague Lucy Letby had been heeded and the police alerted sooner.

Letby, 33, was found guilty of the murder of seven newborn babies and also found guilty of seven counts of attempted murder relating to six other babies by a jury at Manchester Crown Court. She will be sentenced at the same court on August 21.

He told the channel that consultants first began raising concerns after three babies died in June 2015. As more babies collapsed and died, senior medics like him held several meetings with hospital executives to raise their concerns about Letby.

Eventually, it was in April 2017 that the National Health Service (NHS) trust allowed doctors to meet with a police officer.

“The police, after listening to us for less than 10 minutes, realised that this is something that they had to be involved with. I could have punched the air,” said Dr. Jayaram. Shortly afterwards, an investigation was launched that would lead to Letby’s arrest.

Rainfall continues in several parts of north India; Rajasthan government announces ₹15 crore aid to Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall continued to affect life in parts of northern India. Delhi, Gurugram and Ghaziabad were inundated with downpour in the morning leading to waterlogging in several areas, and traffic jams on highways.

Traffic was suspended on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway-58 following a heavy landslide from the mountain in the Totaghati area of Tehri Garhwal district. Meanwhile, rescue and relief are under way operations in Uttarakhand’s Jakhna village, which was affected after a landslide.

In Himachal Pradesh, search and rescue operations entered the sixth day as personnel continued to search for bodies in Shimla.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a financial assistance of ₹15 crore to the hill State. Earlier, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel too had announced ₹11 crore aid to the State.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department rainfall is expected to increase in Himachal Pradesh from August 21 to 23, but it won’t be as heavy as it was before.

Rainfall has also been forecast in several districts of Odisha — due to low pressure in the North-West Bay of Bengal causing rainfall in the adjoining North Odisha coast and the West Bengal coast.

East Coast Railway to install Intrusion Detection System to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks

In a bid to prevent elephants from being hit by speeding trains, East Coast Railway has decided to install an Intrusion Detection System (IDS) to detect and deter wild elephants approaching railway tracks.

The IDS will be installed in railway sections prone to elephant movements. As per direction by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the ECoR has obtained a sanction of ₹79.12 crore for installing IDS units near elephant corridors.

Six railway sections under Sambalpur and Khurda Road Railway Divisions have been identified to be taken up in the first phase. The sections include Maneswar-Bamur, Turekela-Lakhna, Arand-Arang Mahanadi, Norla-Therubali in Sambalpur Division and Kapilas Road-Rajathgarh-Angul, Rambha-Ganjam and Nayagarh-Porjanpur Railway Section under Khurda division.

The IDS can monitor unusual movements up to a stretch of 60km and help in detecting rail fracture, trespassing on railway tracks, unauthorised digging and landslides near tracks.

Indian compound archers strike gold twice at World Cup Stage 4

Indian archers claimed a double in the compound events, winning both men’s and women’s team gold medals in the World Cup Stage 4, in Paris on August 19.

The fourth-seeded Indian men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar downed second-seeded American trio of Kris Schaff James Lutz and Sawyer Sullivan 236-232.

Fresh from becoming world champions earlier this month in Berlin, compound women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur survived a scare before prevailing over Mexico by one point.

India now have two gold and two bronze from the last World Cup of the season, while Jyothi remains in the hunt for a second medal in the individual section, slated later in the day.

In Brief:

The ED has issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case, sources in the agency said on August 19. The ED has asked Soren to join its investigation on August 24. On August 14, ED summoned Soren in connection with an alleged land scam case but he did not join the probe citing he was busy with the preparation of the Independence Day celebration in the state.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

