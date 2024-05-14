  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 14, accompanied by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, Chief Ministers of various NDA-ruled States, and Union Ministers, filed his nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi. “My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!” Modi, contesting from Varanasi for the third time, said before filing his nomination in a post in Hindi on social media platform X.
  • The Supreme Court on May 14 refused to entertain a plea seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S.C. Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance. “Have you approached authorities. For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first,” the Bench said. The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.