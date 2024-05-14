The Supreme Court on May 14 assured advocate Prashant Bhushan that a petition to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate each instance of quid pro quo, corruption and kickbacks revealed through the disclosure of details of the electoral bonds will be listed soon for hearing.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, before whom Bhushan made an oral mentioning for early listing, said the petition was before the Chief Justice of India, who would allot a date and a Bench for it.

The petition filed by Common Cause and the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, represented by Bhushan and advocates Cheryl D’Souza and Neha Rathi, said some of the country’s main investigative agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (I-T) Department “appear to have become accessories to corruption”.

Several firms which were under investigation by these agencies have donated large sums of money to the ruling party, potentially to influence outcomes of probes, the petition has said.

Thus, the investigation in this case would not only need to unravel the entire conspiracy in each instance, which would involve officers of the company, officials of the government and functionaries of political parties but also the officers concerned of agencies like the ED/I-T and CBI etc., who appear to have become part of this conspiracy,” it has submitted.

Referring to reports and extensive data mining done by The Hindu and other media outlets, the petition said the information published reveal that the bulk of the bonds appear to have been given as quid pro quo arrangements by corporates to political parties.

Former Indian Army officer employed with U.N. killed in Rafah

A former Indian Army officer, Col. Waibhav Anil Kale, employed with the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UN DSS) was killed and another staff member injured as their vehicle was struck as they travelled to the European Hospital in Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza strip bordering Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, on the morning of May 13.

This makes it the first international casualty for the world body since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 07, 2023. The incident occurred at a time when Israel is gearing up for a massive ground offensive in Rafah.

“Today a UN vehicle was struck in Gaza, killing one of our colleagues and injuring another. More than 190 UN staff have been killed in Gaza. Humanitarian workers must be protected. I condemn all attacks on UN personnel and reiterate my urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire & the release of all hostages,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

Col. Wale joined the UNDSS at P-4 position about five to six weeks ago, officials said. His mortal remains will be arriving today by evening from Israel, an official in the know said on Tuesday. Officials in the know said the incident is being investigated and there was not yet conclusive information about who fired at the UN vehicle which was clearly marked.

Col. Wale was an infantry officer with 11 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAKRIF) regiment of the Indian Army and took premature retirement two years back. He had initially worked with MNCs and joined the UN last month. He is survived by his wife and two teenaged children based in Pune.

In a statement, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General (SG) said the SG condemned all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation. “With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians, but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages,” he said addressing a press conference.

One official said that UN informs the Israeli side of the movement of all their convoys. “They are all clearly marked U.N. vehicles.”

U.S. warns India of risk of sanctions following Chabahar port deal with Iran

The U.S. State Department has warned India about the potential risk of economic sanctions that any entity considering a business deal with Iran faced after New Delhi signed a 10-year deal with Tehran to operate the Chabahar port. It also emphasised that no exemptions would apply.

“So, we’re aware of these reports that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar port…I will just say, as it relates to the United States, US sanctions on Iran remain in place and we’ll continue to enforce them,” said US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel at a press briefing on Monday.

India signed a 10-year agreement on Monday with Iran to operate and manage the Chabahar Port, located close to Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan. India and Iran have projected the port as a key hub for the 7,200-km-long International North South Transport Corridor for moving freight between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe, bypassing Pakistan.

Answering questions on the implications of the latest India-Iran deal, Patel stated that anyone considering business deals with Iran, needed to be aware of the potential risk that they are opening themselves up to and the potential risk of sanctions.

He also indicated that the exemptions from sanctions granted in 2018 by the Donald Trump administration to allow India to construct and develop the Chabahar port would not apply. When asked if an exemption could be given specifically for the Chabahar port deal, Patel unambiguously responded in the negative.

“Given Iran’s increased role in the crisis in the Middle East and the fact that it is a new agreement signed between India and Iran, the US seems to have hardened its position on sanctions,” a source said. Last year, India sent 20,000 tonnes of wheat as aid to Afghanistan through the Chabahar port.

Mumbai billboard collapse: Search and rescue operation continues after over 21 hours

More than 21 hours after a huge billboard collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains, killing at least 14 persons and injuring 75 others, the search and rescue operation is still on, civic officials said on May 14.

So far, 89 persons were pulled out from under the collapsed hoarding, of whom 14 were declared dead and 75 others injured. They were admitted to six hospitals in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, the officials said.

Of the injured persons, 32 have so far been discharged from hospitals till now. Twenty-five of them were admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, four to M J Hospital Vikhroli and three to HBT Hospital in Jogeshwari. The condition of one of the injured persons admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital is critical, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At least 12 fire engines and other vehicles have been involved in the search and operation since around 4.50 pm on Monday. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 100 personnel, also joined the operation at 7.10 pm on Monday evening, he said.

After the 120 x 120-feet billboard collapsed on a Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump around 4 pm on Monday, the authorities had said that more than 100 persons were feared trapped under it. According to civic officials, the billboard was illegal and no permission was taken to install it.

The city police have registered a case against the owner of Ego Media and others for installing the hoarding that collapsed on the petrol pump. The owner, Bhavesh Bhinde, and others were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official said.

Delhi excise scam case: AAP to be made accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi HC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 14 contended before the Delhi High Court that it will make the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the money laundering case stemming out of the Delhi excise policy scam.

The ED’s submission was made while opposing the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case. “AAP is going to be made a co-accused in the next prosecution complaint (charge sheet) to be filed in the case,” ED’s counsel contended before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who is hearing arguments on Sisodia’s bail plea.

The probe agency’s lawyer further said there are concerted efforts by accused persons to delay the process of framing of charges in the case.

While seeking bail for him, Sisodia’s counsel submitted that the ED and the CBI are still arresting people in the money laundering and corruption case and there is no question of early conclusion of the trial. Further arguments on the bail plea are going on.

No doubt that NDA is on its way to 400 plus seats: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the rise in voting percentage from 14% in the past to 37% on May 14 in the Kashmir Valley seat of Srinagar, which went to polls in the fourth phase was the “greatest testament to the rightness of the decision” to removing Article 370.

In an interview with The Hindu, Shah also explained the BJP’s decision not to field a candidate in the three Valley seats of Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri. “There was an apaprachar (propaganda) against us that the Centre was doing development work in the J&K Valley to enforce rajnitik prabhutva (political sovereignity) of the BJP there. After much serious thought, we decided that we will first build up our organisation on the ground and then give a candidate to fight polls,” he said.

“The bigger point is that there is no greater testament to the rightness of the decision removal of Article 370 than the polling percentages going up from 14% in the past to 37% in the Valley in this phase of polling. And let me tell you, for the first time, more than 40% of displaced Kashmiri Pandits have cast their votes when in the past this figure was in single digits,” he added.

Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP would get a comfortable, full majority government. “In 2014, the voter wanted to replace the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and bring us. In 2024, we are being voted back on our record, and I feel this is for the first time that a government in India will get a positively affirmative vote based on hope. There is no doubt that the NDA is on its way to 400 paar and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the government with a good majority,” he said.

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing on May 27

Hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been fixed for May 27 following the appointment of a new judge to the special court.

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra six years ago. The plaintiff’s advocate, Santosh Pandey, said the matter would be heard on May 27. Gandhi’s lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla said the case could not be taken up during the day due to the non-appointment of a judge of the MP/MLA court.

The judge was transferred a month ago and a new judge is yet to be appointed. Last December, the court issued a warrant against Rahul Gandhi. Subsequently, Gandhi halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20, appeared in the court and was granted bail.

The complaint was filed here on August 4, 2018, against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Shah made at a press conference in Bengaluru in May of that year during the Karnataka elections.

The complainant referred to Gandhi’s comment that the BJP claims to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an “accused” in a murder case. Shah was BJP president when Gandhi made the comment.

About four years before Gandhi’s remark, a special CBI court in Mumbai discharged Shah in a 2005 fake encounter case when he was a Minister of State for Home in Gujarat.

Why has Ganga river gotten dirtier despite spending ₹20,000 crore: Congress asks PM Modi

The Congress on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he has abandoned the Varanasi villages adopted by him and why the Ganga has gotten dirtier despite spending ₹20,000 crore.

On a day PM Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the outgoing PM must answer for his “failures” in Varanasi.

Today’s questions: After spending Rs 20,000 crore, why has the Ganga gotten dirtier? Why has the PM abandoned the Varanasi villages he had “adopted”? Why is the PM determined to destroy Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy in Varanasi,” he asked in a post on X.

Ramesh said when he came to Varanasi in 2014, Modi had said “Maa Ganga ne mujhe bulaya hain” and promised to purify the waters of the Holy Ganga, but soon after coming to power, rebranded the existing Operation Ganga as Namami Gange.

“Ten years later, the ‘Namami Gange’ project has cost the exchequer more than Rs. 20,000 crore. Here are the results: the number of Polluted River Stretches has increased from 51 to 66, 71% of monitoring stations have reported dangerous bacteria at up to 40 times more than safe levels, and antibiotic resistant bacteria have now been found in the waters.

“Where has the 20,000 crore in taxpayer money gone? How much has been siphoned off in corruption and mismanagement? How can the people of Varanasi trust a man who has given a jumla even to Ma Ganga,” the Congress leader asked.

He also said outside the city of Varanasi lie eight villages that the PM had “adopted”, but a March 2024 ground report found that despite big promises of “smart schools”, health facilities and housing, the villages have seen absolutely no progress in 10 years.

“Domri village has almost no pucca housing,” he said, adding Nagepur village has extremely shoddy roads. Dalit communities in Jogapur and Jayapur have no toilets and no water, and the flagship Nal Se Jal Scheme seems to have missed Parampur village entirely, he claimed.

“The condition of Mr. Modi’s adopted villages tells us a lot about his sense of duty, or lack thereof, towards serving his constituents. Why has the PM abandoned his “adopted” villages? Is this the true face of ‘Modi ki guarantee’,” he asked.

Ramesh also alleged that “It is well known that the outgoing PM’s ideology is that of Godse, not Gandhi”.

“He has taken his malicious hatred of the Father of our Nation to the extent of destroying the Sarwa Sewa Sangh, started by Acharya Vinobha Bhave, and associated with personalities like Dr Rajendra Prasad, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Jayaprakash Narayan,” he said, adding it has been rendering extraordinary public service to the nation since 1955.

“It had been operating on 13 acres of land, close to the Varanasi Railway Station, for which it had full possession papers. It was evicted from its iconic campus in August 2023, and the land was taken over by the Indian Railways. Only one corner of the campus, occupied by the Gandhi Vidya Sansthan, remains untouched because it had already been captured by the RSS.

“Why does the PM persist in his hypocrisy of praising Gandhiji abroad, while destroying Gandhian institutions at home? Can he openly admit his admiration for Godse over Gandhi,” Ramesh asked.

Poll roundup:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 14, accompanied by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, Chief Ministers of various NDA-ruled States, and Union Ministers, filed his nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi. “My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!” Modi, contesting from Varanasi for the third time, said before filing his nomination in a post in Hindi on social media platform X.

The Supreme Court on May 14 refused to entertain a plea seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S.C. Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance. “Have you approached authorities. For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first,” the Bench said. The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

In Brief:

A Delhi court on May 14 extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha, who has been arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged excise policy scam also involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, till May 20. Special Judge for ED and CBI cases, Kaveri Baweja, passed the order after Kavitha was produced before the court on expiry of her judicial custody granted in the case earlier. The judge, meanwhile, also reserved for May 20 the order on whether to take cognisance of a fresh chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.