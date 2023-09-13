Three security personnel killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district

September 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

Three security force officers including an Army Colonel were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said in Srinagar on September 13.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later, they said. Bhat died due to heavy blood loss, they added.

The operation against the terrorists began on September 12 evening in Gadool area but was called off during the night. On September 13 morning, the hunt for the terrorists resumed after information started trickling that they were spotted at a hideout, the officials said.

Colonel Singh, leading his team from the front, attacked the terrorists. However, the terrorists fired upon him and he was critically injured.

Preliminary reports suggested that two to three militants were spotted and were encircled in Gadool “following a tip-off”. The joint team of security forces, comprising Army and police personnel, came under fire from the hiding militants during the search operation, officials said.

In Jammu’s Rajouri, security forces killed one more militant on September 13 in Narla area, where an encounter started a day earlier.

Officials said the encounter site resounded with fresh firing on September 13 morning.

Two militants have been killed in the operation so far.

One soldier also died during the encounter. The Army identified the deceased soldier as Rifleman Ravi. “His unwavering dedication and service to our nation will always be remembered,” an Army spokesman said.

Supreme Court asks govt to prepare manual for police officers on media briefing, says need to avoid ‘media trial’

The Supreme Court on September 13 directed the government to draft a manual instructing police officers on the dos and don’ts of briefing the media, especially in sensitive cases, while protecting the sanctity of the investigation and the rights of both the accused and the victim.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said police briefings should be tailored to the necessities and peculiarities of each individual case. Care should be taken to avoid police briefings to pave the way for media trials which pre-determine the guilt of an accused. A person is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Biased reportage would harm the reputations of both the accused and the victims. It may moreover derail the investigation. “The right to privacy is also a casualty,” the Court noted.

The Bench said the previous manual was over a decade old. Amicus curiae, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranaraynan said there has since been sweeping changes on the ground brought about mainly by the advent of social media. The Court agreed that it was important to balance the right to information, the rights of fair trial, competent investigation and the right to privacy and dignity of the accused and the victim involved in a case.

The Court asked the Home Ministry to prepare the manual, with inputs from the State police chiefs and the National Human Rights Commission, within three months. It scheduled the next hearing in January.

A similar order for media briefing guidelines had been passed in 2016 by a Supreme Court Bench headed by then Chief Justice J.S. Khehar. At the time, the Supreme Court had observed that the guidelines should take into consideration the “rights of the accused so that their rights are not prejudiced during trial and also the sensitive rights of victims”.

Similarly, in August 2014, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice (retired) R.M. Lodha had said that security agencies should stop parading accused before the media as it was an affront to their person and dignity. The Court had at the time said the agencies should also stop giving media briefings immediately after the arrest of a suspect, as what was said by investigating officers in press conferences prejudiced the person even before he was charged with the crime.

“Media briefings by police officers during on-going investigations should not happen. It is a very serious matter. This issue touches upon Article 21 [right to life and liberty including fair trial],” the Court had noted.

The Court had highlighted how even statements made under Section 161 [before the police] and 164 [before a judicial magistrate] of the Criminal Procedure Code were released to the media. “Even when the trial is on, a parallel trial is run in the media,” the Supreme Court had observed.

The series of hearings in the Supreme Court stems from a clutch of writ petitions dating back to 1999. The petitions led by the NGO People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) had sought the framing of guidelines for reporting of criminal cases and encounter killings. PUCL had at the time alleged that 99 encounters took place in Mumbai resulting in the death of about 135 persons between 1995 and 1997.

NIV teams to arrive in Kerala following Nipah confirmation; virus is Bangladesh variant: Health Minister Veena George

Teams from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune would arrive in Kerala during the day to set up a mobile lab at Kozhikode Medical College to test for Nipah and carry out survey of bats, the State Government said in the Assembly on September 13.

The move comes in the wake of Nipah infection being confirmed in four persons in Kozhikode district of the State.

Responding to a query regarding the Nipah infection in the assembly, State Health Minister Veena George said that the virus strain seen in Kerala was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious.

George further said that besides the teams from NIV, Pune, a group of epidemiologists would reach Kerala today from Chennai to carry out a survey.

Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has agreed to fly down the monoclonal antibodies that are required to treat Nipah patients, she told the House.

The Minister was responding to a query by CPI MLA P. Balachandran during the Question-Answer hour regarding the measures taken to deal with the Nipah virus which has killed two and infected two others in Kozhikode.

George said surveillance, contact tracing, categorising them into low and high risk, setting up isolation facilities for them, demarcating containment zones and procuring medicines from ICMR for those infected, were some of the numerous steps taken by the Health department to prevent spread of the brain damaging virus.

During the subsequent House proceedings, Leader of Opposition in the assembly V.D. Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala highlighted the need for new treatment protocols with regard to Nipah.

Satheesan also said that the State was not able to declare the Nipah infection even after the Centre did so. Proper training to deal with the virus was not provided to more health workers and no data was being collected regarding the disease and its spread to counter it effectively in future.

Responding to these submissions, George said that the State has two labs -- the Institute of Advanced Virology at Thonnakkal here and the Kozhikode Medical College -- to test and confirm Nipah, but they do not have the permission to declare the same.

“That permission is only with NIV, Pune. We are taking steps to obtain permission to declare Nipah at the two labs here,” she said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extolled the Institute of Advanced Virology at Thonnakkal and its capabilities and said it would be examined why the samples were not sent there for testing.

George also said that the treatment protocols were first issued in 2018, during the Nipah outbreak then, and later it was improved upon in 2021 and that was being followed presently also. “There have been no complaints about the protocols. They are formulated by medical and health experts. If any changes are required to be made to them, the same will be done,” she said.

The Health Minister also said that contact tracing and other measures to prevent spread of the infection was being carried out effectively. Seven village panchayats -- Atanchery, Maruthonkara, Tiruvallur, Kuttiyadi, Kayakkodi, Villyapalli, and Kavilumpara -- in Kerala’s Kozhikode district have been declared as containment zones.

SC refuses to interfere with Delhi govt blanket ban on firecrackers

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to interfere with the Delhi government’s order putting a comprehensive ban on manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the capital city.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari told a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh that a complete ban has been imposed on firecrackers despite the court allowing bursting of green firecrackers.

“No, we are not going to interfere. Where the government has banned firecrackers, it means complete ban. People’s health is important. If you want to burst firecrackers, go to states where there is no ban,” the bench told the counsel for Tiwari.

The counsel said his client being an MP was responsible towards his constituents and the court has itself allowed bursting of green firecrackers. “You should make the people understand that they should not burst firecrackers. Even you should not burst firecrackers during victory processions after elections. There are other ways of celebrating the victory,” the bench told Tiwari, who is an MP from North East Delhi.

On September 11, to combat high pollution levels during winter months, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital.

The sweeping directive that includes prohibition of online sale of firecrackers comes ahead of the festival season. A similar blanket ban was imposed during the last two years. However, there were reports of people bursting firecrackers during Diwali festivities.

Government announces all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of Parliament session

A meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties has been convened on September 17, a day before the start of a five-day Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on September 13.

The invitation for the meeting has been sent to all leaders concerned through e-mail, Joshi posted on social media platform X. On August 31, Joshi had announced a “special session” of Parliament for five days from September 18, but did not spell out any specific agenda for it.

“Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi had posted on X.

With no specific agenda announced so far for the Session, speculations have been doing the rounds if it could be about Women’s Reservation Bill, Uniform Civil Code, simultaneous polls or other subjects.

It is also expected that the Parliament proceedings will move from the old building to the new one during this session. Opposition parties have slammed the government for not spelling out the agenda of the Session even with just a few days left for its commencement.

Sanatana Dharma row: BJP raking up issue to divert attention from its failures and corruption, says T.N. CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 said the BJP was raking up the Sanatana Dharma issue to divert the attention of people from its failures, and its corruption.

In a statement, Stalin endorsed Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani’s view that there should be more talk about corruption under the BJP regime, as the saffron party was trying to rake up the Sanatana Dharma issue to divert the people’s attention and prevent them from talking about its corrupt activities. “Asiriyar Veeramani has expressed a correct opinion. I request the DMK partymen and leaders of the alliance to follow it,” Stalin said.

Stalin’s statement came on a day an FIR was filed in Mumbai against his son and Cabinet colleague, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma, which sparked the ongoing political row.

The CM also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told his Ministerial colleagues to give “a proper response” on the Sanatana Dharma row, and accordingly, every day, a Union Minister was talking about it and creating a debate. “We should not lose our focus and give way to their attention diversion tactics,” Stalin said.

“The Prime Minister has not fulfilled any poll promises given before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP government has lost the people’s faith and is engaging in a publicity spree. That is what we have to highlight in our campaign,” he said. The Rafale scam and allegations relating to the Adani Group have shamed the nation on the global stage, Stalin said. He also pointed out that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Report had exposed the Centre’s scams under seven schemes to the tune of ₹7.50 lakh crore. To hide this massive scam, the BJP has taken up the Sanatana Dharma issue, he said.

Stalin said that BJP was scared of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance. In the recent bypolls, the I.N.D.IA. alliance had scored a massive victory, which was an indication to their securing a victory all over India, Stalin said. “Let us focus and work towards exposing the BJP’s corruption, fascism and authoritarianism and ensure their defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and safeguard India’s democracy,” he said.

In Brief:

Airbus hands over first C-295 aircraft to IAF at ceremony in Seville

The Airbus Defence and Space on September 13 handed over to the Indian Air Force the first of the 56 C-295 transport aircraft kick-starting the delivery of the planes under a ₹21,935-crore project that was sealed two years back as part of an overall aim to modernise India’s air assets. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari received the aircraft at the aerospace major’s production facility in the southern Spanish city of Seville.

Income Tax department conducts raids on locations related to SP leader Azam Khan

The Income Tax department on September 13 raided the premises of Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan, and several other locations related to his Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur, Lucknow, Saharanpur and Ghaziabad. Multiple teams from the IT department reached these locations early in the morning and started their searches. Though there has been no official word from the department, it is believed that the raids are linked to the Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, where Khan is the founder and chancellor.

RBI asks banks, NBFCs to release original movable, unmovable property documents within 30 days of full repayment of loan

The Reserve Bank of India has issued directions to Regulated Entities (RE) such as banks and non-banking finance companies to release all the original movable / immovable property documents and remove charges registered with any registry within a period of 30 days after full repayment/ settlement of the loan account. This instruction has come as per the guidelines on Fair Practices Code issued to various REs since 2003, who are required to release all movable / immovable property documents upon receiving full repayment and closure of loan account.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

