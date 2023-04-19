Sudan crisis | MEA in touch with U.S., U.K., Saudi, and U.A.E. to ensure safety of Indians

April 19, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

Following exchange of words on social media between External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the situation in Sudan, government sources on April 19, said that the Ministry and the Embassy were “continuously monitoring” the developments in the crisis-torn African country. The source added that the authorities were in touch with the “The Quartet” countries – U.S, U.K, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E -- to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan.

Latest information from Khartoum has revealed that more than 100 casualties were reported in a day after a ceasefire failed within hours after it was announced. “The External Affairs Minister has spoken to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Both have assured their practical support on the ground. Our Ambassador in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host governments. We are also working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan,” an informed source said.

The MEA had earlier set up a dedicated Control Room (Toll free number 1800119797) for nearly 1,500 Indian nationals who are caught in multiple locations across Sudan.

Jaishankar had earlier described Siddaramaiah’s intervention in the matter as “appalling” after the latter pointed out that at least 31 people from the Hakki Pikki tribe of Karnataka were in Sudan. Jaishankar had said in his response, “There are lives at stake: don’t do politics.” The response also attracted a remark from Congress’ communications chief Jairam Ramesh who described it as “a most appalling response”.

This exchange temporarily overshadowed the situation faced by the Indian community in Sudan where the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) are caught in a violent conflict to grab absolute state control.

The RSF favours a slower transition to civilian rule and the SAF favours a transition within the next two years. The paramilitary has been arguing that the SAF is championing Islamists and has members of the Islamic Brotherhood in its ranks. General Fattah al Burhan, leader of the SAF has argued that he wants the RSF to come under a unified command of the SAF. This particular issue described as Security Sector Reform (SSR) has been at the heart of the crisis between the paramilitary and the military.

An Indian citizen from Khartoum had informed The Hindu earlier that many Indians are scattered across capital Khartoum and some of them have taken refuge in a prominent hotel. “Situation on the street is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. Our priority is safety and well being of individuals wherever they are located. Concern of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details,” said the source to The Hindu.

Have written to States about same-sex marriage hearing: Centre tells SC

The Centre on April 19 informed the Supreme Court that it has written to the Chief Secretaries of States, informing them that the same-sex marriage case is being heard by the Supreme Court.

The move to inform the States is despite the Supreme Court having already made it clear on April 18 that it would not venture into the realm of personal laws of various religions. The court had decided to restrict itself to examining whether the ambit of the Special Marriage Act could be widened to accommodate same-sex marriages.

The petitioners had agreed with the court for the adjudication of the issue in an “incremental manner” and to confine the contours of their submissions to the 1954 Act. They had made it clear to the court that they do not want to touch upon the realm of personal laws, thus obviating the need to involve the States in the case.

As of now, only two States, including Madhya Pradesh, have entered appearance. The case may take a longer turn if more and more States enter appearance. On Tuesday, Mehta handed over to the Bench copies of the Centre’s letters to the Chief Secretaries.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading the five-judge Constitution Bench, without commenting any further, said it is “excellent” that the Centre has informed the States. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for petitioners, however, chose to vocally protest the Centre’s move.

He said the Centre’s letter to the States was dated April 18. The Supreme Court had issued notice in the case five months ago. “It is totally unnecessary to do this now,” Rohatgi said. He added that the petitioners have limited their petitions to a challenge of a central law, the Special Marriage Act of 1954. They have only sought from the court a broader interpretation of the 1954 Act to make it gender-neutral so that same sex partners could exercise their right to get married.

“It is absolutely wrong for the Centre to argue that just because the subject (marriage) is in the Concurrent List, all the States have to be heard,” Rohatgi submitted.

“You need not labour on this, Mr. Rohatgi,” the Chief Justice observed quietly while asking him to begin his submissions on the second day of the hearing. The Centre, on April 18, had raised the preliminary objection that the States should be heard in the case. Mehta had said the creation of a “new socio-legal relationship” in the form of same-sex marriage by the apex court through a judicial declaration would only trigger chaos.

“Marriage is a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution. We cannot have one State opposing same sex marriage and another legislating in favour of it. Every State has separate rules under the Special Marriage Act or the Hindu Marriage Act. This calls for every State to be heard… I or any other person in this court may have a clear view of the issue, but those are not the views of the nation,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, had argued vehemently on April 18.

Mehta had said a judicial declaration validating same sex marriage would render other laws, which clearly distinguish between man and woman, “unworkable”.

Mehta had said the Parliament and not the court was the true forum to consider and decide on the issue of same sex marriage. He had submitted that “five brilliant individuals” cannot decide for the entire nation and create a “new socio-legal relationship”.

Senior advocate K.V. Vishwanathan, also for the petitioners, said their fundamental rights cannot, and need not, wait for the Parliament to legislate.

Supreme Court sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU Professor Saibaba in Maoist links case

The Supreme Court on April 19 set aside a Bombay High Court decision to discharge former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba in a UAPA case linking him with Maoist groups.

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah referred the case back to the High Court for a fresh look on merits. The State of Maharashtra had appealed the Supreme Court against the High Court order of October 2022.

A Sessions Court had sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2017. The High Court had agreed with Saibaba’s appeal that the Sessions Court had framed charges and tried him without obtaining sanction from the Central Government as mandated under Section 45(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On April 19, the Bench requested the Bombay High Court Chief Justice, in the observance of propriety, to place the case for hearing before another Bench, and not the one which had discharged him. The apex court urged the High Court to consider and decide the case expeditiously, preferably within four months.

The Supreme Court said it would be open for the State to argue in the High Court that once the accused had been convicted by the Sessions Court at the conclusion of a trial, the validity of sanction cannot be gone into by the appellate court. Senior advocates Nitya Ramakrishnan and R. Basant, appearing for Saibaba, said they should be allowed to counter the arguments of the State in the High Court.

Union Cabinet approves Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023, to be introduced in the upcoming Session of Parliament

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (April 19) approved the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 that has provisions to curb transmission of pirated film content on the internet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Thakur said the Bill will be introduced in the upcoming Session of Parliament.

He said the Bill also has provisions to classify films on the basis of age group, instead of the current practice of ‘U’, ‘A’, and ‘UA’.

‘U’ is for unrestricted public exhibition and ‘A’ is restricted to adult audiences, while ‘UA’ is for unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of 12.

Thakur said wide-ranging consultations were held with stakeholders on the Bill.

“This Bill will live up to the expectations of the industry.... This Bill is going to satisfy each and every one without any controversy,” the Minister said.

He said there were demands from various stakeholders to take action to curb piracy, on age-based film classification and certain redundant provisions in the existing Act.

A Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2019 and the new draft was based on consultations with the film industry and also incorporates the best practices from across the world, he said.

Thakur refrained from sharing more details of the Bill and said its provisions would become clear once the draft legislation is introduced in Parliament. Last week, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra, at an event in Mumbai, had said that provisions regarding transmission of film content on the internet were being added in the Bill.

“If that happens, it will go a long way in protecting copyright and we will be able to block those websites where pirated content is transmitted. But let’s see how it goes in Parliament and how it proceeds,” Chandra had said.

In Brief:

Jailed under UAPA,Yale University selects PDP leader Parra for International Leadership Center

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who was jailed for around 19 months under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), has been selected as the Yale Peace Fellow at Yale University’s International Leadership Center. Parra, a native of India, is a political leader who has dedicated his life to the cause of strengthening democracy and peace in Kashmir, the university’s selection notice read. Parra was arrested on November 25, 2020 and remained in jail until May 25, 2022 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was first arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and subsequently by the State Investigation Agency (SIA). The United Nations (UN) had termed the allegations against Parra as “an act of reprisal following his engagement with UN Security Council members and denunciation of human rights violations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Atiq Ahmed killing | Five police officials suspended for ‘negligence’

Five police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said here on Wednesday. Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.