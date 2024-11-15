Sri Lanka parliamentary poll: President Dissanayake’s NPP gets two-thirds majority

Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Friday (November 15, 2024) swept the parliamentary elections by winning a two-thirds majority in the parliament, the Election Commission result said.

The NPP, which contested under the Malimawa (compass) symbol secured 159 out of the 225 seats in the parliament, according to the results on the Election Commission website.

Sri Lanka’s Samagi Jana Balawegaya headed by Sajith Premadasa was a distant second with 40 seats in Thursday’s poll which saw the lowest turnout since 2010.

The NPP also made history by winning the Northern Jaffna district.

In the northern Jaffna district, the cultural capital of the Tamil minority, NPP — the predominant Sinhala majority party from the south of the country — won the entire district over the traditional Tamil nationalist parties. The NPP won three out of the six seats in Jaffna province, stunning the traditional Tamil parties which dominated the scene.

No Sinhala majority parties have won Jaffna ever before. The grand old United National Party (UNP) had previously won an odd solitary seat in Jaffna. The NPP won the Jaffna district with over 80,000 votes and the grand old Tamil party trailed by a little over 63,000 in the final count of Thursday’s polling.

This resonated with the pre-election comments by President Dissanayake who said his party was being accepted as a truly national party by all communities. “The era of dividing and setting one community against the other has ended as people are embracing the NPP,” Dissanayake, the NPP leader, said.

The NPP under its original Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) violently opposed any attempt of power sharing — a key Tamil demand during the armed separatist campaign of the LTTE. The Tamils only saw them as Sinhala majority racists. The NPP received over 6.8 million or 61% of the votes counted, taking a commanding lead over its rivals.

The win in Parliament comes two months after Sri Lankans elected Dissanayake in a decisive election held after the country’s worst economic crisis since Independence.

The NPP increased its vote share across the island but secured an especially remarkable mandate in the north and east that is home to Tamils and Muslims. The poll results in this region overturns the image of the NPP’s chief constituent Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna [JVP or People’s Liberation Front] as an “anti-Tamil rights” party, based on the JVP’s fierce opposition in the 1980s to Tamils’ self-rule and the merger of the north and east.

Tamils and Muslims who voted for Mr. Dissanayake’s political rivals — mainly former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa — in the presidential election appear to have voted for the NPP, revealing its success in reaching out to ethnic minorities more recently. In almost all districts, barring Batticaloa in the east, the NPP beat prominent regional parties, representing Tamils and Muslims, signalling that the chant for change that dominated the Sinhala-majority south ahead of the September presidential polls had now travelled island-wide.

According to senior journalist and political commentator V. Thanabalasingham, Tamil political parties “are suffering the consequences of not introspecting the political path of the past” and believing they could “fool” the Tamils for a long time, going to Parliament with “only emotional nationalist slogans”. “It is too late for even introspection,” he noted on social media platform ‘X’.

Mr. Dissanayake’s alliance also recorded big wins in the hill country across the island’s Central, Southern and Uva provinces, outdoing traditional parties representing the Malaiyaha Tamils.

This would be the first instance of a political party garnering a two-thirds majority in parliament under Sri Lanka’s proportional representation system, observed senior lawyer Saliya Peiris in a social media post.

“The result will also pave the way for the NPP Government to quickly honour its promise to abolish the Executive Presidency,” he said.

While the landslide win is a testament “that most people are happy with the direction of the country since the election of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake”, the NPP must resist the temptation to enact laws that will erode democratic rights and freedoms, Peiris cautioned, while managing “extraordinary expectations” of the electorate on political and economic fronts.

Climate finance are not ‘investment goals’, says India at COP29 summit in Baku

At the ongoing COP29 negotiations in Baku, India stated that climate finance — the money that’s necessary to incentivise and facilitate developing countries’ adoption of renewable energy sources over fossil fuels — should not be seen as “investment goals” by developed countries.

“Climate finance cannot be changed into an investment goal when it is a unidirectional provision and mobilisation goal from the developed to the developing countries. The Paris Agreement is clear on who is to provide and mobilise the climate finance — it is the developed countries,” said a statement by India’s lead negotiator, Naresh Pal Gangwar, on late Thursday. The statement was formally made public by the Union Environment Ministry on Friday. Currently, $5-6.8 trillion worth of climate finance until 2030 is being mooted at Baku.

Several technical issues are being deliberated upon at Baku. The key moment, however, that the hundreds of negotiators are working upon is the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQG). This is an estimate of the money that developing countries will collectively require from developed countries to adapt to climate change and shift to renewable sources without compromising on developmental needs.

The existing estimate, agreed upon in 2009, was to mobilise and deliver $100 billion annually from 2020-2025 but was fulfilled — not to universal agreement — only in 2022. However, the countries also collectively decided, in 2021, to increase this, come up with a new number, and make it operational by 2025. This is why the Baku COP is expected to deliver on a new number to make the COP a success.

Intervening on behalf of a collective called ‘Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs), at the High-Level Ministerial on Climate Finance in Baku, India, highlighted that the impacts of climate change were increasingly becoming evident in the form of unfolding disasters.

“We are at a crucial juncture in our fight against climate change. What we decide here will enable all of us, particularly those in the Global South, to not only take ambitious mitigation action but also adapt. This CoP is historic in this context,” said Mr. Gangwar.

The statement firmly asserted that, recognising the historical responsibilities and differences in capacities, the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement envisage a global response to climate change, adhering to the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capacities. “The context of different national circumstances, sustainable development goals, and poverty eradication, particularly with respect to the Global South, should not be lost sight of. These principles must form the basis for a strong outcome on the New Collective Quantified Goal at CoP29,” it added.

India’s intervention reiterated that the developed countries need to commit to providing and mobilising at least $1.3 trillion every year till 2030, through grants, concessional finance, and non-debt-inducing support that cater to the evolving needs and priorities of developing countries without subjecting them to growth-inhibiting constitutionalities in the provision of finance.

The statement recognised that such a scenario is vital for advancing towards COP30, where all parties are expected to submit their updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). “Achieving this outcome will set a solid foundation for meaningful progress in our global climate efforts,” it noted.

India strongly laid down the point that bringing in the elements of any new goal that are outside the mandate of the convention and its Paris Agreement is unacceptable. The statement ruled out any scope for re-negotiation of the Paris Agreement and its provisions.

Asserting that “transparency and trust” are the backbones of any multilateral process, India noted that there is no understanding of what comprises climate finance. Developed countries’ performance regarding their existing financial and technological commitments has been disappointing.

India’s intervention stated that a clear definition of climate finance, in line with the provisions of UNFCCC and its Paris Agreements, will promote transparency and is vital for furthering constructive deliberations and building trust. In this regard, the statement said, “We take note of the work carried out by the Standing Committee on Finance; however, there is need to further work in arriving at a meaningful definition of climate finance”.

SC seeks reasons for denying maternity leave to woman if adopted child aged above three-months

The Supreme Court of India has asked the Centre to explain the rationale behind a provision that entitles only those women who adopt a child below the age of three months to seek maternity leave benefits.

The apex court was hearing a plea challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, which entitles only those women who are adopting a child below the age of three months to seek benefits of maternity leave for a period of 12 weeks.

A Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Pankaj Mithal said the case put up by the petitioner in public interest prima facie was that the provision was a social welfare legislation and there was no reasonable classification when it restricted the age of infant up to three months.

“In other words, if a woman adopts a child above the age of three months, she will not be entitled to any such maternity leave benefit as provided under the Amendment Act,” the Bench noted in its November 12 order.

It said the Centre has filed its reply justifying the prescription of the age of three months but during the course of hearing, many issues have cropped up which require consideration.

“In such circumstances, we expect the Union of India to file a further reply on the issue discussed today, more particularly, as to what is the rationale in saying that it is only those woman who adopts a child below the age of three months would be entitled to seek maternity leave benefits otherwise not,” the Bench said. It said the reply be filed within three weeks.

The Bench said a copy of the reply to be filed be served to the counsel for the petitioner well in advance and rejoinder, if any, be filed within a week thereafter. It posted the matter for final disposal on December 17.

In October 2021, the apex court had sought response from the Centre on the plea which claimed Section 5(4) of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 was discriminatory and arbitrary. “Section 5(4) apart from being discriminatory and arbitrary towards the adoptive mothers, also arbitrarily discriminates against orphaned, abandoned or surrendered children above the age of three months, which is completely incompatible to the object of the Maternity Benefit Act as well as the Juvenile Justice Act,” the plea said.

The petition stated the purported 12 weeks of maternity benefit to adoptive mothers was not only a “mere lip service but when juxtaposed with the maternity benefit of 26 weeks provided to biological mothers, fails to stand even the basic scrutiny of Part III of the Constitution which is wedded to the concept of non-arbitrariness”.

Congress writes to EC over Rahul Gandhi’s flight delay, demands level playing field

The airspace lockdown in Jharkhand, put in place to accommodate the Prime Minister’s flight, evoked a strong reaction from the Congress as it delayed Rahul Gandhi’s flight.

In a letter to the Election Commission of India (EC), Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh urged the poll panel to ensure a level playing field. Gandhi, who had addressed a public rally in Jharkhand’s Godda, was stuck for over an hour. His helicopter was not allowed to take off because a “no-fly zone” was declared as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to fly out of the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand after a programme in Jamui, Bihar.

Gandhi’s flight was further delayed as the Prime Minister’s aircraft had developed a technical snag. “In fact, due to the said delay, all subsequent programmes of Shri Rahul Gandhi (for which prior permission had been secured) is now either being delayed or cancelled,” Ramesh said in his letter.

Urging the poll panel to ensure that the “level playing field is not disrupted”, Ramesh added, “If such a situation is allowed to prevail, then the ruling regime and its leaders can always take undue advantage of such protocols and limit the election campaign of opposition leaders.”

In a separate post on X, general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said that the nearly two-hour delay “reeks of the BJP’s intention to deny the Congress a level playing field in these elections”.

“This mistreatment took place on Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda Ji’s jayanti, when Rahul Ji is in his birthplace Jharkhand to commemorate his contributions towards Adivasi rights,” he said, adding, “The Modi government is so brazen that it will resort to such petty tactics to stop Rahul Ji, who has for decades spoken for Adivasi empowerment and protecting the Constitution at all costs.”

ICC puts Champions Trophy tour on hold after BCCI’s strong objection

The ICC on Friday (November 15, 2024) put on hold the Champions Trophy tour of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following BCCI’s strong objection to the PCB’s move.

The tournament, last played in 2017, is already in limbo after the BCCI intimated the ICC about the Indian cricket team’s inability to travel to Pakistan.

The PCB in return, as of now, has rejected the proposed ‘Hybrid Model’ with India playing its matches in Dubai. The schedule has also been put on hold and the new controversy could only make things ugly.

It is learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday (November 15, 2024) spoke to the top brass of the ICC and condemned this move by Pakistan and has urged the global body to take strong note.

“The BCCI secretary, after it came to his notice, called up the ICC and was extremely critical of PCB’s move to conduct a Trophy tour of multiple cities which fall under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“He has urged the ICC to take strong action. As far as Islamabad is concerned, there is no issue but there can’t be any Trophy tour to POK.” The Trophy Tour is part of the global body’s promotional campaign, involving visits to multiple cities as per discussions between the international body and the host country.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), without prior consultation with all stakeholders, announced on its official social media that the Trophy would be taken to Skardu, Murree, and Hunza — areas that fall under PoK.

“Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November,” PCB tweeted.

Delhi air pollution: CM Atishi announces staggered timings for govt. offices to tackle traffic congestion

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday announced staggered timings for government offices in the city in a bid to tackle traffic congestion and reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

“Under the new schedule, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., Central Government offices from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., and Delhi Government offices from 10.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.,” CM Atishi said in a post on X.

She said the move aims to ease vehicular traffic during peak hours. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP 3 measures as the national capital recorded the worst pollution levels in the country, with the air quality remaining in the “severe” category for two consecutive days.

On Friday (November 14, 2024), the city’s air quality was in the severe category with an AQI of 411.

In Brief:

A Delhi court will resume on November 26 recording the statement of one of the six female wrestlers who have accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya posted the matter for further proceedings after recording the statement of one of the complainants in the case on November 14. The proceedings took place in chamber. The court had on May 21 framed charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women’s modesty against Singh in the case. Singh had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The judge had also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against Singh.

