Siddaramaiah sworn-in as Karnataka CM; Cabinet decides to implement five poll promises in first meeting

May 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

Congress leader Siddaramaiah took the oath of office as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka, along with D.K. Shivakumar, who was sworn in as the Deputy CM.

In a joyous occasion for the Congress party that lasted for over an hour at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, eight senior Congress MLAs were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The names of G. Parameshwar, K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and M.B. Patil were cleared late night on May 19.

The occasion was marked by the presence of Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, his Deputy Tejaswi Yadav, former CMs of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, CPI leader D. Raja, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan, and former Maharashtra CM Sharad Pawar were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first meeting of the newly-formed Cabinet decided to implement the five guarantees that the Congress had promised. The estimated cost for implementation of the five schemes would be ₹50,000 crore per annum, according to CM Siddaramaiah.

He said the details of the implementation of these schemes would be worked out during the next Cabinet meeting. The departments concerned have been told to issue orders for implementation of these schemes.

The Cabinet also decided to hold a 3-day session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from May 22 for swearing-in of the newly-elected legislators as members of the Assembly. Nine-time MLA R.V. Deshpande will be the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly. He would administer the oath of office to newly-elected MLAs.

PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. This is the first meeting between them since Russia started its “special military operation” against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The PM was accompanied by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, while the Ukrainian president was accompanied by his security and foreign affairs team including Andriy Yermak, who heads the Office of the President.

In his opening remarks at the G-7 meeting, Modi had indirectly raised the commodities crisis that has been triggered by the war in Ukraine. Apart from the rising prices of agricultural commodities, the war is also responsible for the shortage of fertilizers.

He said that there was an urgent need to remove the “political obstacles” that have emerged in the global fertilizer supply chains and to support natural farming as an alternative to fertilizers.

Modi also raised the need to safeguard the rights of the transgender individuals. He spoke about a railway station in India that is entirely administered by transgendered individuals. India’s initiatives to promote millets were also mentioned during his address.

Centre moves Supreme Court seeking review of judgment that held Delhi government has control over Services

The Central Government moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of the May 11 Constitution Bench judgment that held that the Delhi Government has “legislative and executive power over Services” in the national capital.

The Government, on May 19, brought an ordinance designating the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) as the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi Government.

The ordinance would create a National Capital Civil Service Authority that will have the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi.

According to the ordinance, the CM will be the chairperson of the authority and the Chief Secretary and the Principal Home Secretary its members. All matters required to be decided by the authority will be decided by the majority of votes of the members present and voting.

In case of a difference of opinion, the decision of the LG is final. The move has set the stage for an intense confrontation of the Kejriwal dispensation with the Centre and the LG.

Decisions that khaps will take for us could hurt nation, say protesting wrestlers

The protesting wrestlers warned that a “big decision”, which might “not be in the interest of the country”, could be taken on May 21 to protest the “inaction” against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

The wrestlers have set May 21 as the deadline for the khap mahapanchayat to decide on taking the agitation forward.

A protesting wrestler said the decision of the khaps could hurt the country just like the farmers’ agitation, which lasted nearly 13 months.

“The decision our elders take (on Sunday) could be big one, one that might not be in the interest of the country. It could hurt the nation,” she said at a press conference at Jantar Mantar. She also said that it wasn’t an easy fight and that the wrestlers too had suffered a lot in terms of missing out on training and competition.

Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said the marches to create awareness about their plight would continue with a candle-light march planned at the India Gate on May 23.

The wrestlers said that the government should not be celebrating 75 years of the country’s independence when it couldn’t ensure respect for women.

In Brief:

The CBI filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case pertaining to anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of then Prime Minister of India, on October 31, 1984. The CBI alleged that the Congress leader “incited, instigated and provoked the mob” that got assembled at Pul Bangash locality on November 1, 1984 that resulted in the killing of three Sikhs. The charge sheet was filed almost 39 years after the incident in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Rouse Avenue District Court. Sources in the court said that the agency has invoked charges of rioting and murder among others, against Tytler. The court will consider the charges on June 2.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.