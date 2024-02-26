Several Indian ‘helpers’ discharged from Russian Army following India’s demand: MEA

February 26, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

Several Indians who worked as support staff to the Russian Army were discharged following India’s demand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on February 26.

It said India remains committed, as a matter of “top priority”, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian Army.

According to media reports, several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military and they were forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia’s border with Ukraine.

“We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian Army seeking help for discharge,” the MEA said in a statement. “Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian embassy in New Delhi,” it said.

The MEA added, “Several Indians have already been discharged as a result.”

Last week, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was in touch with Moscow for early discharge of Indians working as support staff to the Russian Army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine. “We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict,” he had said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij assures Assembly of CBI probe into killing of INLD State chief

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij told the Assembly on February 26 that a CBI probe will be announced in connection with the killing of the Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) State unit chief, Nafe Singh Rathee. Vij also denied the Opposition’s charge that the law-and-order mechanism has collapsed in the State.

“If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI,” Vij said while speaking on an adjournment motion moved by the Congress over Haryana’s law-and-order situation.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta admitted the adjournment motion as the Congress demanded a high court judge-monitored CBI probe into Rathee’s killing. Soon after the Question Hour, the Congress members raised the issue of Rathee’s killing and demanded a discussion on law and order.

Rathee and an INLD worker were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed their sports utility vehicle (SUV) with bullets at Bahadurgarh, near Delhi, on February 25. The attack, which came with less than two months to go for the Lok Sabha polls, drew sharp reactions from the opposition parties in the BJP-ruled State.

“Twelve people, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Naresh Kaushik, were booked on Monday in connection with Rathee’s killing,” police said. “Mr. Vij told the Assembly that police are properly probing the incident, but when Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the case might involve various angles that can only be investigated by a central agency,” the Home Minister said a CBI probe will be announced.

Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian asked the Speaker to allow a discussion on the adjournment motion moved by his party. The Speaker admitted the adjournment motion after which the House discussed the issue.

Kadian described Rathee’s killing as the state’s “first political murder” and demanded a high court judge-monitored CBI probe into the incident. His demand was backed by Hooda. Kadian also said Rathee was not given a security cover despite the fact that he was facing threats. Vij described Rathee’s killing as a very sad incident.

“I immediately directed the officials concerned to take action. I spoke to the DGP, the Jhajjar SP and the head of the STF, and directed them to catch the culprits at the earliest,” he said. Vij said the registration number of the car is being verified.

“On the Opposition targeting the BJP over the alleged breakdown of law and order,” he said, “It is being said that the entire law-and-order system has broken down in the state, which is not true. Those behind Rathee’s killing will not be spared and exemplary punishment will be given to them,” the Home Minister said.

We will revert to old recruitment system and scrap Agnipath: Congress

Mounting a fresh attack on the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, the Congress on Monday asserted that it would revert back to the old system of recruitment if the party comes to power at the Centre.

The party also demanded regular employment for about two lakh youth, who had cleared the recruitment process but were not given their appointment letters as the government launched the Agnipath scheme in 2022.

Calling it “gross injustice”, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to President Droupadi Murmu as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces and urged her to ensure justice for them.

In his letter, Kharge said he had recently met some of the affected youngsters and they had told him that between 2019 and 2022, almost two lakh young men and women had been informed that they were being selected for the three services.

“These young men and women had struggled against all odds to pass gruelling mental and physical tests and a written exam. Until 31 May, 2022, they believed that they had fulfilled their dreams and were awaiting only their joining letters. On that day, their dreams were shattered by the Government of India’s decision to end this recruitment process and replace it with the Agnipath scheme,” Kharge said.

“Our youth cannot be allowed to suffer in this manner. I appeal to you to ensure that justice is done,” the Congress chief added, and cited former Indian Army chief General M. M. Naravane’s comment in his book, Four Stars of Destiny: An Autobiography, stating, “The Army was taken by surprise by Agnipath and that for the Navy and Air Force, it came like a bolt from the blue.”

The Congress chief also mentioned the scheme is discriminatory by creating parallel cadres of soldiers, who are expected to work on similar tasks but with very different emoluments, benefits and prospects.

“The majority of Agniveers will be released into an uncertain job market after four years of service, which some have argued could affect social stability,” he noted.

Tagging his letter on social media platform X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, ”We are with the military candidates, who are full of patriotism and bravery, in the fight for justice.”

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government of crushing the dreams of lakhs of promising youth by bringing the Agnivir Yojana. “Lakhs of posts are vacant, crores of youth are unemployed -- this is Modi’s guarantee,” she said in a post on X.

At a joint press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here, party general secretary Sachin Pilot and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda asserted that there was no demand for such a scheme (Agnipath). “In the long term, this scheme will not benefit anybody except saving some money for the Government of India. We in the Congress party feel that we should go back to the old recruitment system,” Pilot said.

Hooda claimed that when the Congress asked what would the Agniveers do after four years of service, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had said they could employed as chowkidars (watchmen) in the BJP’s offices.

“On whose demand did the Narendra Modi government bring the Agnipath Yojana?” Hooda asked. “Neither the Army nor the youngsters joining the Army had put forward the demand for the scheme,” he said.

Tripura govt suspends IFS officer after row over naming lion, lioness ‘Akbar’ and ‘Sita’

The Tripura government has suspended IFS officer Pravin L. Agrawal following the row over naming a lion and lioness ‘Akbar’ and ‘Sita’, on which a case was filed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), officials said on Monday.

The lion and lioness were sent to Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri from Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoological Park on February 12.

The VHP’s northern West Bengal unit filed a petition before the Jalpaiguri circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court, praying that the names be changed as it has hurt the religious sentiments.

Agrawal, who was posted as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife & Ecotourism), was suspended on February 22 in connection with the incident, Tripura’s Forest Secretary Avinash Kanfade told PTI.

The court had asked the West Bengal Zoo Authority to consider renaming the lioness and lion, and wondered why create a controversy by giving such names. Taking into consideration the entire gamut of the row, the BJP government in Tripura had sought an explanation from Agrawal, who was earlier the chief wildlife warden.

Agrawal denied naming the lion and lioness, but later, it was found that the animals were named before they were sent to West Bengal as per the dispatch register, another official said.

“Since Agrawal was the chief wildlife warden of Tripura during the relocation process of the animals, he was placed under suspension,” the official said.

In brief

Puja to continue in Gyanvapi’s cellar as Allahabad High Court dismisses plea

The Allahabad High Court on February 26 refused to put a stay on the ongoing Puja inside the southern cellar of Varanasi-based Gyanvapi mosque. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal of Allahabad High Court delivered the judgment on Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee appeal challenging the order of Varanasi District Judge allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’ area in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Delhi excise policy case | Kejriwal skips seventh ED summons, AAP says agency should wait for court order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on February 26 in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam-linked money laundering probe and the agency should wait for the court order instead of issuing summonses repeatedly, the AAP said. This is the seventh time that Kejriwal has skipped the ED summons. The agency had issued the seventh summons to the chief minister last week asking him to appear before it for questioning. Kejriwal has skipped all the summonses so far, terming them “illegal”. He had also written to the ED seeking their withdrawal. In a statement, the AAP said the chief minister will not appear before the ED.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.