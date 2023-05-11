Sena vs Sena | SC paves way for disqualification of Shinde camp, says it cannot reinstate Uddhav as CM

May 11, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment, effectively opened the doors for the disqualification of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for defection from the Shiv Sena party while holding that then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s call for trust vote, which led to the resignation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was illegal.

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud however said it cannot quash the resignation of Thackeray, and thus, would not be able to reinstate him as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra now.

“Mr. Thackeray did not face the floor test. Instead, he had resigned. If Mr. Thackeray had refrained from resignation, he could have been reinstated. Since the trust vote was not held due to his resignation, this option does not arise. We cannot quash a resignation,” the court held.

The associate judges on the Constitution Bench in this order were Justices M.R. Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha. On June 29 last year, Thackeray had resigned as Chief Minister and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government fell hours after the apex court refused to stay a floor test called for by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 30. Following this, Governor Koshyari had invited Shinde to form the new government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judgment, authored by Chief Justice Chandrachud, held that the Election Commission of India’s decision to recognise the Shinde faction as the “real” Shiv Sena, giving it the party symbol of ‘bow and arrow’, did not have a “retrospective” effect and amounted to an interference with the party’s 2018 Constitution and results of the intra-party polls, following which Thackeray was made leader.

The court said Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar should not have kept the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other MLAs of his camp pending until the Election Commission gave its decision in its favour. The then Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal had issued disqualification notices against 39 MLAs, including Shinde, for defection on June 25, 2022.

The court said Shinde did not have the defence of ‘split’ available to him. A “split” from the original political party without a subsequent merger with another party or formation of a new faction is no longer a defence against charges of defection. The Constitution (91st Amendment) Act, 2003 had deleted the provision of “split” in Paragraph 3 of the Tenth Schedule. The judgment backs the contention raised by the Thackeray faction that the Shinde camp’s refusal to comply with the party whip amounted to a “split” from the original Shiv Sena party. As a result, they had ceased to be party members and were liable to be disqualified as legislators for defection.

Though the Shinde government would continue for the time being, the Supreme Court judgment would gravely impact the Chief Minister’s sole defence that he had only “split” and not defected from the Shiv Sena party. The Constitution Bench also found the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the new chief whip of Shiv Sena.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan’s top court on May 11 ordered the anti-graft agency to release former Prime Minister Imran Khan from its custody, broadcaster Geo TV reported.

Khan’s arrest on Tuesday in a land fraud case sparked deadly and widespread protests across the South Asian country, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order. The Supreme Court told Imran Khan that he will need to accept whatever decision Islamabad High Court gives, according to a report in Ary News.

According to another report, Pakistan Chief Justice told Khan that the court wants him to condemn the violent protests after his arrest. In the Supreme Court, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan said “I was kidnapped from Islamabad High Court and was hit with sticks.”

Khan added that “I had no idea what happened in the country after my arrest.”

According to Ary TV, Khan told the Supreme Court that “no damage to be done to the country, party members/workers to stay peaceful.”

Pakistan President Arif Alvi expressed distress over the political turmoil and unrest in the country following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged all concerned to look for political solutions, rather than coercion and arrests. Khan, 70, was arrested in a corruption case on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by paramilitary Rangers, who barged into a room of the Islamabad High Court where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was present for biometrics before the hearing of a corruption case.

Alvi, who was a member of Khan’s PTI party before he became Pakistan President in 2018, in a long Twitter statement said that he was “alarmed, shocked & deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country”.

The violent protests have left at least eight people dead and nearly 300 others injured in clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies and prompted the authorities to deploy the army in the country’s capital Islamabad, as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces to maintain law and order.

According to reports, Lahore and Peshawar faced the worst situation with incidents of arson and firings.

Pakistan’s former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a close aide of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan was also arrested on Thursday. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has said that Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau from the court without the permission of the registrar is tantamount to denying access to justice without fear and intimation, which is the right of every citizen.

“If an individual surrendered to the court, then what does arresting them mean?” the chief justice said on Thursday while directing the anti-corruption watchdog to produce Khan within an hour and holding it guilty for “contempt of court”. Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan. He is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

Delhi vs Centre row: SC holds Delhi government has control over administrative services

In a blow to the Centre, the Supreme Court on May 11 gave the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party regime power to make laws and wield control over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government departments while declaring that civil service officers are “politically-neutral professionals” who serve the people and not political parties.

“A constitutionally entrenched and democratically elected government needs to have control over its administration. The administration comprises of several public officers, who are posted in the services of a particular government, irrespective of whether or not that government was involved in their recruitment,” Chief Justice Chandrachud, who wrote the 104-page judgment, debunked the Centre’s argument that it retained “administrative control” over officers deputed to the Delhi government.

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud however reiterated that the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) would not have power to legislate on public order, police and land in the national capital.

“The legislative and executive power of NCTD over Entry 41 shall not extend over to services related to public order, police, and land. However, legislative and executive power over services such as Indian Administrative Services or Joint Cadre services, which are relevant for the implementation of policies and vision of NCTD in terms of the day-to-day administration of the region, shall lie with NCTD. Officers may be serving in NCTD, even if they were not recruited by NCTD,” the Court laid down the law.

If a democratically elected government is not able to hold to account the officers posted in its service, then its responsibility towards the legislature as well as the public is diluted, Chief Justice Chandrachud reasoned.

The Court held that the Lieutenant Governor was, according to Article 239AA, bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers of NCTD in relation to matters within the legislative scope of NCTD, which included all ‘services’ coming under Entry 41 of the State List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution except those related to public order, police and land.

“To clarify, any reference to ‘Lieutenant Governor’ over services (excluding services related to ‘public order’, ‘police’ and ‘land’) in relevant Rules shall mean Lieutenant Governor acting on behalf of GNCTD,” the Court interpreted.

The Court noted that the efficacy of the State and the system of responsible government to a large part depend upon professionals, who embody the institution of a competent and independent civil service. The policies of the government are implemented not by the people, Parliament, the Cabinet, or even individual Ministers, but by civil service officers. Effectiveness of the services is to a large extent dependent upon the relationship between the Ministers and civil service officers, it said.

“Civil servants are required to be politically neutral. The day-to-day decisions of the Council of Ministers are to be implemented by a neutral civil service, under the administrative control of the Ministers. Civil service officers thus are accountable to the Ministers of the elected government, under whom they function. Ministers are in turn accountable to Parliament or, as the case may be. the State Legislatures,” the Chief Justice observed.

The Delhi government had approached the Supreme Court amidst a scenario in which civil service officers were pushing policy files directly to the Lieutenant Governor, considered an extension of the Centre, rather than consulting elected Ministers of the Delhi government.

The Supreme Court said a principle of “triple-chain of collective responsibility” existed in the governance of the capital. This three-cornered command included civil service officers being accountable to Ministers, who are in turn accountable to the Parliament/Legislature, which is ultimately answerable to the electorate.

“An unaccountable and a non-responsive civil service may pose a serious problem of governance in a democracy. It creates a possibility that the permanent executive, consisting of unelected civil service officers, who play a decisive role in the implementation of government policy, may act in ways that disregard the will of the electorate,” the Constitution Bench said.

SC dismisses Centre’s argument that national interests trump over ‘local quibbles’

The Supreme Court on May 11 dismissed the Centre’s claim of superiority over the elected government of Delhi on the ground that the national capital is the seat of the Union Government and “national interests take precedence over and beyond the quibbles of local interests.” The Centre backed its argument on a narrow interpretation of a phrase — “in so far as any such matter is applicable to Union Territories” — in Article 239AA (3)(a) of the Constitution.

The Article, introduced through the Constitution (Sixty-Ninth Amendment) Act, 1991, declared the National Capital Territory of Delhi and its “special provisions”. One of its clauses said the Legislative Assembly of Delhi “shall have power to make laws for the whole or any part of the National Capital Territory with respect to any of the matters enumerated in the State List or in the Concurrent List in so far as any such matter is applicable to Union territories”.

The Centre said the phrase meant that the legislative and executive powers of Delhi were limited to that of any Union Territory. Union Territories were merely extensions of the Union Government and were subservient to the Centre. But the court said “Union Territories were not a homogenous class”. They differed according to the local aspirations of various regions.

“Unity in diversity is not only used in common parlance, but is also embedded in our constitutional structure”.

“Article 239AA establishes a Legislative Assembly for NCTD. The seats in the Assembly are filled by a direct election from the constituencies of NCTD… Article 239AA must be interpreted to further the principle of representative democracy. To interpret the phrase ‘insofar as any such matter is applicable to Union Territories’ in a restrictive manner would limit the legislative power of the elected Members of the Assembly,” a Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud rejected the Centre’s argument.

Addressing the Centre’s apprehensions about “national interests”, the court said “Article 239AA(3) balances between the interest of NCTD and the Union of India.” There are multiple safeguards in place to protect the Centre’s interests in the national capital. For one, the Delhi Assembly cannot make laws on public order, police, and land.

Secondly, the Article gives the Parliament a “plenary power” to legislate on “any subject in any of the three Lists (Union, State and Concurrent) of the Seventh Schedule for NCTD”.

Again, the Parliament could enact “at any time any law” which may add to, amend or repeal a law made by the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The Parliament could even effectively amend the Constitution by “giving effect to or supplementing the provisions” in Article 239AA and for “all matters incidental or consequential thereto”.

“Parliament has overriding legislative powers in relation to NCTD… The intent and purpose of Article 239AA(3(b) and Article 239AA(7) is to confer an expanded legislative competence upon Parliament when it comes to GNCTD since it is the capital of the country and therefore, must be dealt with different considerations,” the court reassured the Union Government.

SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud reserved its judgment after a 10-day hearing in the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices S.K. Kaul, S.R. Bhat, Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha, heard the rejoinder arguments advanced by senior advocates, including A.M. Singhvi, Raju Ramachandran, K.V. Viswanathan, Anand Grover and Saurabh Kirpal, who represented the petitioners.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Centre told the apex court that any constitutional declaration made by it on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage may not be a “correct course of action” as the court will not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and deal with its fallout.

The bench had observed that everyone was presuming that the declaration would be in the form of a writ. “We are all presuming that the declaration will be in the form of a writ that grant this or grant that. This is what we are accustomed to. What I was hinting was, as a constitutional court, we recognise only a state of affairs and draw the limit there...,” Justice Bhat had said.

The Centre had also told the court that it had received responses from seven states on the issue of same-sex marriage and the governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Assam had opposed the petitioners’ contention seeking legal validation for such wedlock.

In brief:

In a major reshuffle of portfolios of his council of Ministers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, May 11, 2023, divested Palanivel Thiaga Rajan of his Finance and Human Resources Management portfolios and allocated them to senior Cabinet member Thangam Thennarasu. Rajan is the new Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services. The Industries portfolio, hitherto held by the soft-spoken and articulate Thennarasu, would be handled by T.R.B. Raaja, who was inducted into the Cabinet earlier in the day.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.