SEBI imposes ₹624-crore penalty on Anil Ambani, bans him from capital market

The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has restrained Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani from accessing the securities market and prohibited him from buying, selling securities for a period of 5 years for his alleged involvement in diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), which was promoted by Group company Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL).

Ambani has also been restrained from being associated with the securities market, including as director or Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) in any listed company, holding, associate company of any listed company for a period of 5 years.

SEBI in its final order in the RHFL case has imposed penalty of ₹25 crore on Ambani.

While 21 entities have been fined ₹25 crore each for their alleged involvement in the case, RHFL’s KMPs Amit Bafna, Ravindra Sudhalkar and Pinkesh R Shah have been fined ₹27 crore, ₹26 crore and ₹21 crore respectively. A fine of ₹6 lakh has been imposed on RHFL. The total penalty amount works out to be about ₹624 crore.

In a detailed final order running into 222 pages, SEBI Whole Time Member Ananth Narayan G said, “Certain KMP under the instruction of Noticee No 2 [Anil Ambani] who was not holding any position of governance of RHFL, systematically stripped the company’s assets in blatant defiance of RHFL’s board of directors.”

“I also note that investigation in the matter has concluded that the noticees [KMPs & entities] were involved in perpetrating a fraudulent scheme by disbursing General Purpose Working Capital (GPC) loans resulting in erosion of the company’s finances due to such loans eventually being declared NPA,” he wrote in the order.

“I note that Investigation Report and Interim Order contain repeated references to promoter-linked entities being the beneficiaries of the funds diverted from RHFL,” he stated.

“I am of the view that there is a need to quantify such gains and ascertain the real beneficiaries behind the web of companies,” he observed. “Illegal gains if any must be quantified. Noticees who have made the said gains must be identified,” he wrote in the order.

Castigating Bafna, Sudhalkar and Shah for allegedly aiding diversion and misuse of funds of a listed company for the benefit of other Reliance ADA Group entities, the SEBI order said they had “exhibited gross misconduct and unprofessional behaviour while approving GPC loans leading to erosion of shareholders’ wealth.”

“Considering the egregious nature of the fraud perpetrated in this case, I am of the view that maximum penalty must be imposed on noticees except against RHFL and Mr. Shah,” the SEBI Whole Time Member said.

The order posted on SEBI website on Friday (August 23, 2024) has come into force with immediate effects. The SEBI had ordered an investigation into the case after getting multiple complaints from investors about alleged diversion of funds from RHFL by promoter group entities.

Even though the company’s board had expressed serious concerns about the advances being provided under GPC loans and had asked the KMPs not to sanction such loans, no one paid heed.

As per the order loans extended by RHFL to corporates had skyrocketed from ₹3,742.60 crore in FY18 to ₹8,670.80 crore in FY19. 70 loans amounting to ₹6,187.78 crore were GPC loans disbursed in FY19 as per the order. A response from Reliance ADA Group or Ambani is awaited.

Kolkata rape and murder accused Sanjay Roy sent to judicial custody till September 6

Kolkata doct rape and murder case prime accused Sanjay Roy was sent to judicial custody till September 6 on Friday (August 23, 2024). Roy, a civic police volunteer, was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the crime.

The CBI has received consent from a court in Kolkata to conduct a polygraph test of the accused Sanjoy Roy. The application to conduct a polygraph test was made before the court on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

West Bengal Health Secretary N.S. Nigam on Friday (August 23, 2024) appealed to resident doctors protesting over the incident to resume services. Nigam said that health services are seriously affected because of ceased work of resident doctors.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday (August 23, 2024) directed the CBI to probe financial irregularities at R.G. Kar MCH involving former principal Sandip Kumar Ghosh. The incident has invoked fear among students and doctors with post-graduate trainees questioning the safety and security on the hospital premises and alleging the lack of a separate room for women doctors who work at night. Junior doctors, members of the hospital’s Resident Doctors Association and supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party have protested against the death of the student.

Excise policy scam: SC defers till September 5 hearing on Kejriwal’s pleas against arrest by CBI

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 23, 2024) deferred till September 5 hearing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas seeking bail and challenging the arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan allowed the CBI to file its counter affidavit in the matter and gave two days’ time to Kejriwal to file a rejoinder.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said the CBI filed a counter affidavit in only one of the pleas and it was served upon them at 8 p.m. on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

ASG S.V. Raju said they will file the counter in another plea in one week.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on September 5. Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the case. He has challenged the August 5 orders of the Delhi High Court.

On August 14, the top court refused to grant interim bail to Kejriwal in the case and sought a response from the probe agency on his plea challenging his arrest. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26.

The Delhi High Court had on August 5 upheld the arrest of the chief minister as legal, and said there was no malice in the acts done by the CBI which was able to demonstrate how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

The High Court had asked him to move the trial court for regular bail in the CBI case.

The High Court had noted that the loop of evidence against the chief minister was closed after the collection of relevant evidence following his arrest by the CBI and it cannot be said that it was without any justifiable reason or illegal.

It said Kejriwal is not an ordinary citizen but a distinguished recipient of the Magsaysay Award and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party. “The control and the influence which he has on the witnesses is prima facie borne out from the fact that these witnesses could muster the courage to be a witness only after the arrest of the petitioner, as highlighted by the special prosecutor.

“Also, it establishes that the loop of evidence against the petitioner was closed after the collection of relevant evidence after his arrest. No malice whatsoever can be gathered from the acts of the respondent (CBI),” the High Court had said.

The High Court had dismissed Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest, saying it was only after sufficient evidence was collected and sanction was obtained in April 2024 that the agency proceeded with further probe against him.

It was noted that the links to the crime extended even to Punjab but material witnesses were not coming forward due to the influence exercised by Kejriwal by virtue of his position. It was only after he got arrested that the witnesses came forward to record their statements, the High Court had said.

The Chief Minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court’s order was stayed by the high court.

On July 12, the top court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

DGCA slaps ₹90-lakh fine on Air India for unqualified crew on Mumbai-Riyadh flight

The DGCA slapped a fine of ₹90 lakh on Air India for operating a flight on July 9 from Mumbai to Riyadh with an unqualified crew.

The fine follows a voluntary report submitted by Air India after it emerged that a junior pilot yet to be released for flying duties was assigned a flight with a captain who was not a trainer.

The regulator said in a press statement that the incident “has been viewed as a serious scheduling incident having significant safety ramifications,” referring to a rostering lapse on the part of Air India. The airline’s Director of Operations and Director of Flight Safety also face a fine of ₹6 lakh and ₹3 lakh each.

A junior pilot who is not yet released for flying can only be assigned cockpit duties along with a Line Training Captain, a Type Rating Instructor or a Designated Examiner.

In the July 9 incident, the trainee pilot was supposed to operate the Mumbai-Riyadh flight with a training captain. However, the training Captain fell ill and rostering replaced him with a non-training Captain. The two pilots realised the goof-up on the part of the scheduling department only mid-flight and filed a voluntary report after landing in Riyadh.

The regulator said during an investigation it found several lapses, but didn’t go into the details. “It was prima facie revealed that there are deficiencies and multiple violations to the regulatory provisions by several post holders and staff, which could significantly affect safety,” it said.

MGNREGA is ‘living monument’ of PM Modi’s betrayal of rural India: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday (August 23, 2024) slammed the Centre over its handling of the MGNREGA, alleging that the present state of the scheme is “a living monument of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “betrayal” of rural India.

Kharge recalled that in 2005, on this day, the then Congress-led UPA government enacted the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to ensure ‘Right to Work’ to crores of people in rural India.

In a post on social media account X, he said at present, there are 13.3 crore active workers who depend on the MGNREGA, despite low wages, abysmal work-days, and facing deletion of job cards. In the guise of using technology and Aadhaar, the Modi government has deleted over seven crore workers’ job cards, cutting these households off from MGNREGA work, the Congress president claimed.

This year’s Budget allocation for the MGNREGA is just 1.78% of the total budgetary allocation, which marks a 10-year low in the scheme’s funding, he said. The lower allocation by the Modi government contributes to artificially suppressing the demand for work under the scheme, he argued.

The Economic Survey has already laid the groundwork to justify the low allocation by claiming that the MGNREGA demand does not necessarily correlate with rural distress, Kharge said.

A recent parliamentary standing committee report has said that the daily wages paid under the MGNREGA are inadequate, he said. For instance, since 2014, the daily wage rate for Uttar Pradesh has increased just 4 per cent per year, when inflation has been much higher than that, he pointed out.

“Today a labourer earns on an average a mere ₹213 per day. The Congress is committed to provide ₹400 per day as National Minimum Wage,” he said.

Even though rural inflation is higher than urban inflation for 13 straight months, the Modi government’s “rank apathy” towards rural poor continues, the Congress chief said.

“The present state of MGNREGA is a living monument of PM Modi’s betrayal of rural India!” Kharge said.

Health Ministry asks medical colleges to ditch black robes for convocation, use ‘Indian dress’

The Union Health Ministry, on Friday (August 23, 2024), said the usage of black robe and cap during medical convocation is a colonial legacy, which needs to be changed.

In its latest order, it has asked all the institutes to change the dress code. It asked the institutions to design an appropriate dress code for the convocation ceremony based on local traditions of the State in which it is located. “The above tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed,” the communication said.

“...it has been decided by the Ministry that the various Institutes of the Ministry including AIIMS/INIs engaged in imparting medical education will design appropriate India dress code for the Convocation Ceremony of their Institute’ based on local traditions of the State in which the Institute is located.” the order issued on August 23, 2024 stated.

The order also mentioned it was “in reference to the PANCH PRAN (five resolutions) enunciated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.” The Ministry asked them to submit proposals in this regard which will be approved by the Union Health Secretary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2022 had spelled out the five resolutions, which includes “A resolve of developed India; Removing any trace of the colonial mindset; Taking pride in our legacy; Our strength of unity; and Fulfilling the duties of citizens with honesty”.

In Brief:

14 killed as Indian-registered bus plunges into river in Nepal

At least 14 people were killed after an Indian-registered passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal on Friday (August 23, 2024), according to media reports. The bus from Gorakhpur was heading toward the capital Kathmandu from the resort town of Pokhara when it drove off the highway in Aaina Pahara in the Tanahun district. At least 29 passengers have been rescued from the bus with the number plate UP 53 FT 7623.

Govind Mohan takes charge as Union Home Secretary

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan on Friday (August 23, 2024) took charge as the Union Home Secretary following the retirement of incumbent Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Mohan, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Sikkim cadre, was serving as Union Culture Secretary before being appointed as Union Home Secretary last week. A B.Tech from Banaras Hindu University and a PG Diploma from IIM, Ahmedabad, the senior bureaucrat has wide experience in serving both the Sikkim and the central governments in various capacities. A seasoned bureaucrat, Mohan was also the government’s key officer during the COVID-19 pandemic and was tasked with overseeing the implementation of decisions taken for various protocols and ensuring smooth coordination with States.