SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, says move was part of 70-year-old exercise to integrate J&K to the Union

December 11, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on December 11 unanimously upheld the power of the President to abrogate Article 370 in August 2019, leading to the reorganisation of the full-fledged State of Jammu and Kashmir to two Union Territories and denuding it of its special privileges.

The five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud confirmed that the President could “unilaterally issue a notification that Article 370 ceases to exist”.

The court held that the President had power to abrogate Article 370 if “special circumstances warrant a special solution”.

“The court cannot sit in appeal over the decision of the President on whether the special circumstances which led to the arrangement under Article 370 have ceased to exist,” the Chief Justice reasoned.

The court said the abrogation of Article 370 was the culmination of a “gradual and collaborative exercise” spread over the past 70 years between the Centre and the State to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the Union. The objective of the integration process was to make the entirety of the rights and obligations enshrined in the Indian Constitution applicable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in an epilogue, referred to witnessing the inter-generational trauma caused by violence and mass migration during his travels to Jammu and Kashmir. He proposed the setting up of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to reach out to the people.

The court declared the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution “redundant” and “inoperative”.

“The Constitution of India is a complete code for constitutional governance,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed.

The court accepted the assurance of the Centre to restore Statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir “at the earliest”. It directed the Election Commission of India to hold the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections by September 30, 2024.

The court found it unnecessary to examine whether the reorganisation of the State into the two UnionTerritories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir had been even permissible. The Bench further upheld the carving out of the Union Territory of Ladakh from the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The fact that the abrogation of Article 370 through an executive order by the President happened after the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislative Assembly by the Governor on November 21, 2018 and the subsequent proclamation of President’s rule under Article 356 on December 19, 2018 did not deter the court.

“Even if this court holds that the Proclamation could not have been issued under Article 356, there would be no material relief which can be given in view of the fact that President’s Rule was revoked in the State of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019,” Chief Justice Chandrachud justified.

In his lead judgment, the Chief Justice, speaking for himself, Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant, said Jammu and Kashmir had divested itself of “any element of sovereignty” after the execution of the Instrument of Accession to the Union in October 1947. Justices Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna concurred in their separate opinions.

“The State of Jammu and Kashmir does not have ‘internal sovereignty’ distinguishable from the powers and privileges enjoyed by other States in the country,” Chief Justice Chandrachud held.

At most, the special privileges and even a separate Constitution for Jammu and Kashmir was merely a “feature of asymmetric federalism and not sovereignty”.

The court held that Article 370 was only a “temporary provision” to ease the accession of the then princely State to the Union at a time of internal strife and war.

The power of the Parliament or the President to abrogate Article 370 did not cease to exist with the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir in 1957.

Only the power of the J&K Constituent Assembly to recommend abrogation of Article 370 ceased to exist with its dissolution. The power of the President under Article 370 (3) to abrogate Article 370 had continued to prevail.

“When the Constituent Assembly dissolved, only the transitional power recognised in the proviso of Article 370(3), which empowered the Constituent Assembly to make its recommendations, ceased to exist. It did not affect the power held by the President under Article 370 (3),” Chief Justice Chandrachud clarified.

Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav, the BJP MLA from Ujjain South, was elected as the BJP’s Legislature Party leader in Madhya Pradesh at a meeting in Bhopal held in the evening in presence of central observers, and is set to become the 19th Chief Minister of the State.

A source in the State BJP told The Hindu that the party’s government will also have two Deputy Chief Ministers and the names of senior MLAs Jagdish Dewda and Rajendra Shukla have been finalised for the same.

Dewda, however, speaking to The Hindu said that he was awaiting an official confirmation on the decision. Yadav will replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Madhya Pradesh CM, who has held the top post since 2005 barring the 15-Month period from December 2018 to March 2020 when the Congress was in power in the State.

In the recent State Assembly elections, Yadav won from his Ujjain Dakshin seat by 12,941 votes. He had won the Assembly seat for the first time in 2013 and also retained it in 2018.

A three-term MLA representing Ujjain Dakshin Assembly constituency, Yadav has previously served as Education Minister, in the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government, between 2020 and 2023.

Yadav’s name was proposed by Chouhan at the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Bhopal. Yadav has also served as the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Tourism from 2013 to 2018.

Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning in money-laundering case on December 12

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on December 12,” official sources said.

“Soren has been asked to depose at the federal agency’s office in Ranchi and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” the sources said on December 11. “The summons for the Chief Minister is for December 12,” they added.

This is the sixth notice issued to Soren, but he never deposed as he filed a petition before the Supreme Court and later the Jharkhand High Court seeking protection from the ED action and terming the summons as “unwarranted”. Both the courts had dismissed his petition.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader had claimed in the high court that the summons were issued against him out of “malice” and false allegations were levelled against him with the sole motive to create political uncertainty and unrest in the State. The ED issued its first summons to him for August 14.

The probe pertains to the ED alleging that a “huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by mafia was going on in Jharkhand”.

The agency has arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Chhavi Ranjan who had earlier served as the director of the state social welfare department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi. Soren was questioned by the ED in November last year in another money-laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the State.

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra moved the Supreme Court on December 11 challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, after the House adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

On December 8, after a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the TMC MP from the House for “unethical conduct”, which was adopted by a voice vote.

Reacting sharply to her expulsion, Moitra had equated the action with hanging by a “kangaroo court” and alleged that a Parliamentary panel was being weaponised by the government to force the Opposition into submission.

The ethics committee report found Moitra guilty of “unethical conduct” and contempt of the House as she shared her Lok Sabha member’s portal credentials — user ID and password — with unauthorised people, which had an irrepressible impact on national security, Joshi said.

The Committee had also recommended that in view of the “highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct” of Moitra, an intense, legal and institutional inquiry be initiated by the government in a time-bound manner.

The motion moved by Joshi said Moitra’s “conduct has further been found to be unbecoming as an MP for accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest, which is a serious misdemeanour and highly-deplorable conduct” on her part.

In Brief:

Equity benchmark Sensex breached a new milestone of 70,000 points before closing 102 points higher, while Nifty settled just shy of the 21,000 mark on December 11, driven by gains in banking, IT and metal shares. After a gap-up opening, the 30-share index rose to a record intra-day high of 70,057.83 points. Later, it shed some of the gains to close at 69,928.53 points, showing gains of 102.93 points or 0.15%.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.