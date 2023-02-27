SC tells government that challenge before it to ED Director’s ‘piecemeal’ tenure extensions is not about ‘politics’

February 27, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

The Supreme Court reacted sharply on February 27 that it is not concerned with politics when the government claimed that the opposition to the “piecemeal” tenure extensions granted to Enforcement Directorate Director S.K. Mishra is by representatives of political parties who are trying to subvert ongoing investigations against their leaders.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Aravind Kumar said the top court, in a judgment in September 2021, had specifically said there would be no further extensions for Mishra.

However, the government, within two months of the judgment, made amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act by way of promulgation of an ordinance in November 2021. These amendments had paved the way for the government to stretch Mishra’s tenure by a year till November 2022. On the strength of these changes, the government had again given the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer his third extension in November 2022. He is expected to continue till November 18, 2023.

The petitions filed by Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, social activist and General Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Mahila Committee Jaya Thakur have argued that the “piecemeal” extensions affect “institutional independence”.

“All the petitions have been filed by people whose party leaders are facing serious charges,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted.

He said the petitions were filed on the basis of personal motive and oblique interest.

“We are not about politics here,” the Court responded. The Court’s amicus curiae, senior advocate K.V. Vishwanathan, said that this case did not concern just one officer. He said the larger issue was to “protect or insulate the institution from the executive”.

“The Union claims there is an amendment to the CVC Act, and there is an extension given on November 17, 2021. My submission is keeping in line the long line of judgments in Vineet Narain, Common Cause cases. The extensions are illegal,” he submitted.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for one of the petitioners, asked the Court if “piecemeal extensions impinge on the independence of the person himself”.

“What is being done is the exact reverse of the fixity of tenure upheld in the statute itself… This shows the government telling the officer ‘unless you do my bidding…’” Singhvi submitted.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, for petitioners, said “like this, he will go on till he is 95!” Senior advocate Anoop Chaudhary, also for the petitioners, said the extensions amount to a “nullification of the Court’s judgment”.

“Everyday he continues in office is a direct violation and defiance of this order,” Chaudhary said. The Court listed the case for detailed hearing on March 21 at 2 p.m.

Delhi excise scam case: Manish Sisodia sent to CBI custody till March 4

A Delhi court on February 27 sent Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to five-day CBI custody till March 4.

Earlier in the day, the CBI produced Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a city court and sought five-day custody.

The CBI on February 26 evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. During the more-than-an-hour-long hearing on February 27, Sisodia’s counsel said that it was the Lieutenant Governor who had approved the changes in the excise policy and that the Central probe agency was going after the elected government.

Sisodia claimed that there was no evidence against him and opposed the CBI’s plea for his remand. “I am the Finance Minister. I’ve to present the budget.... what changed yesterday that the Finance Minister was to be placed under custody? Was he not available for next days? Or was this arrest done for ulterior motive? This case is an assault on an individual as well as the institution. Remand will send a message, this is a fit case for declining remand,” Sisodia’s counsel told the court.

He submitted that Sisodia acted as a member of the Delhi Government and hence the decision can neither be attributed to him nor questioned. “I can’t do anything. It has to be approved by appropriate authority,” he said.

The counsel for the probe agency submitted that the arrested Minister’s custody was required for effective interrogation in the case. Sisodia claimed that he had no role in the case but the probe showed he personally took decisions, the CBI submitted.

Sisodia’s counsel, while opposing the probe agency’s plea for custody, submitted that the CBI says he changed his cell phones, but that was not a crime. The counsel said the policy was implemented after taking suggestions even from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and that since it required consultations, there was no chance of conspiracy. “I have tried to keep everything open,” he said.

Earlier, the CBI brought Sisodia to the Rouse Avenue court amid high security presence.

Meanwhile, the AAP held protests in several States against Sisodia’s arrest. While the Jammu and Kashmir police foiled an attempt by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to take out a protest march in Srinagar, a number of AAP workers were detained while they were on their way to stage a protest outside the BJP office in Mumbai.

AAP leaders and workers staged a protest against the BJP in Chandigarh and charged that its government was misusing Central agencies to target its political rivals. The CPI(M) also condemned the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, accusing the government of using Central agencies to target the Opposition in an attempt to divert attention from the Adani issue.

Traffic was affected in the morning near the ITO intersection in New Delhi as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg was closed for vehicular movement in view of a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Elgar case: No allegation of Gautam Navlakha committing any act of violence, lawyer tells HC

There is no allegation against Gautam Navlakha of committing any “act of violence” in the voluminous chargesheet filed in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, the activist’s lawyer told the Bombay High Court on Monday.

While arguing for the activist’s bail, the lawyer also said that there was no prospect of the trial in the case to commence in the near future.

A division bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and P.D. Naik is hearing the arguments on the bail plea, and the same will continue on Tuesday.

Navlakha was arrested in April 2020 after he surrendered before the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and is currently under house arrest pursuant to the Supreme Court’s order.

Appearing for Navlakha, advocate Yug Chaudhary said there was not a single allegation of the activist committing any act of violence, association of violence, abetment of violence, or being part of conspiracy to commit violence in the chargesheet filed by the probe agency.

Hence, no offence under chapter IV (punishment for terrorist activities) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), is made out, he argued. “The basic ingredient of chapter IV is commission of a terror act, abetment, association or conspiracy. There is nothing against me (accused),” the lawyer submitted.

“There was no description of terrorist acts in the chargesheet… No seizure of bombs, arms...there has to be something. It cannot be an imagination,” he said. Chaudhary, further, claimed that if at all any allegation is made out, it is for offences carrying five to 10 years of imprisonment.

He also pointed out the delay in commencement of trial while arguing for Navlakhha’s bail.

The discharge application was argued months ago, but the prosecution is yet to file its reply. A large number of discharge applications (of other accused) are pending and charges have not been framed yet, the lawyer submitted. Hence, there is no prospect of the trial to begin soon. Even if the trial begins, it will go on for decades, he added.

Chaudhary further informed the court that till today, they haven’t received the clone copies of the documents seized from the computer of the accused.

The Elgar case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district.

Himachal asks Centre for expeditious forest-related clearances to make it a ‘Green Energy State’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday met Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav to press for expeditious forest-related clearances for ongoing development projects, besides approval for construction of heliports and green corridors to make Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green Energy State’ by the year 2025.

Sukhu, who met the Union Minister in New Delhi, said the difficult geographical terrain of Himachal Pradesh necessitates construction of heliports, not only to facilitate tourism but also to cater to the emergency needs during natural calamities or otherwise. “A decision should be taken without delay regarding the necessary forest clearances pending for the construction of the heliports,” said Sukhu.

“The State government is promoting e-vehicles in Himachal Pradesh and developing the necessary infrastructure by constructing adequate number of e-charging stations. Besides, green corridors would also be constructed on both sides of all national and State highways. In order to speed up the process, various approvals regarding forest land should be accorded in time to achieve the target,” he added.

He pointed out that delays in forest clearances create unnecessary delays in carrying out development projects, especially construction of educational institutions, roads, bridges, ropeways etc. He said these approvals should be given as soon as possible.

UIDAI upgrades Aadhaar fingerprint authentication technology with Artificial Intelligence

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is using in-house artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve the “robustness” of fingerprint authentication, according to a press release issued on Monday. The UIDAI said this effort was being undertaken to reduce “spoofing attempts,” where duplicates of a fingerprint were being used to carry out Aadhaar transactions improperly.

“The artificial intelligence and machine learning-based security mechanism developed in-house is now using a combination of both finger minutia[e] and finger image to check the liveness of the finger print captured,” the release said. “This is making Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure.” This will especially benefit sectors such as banking and telecom, the UIDAI said.

It is unclear when the new system will be rolled out widely; the government said several agencies authorised to carry out Aadhaar transactions had already migrated to the new system “after months of discussion and hand-holding by the UIDAI of its partners and user agencies”. The UIDAI and its regional offices are reaching out to those who haven’t migrated, the release said.

Most Aadhaar transactions are carried out with fingerprint authentication, such as in ration shops selling subsidised commodities. The UIDAI said that as of December 2022, the number of cumulative Aadhaar transactions had crossed 88.29 billion, with an average of 70 million transactions happening daily. If this rate holds, Aadhaar transactions may hit the 1 trillion mark in mid-June.

Vinesh Phogat says member of oversight committee leaked sensitive information in MeToo investigation

Vinesh Phogat has alleged that a member of the oversight committee, tasked with investigating the sexual harassment accusations against coach Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is leaking sensitive information to the media. This “reckless” behaviour not only undermines women’s dignity and safety, but also compromises the fairness of the MeToo investigation, she wrote in a Twitter post on February 26 evening.

In the post, Phogat wrote, “It has come to my recent awareness that a sportsperson member of the Oversight Committee has been allegedly leaking contents of the complaint of sexual harassment while reading certain media reports since yesterday.” She tagged Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Phogat added this was “reckless” behaviour on the part of the sportsperson and embodies “their attitude” towards women.

The accusation comes amid an ongoing enmity between the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and wrestlers. On January 18, esteemed wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik come forth with accusations of sexual harassment against BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Several women athletes also spoke about the culture of impunity within WFI, where coaches often harass and misbehave with women athletes and coaches — who come from humble origins and do not have the liberty to speak up — without tangible consequences.

The wrestlers had called off their protest in Jantar Mantar on January 21 after getting assurances from the government that their grievances would be addressed, the first step of which was the stepping aside of under-fire WFI chief. Notably, Phogat states it is a sportsperson member of the oversight committee that is compromising the functioning of the investigation.

“It is even more appalling that this sportsperson is a member of both the committees enquiring upon the sexual harassment allegations against high-ranking office bearers of the WFI. All this has placed great mistrust towards the committee proceedings. I am feeling let down at the not just weak but also strategic attempts of this committee member towards what should have been a fair and just investigation,” she added.

Phogat urged Thakur to take strict and urgent action against the member, and that the said member should be removed from the committee. “This member has been acting against the interest of women from day one. The lack of empathy and insensitivity displayed by this sportsperson was shocking during the proceedings of the committee. I request this matter to be investigated and all necessary actions to be taken immediately,” she wrote.

The Sports Ministry recently expressed annoyance at top wrestlers refusing to participate in multiple international events amid ongoing tensions with the Wrestling Federation of India.

In the first Prime Ministerial visit from Italy to India in five years, Giorgia Meloni will visit India from March 2 to 3 and will also be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday as reported by The Hindu last week. A bilateral defence cooperation agreement is likely to be announced that will also have a framework for Government-to-Government (G-to-G) deals, according to official sources.

