SBI moves Supreme Court seeking extension of time to disclose details of electoral bonds

March 04, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

State Bank of India on March 4 moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

In its verdict last month, the Supreme Court directed the SBI to furnish the details to the poll panel by March 6.

In an application filed before the top court, State Bank of India (SBI) contended that retrieval of information from “each silo” and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other would be a time-consuming exercise.

The plea submitted that due to stringent measures undertaken to ensure that the identity of the donors was kept anonymous, “decoding’ the electoral bonds and matching donors to the donations made would be a complex process.

“It submitted that the data related to the issuance of the bond and the data related to the redemption of the bond was kept recorded in two different silos. No central database was maintained. This was done to ensure that donors’ anonymity would be protected.

“It is submitted that donor details were kept in a sealed cover at the designated branches and all such sealed covers were deposited in the Main Branch of the Applicant bank, which is located in Mumbai,” the plea said.

In a landmark judgement that delivered a big blow to the government, the Supreme Court on February 15 annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, saying it violates the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

In its verdict months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the apex court ordered SBI to disclose to the Election Commission the names of the contributors to the six-year-old scheme.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud directed that the SBI must disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. The information should include the date of encashment and the denomination of the bonds and be submitted to the poll panel by March 6.

Immunity won’t protect legislators taking bribes to vote in Parliament from criminal prosecution: Supreme Court

A seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court on Monday declared that privilege or immunity will not protect legislators who take bribes to vote or speak in Parliament or State Legislative Assemblies from criminal prosecution.

“Privileges and immunities are not gateways to claim exemptions from the general law of the land… Corruption and bribery of members of the legislature erode the foundation of Indian parliamentary democracy,” the Supreme Court observed.

The criminal liability would lie even if a legislator, after accepting the corruption money, chooses to not vote or speak in favour of the bribe-giver, the Constitution Bench clarified.

The unanimous verdict authored by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has overruled a 25-year-old majority view of the Supreme Court, laid down in the infamous JMM bribery case judgment, that a lawmaker who failed to deliver for the bribe-giver was immune from prosecution for corruption.

The offence of graft is complete the moment the offer of bribe is accepted or the money is taken, the seven judges on the Bench held. “The legislator will face criminal prosecution whether or not he makes a speech or votes in favour of the bribe-giver. The offence of bribery is complete on the acceptance of the money or on the agreement to accept money being concluded,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed.

The Constitution Bench dismissed notions that whittling down of parliamentary immunity would expose a vote or a speech made by Opposition lawmakers in the House to criminal investigation and thus enhance the possibility of abuse of the law by political parties in power.

Bribed lawmakers, the court said, were destructive to the “aspirational and deliberative ideals of the Constitution and create a polity which deprives citizens of a responsible, responsive and representative democracy”.

Chief Justice Chandrachud reasoned that the freedom of speech and expression, which include voting in the House, and attendant immunities granted to legislators under Article 105 and 194 did not extend to giving or taking bribes.

“Articles 105 and 194 of the Constitution seek to sustain an environment in which debate and deliberation can take place within the legislature. This purpose is destroyed when a member is induced to vote or speak in a certain manner because of an act of bribery,” Chief Justice Chandrachud noted.

The judgment said parliamentary immunity would kick in only if a legislator acts in furtherance of “fertilising a deliberate, critical and responsive democracy”.

The shield of immunity or parliamentary privilege could be claimed in two circumstances. One, if the actions of a legislator were meant to enhance the dignity and authority of the House and its members as a collective body and, secondly, if they were in exercise of his rights to free speech, protest and freedom from arrest, among others. A claim for immunity would not survive if it failed this two-fold test, the court said.

“An interpretation which enables an MP to claim immunity from prosecution for an offence of bribery would place them above the law. This would be repugnant to the healthy functioning of parliamentary democracy and subversive of the rule of law,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed.

Criminal courts and Houses of legislature have parallel jurisdiction over allegations of bribery. One cannot negate the jurisdiction of the other. “The jurisdiction exercised by a competent court to prosecute a criminal offence and the authority of the House to take action for a breach of discipline in relation to the acceptance of a bribe by a member of the legislature exist in distinct spheres,” Chief Justice Chandrachud laid down.

The reference came in an appeal filed by JMM leader Sita Soren, who was accused of taking a bribe to vote for a particular candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections of 2012. Though she later denied culpability on the ground that she voted for the official nominee of her own party, the CBI had filed a chargesheet in the case. The Jharkhand High Court had refused to quash the chargesheet, following which she had moved the apex court.

Sita Soren is the daughter-in-law of JMM chief and former Union Minister Shibu Soren, who was involved in the alleged JMM bribery case. In 1993, four JMM MLAs and eight other MPs were allegedly bribed to ensure the survival of the then P.V. Narasimha Rao government during a no-confidence vote. They voted accordingly, and when the scandal broke, claimed immunity from criminal prosecution because their act of voting had happened inside Parliament.

In its 1998 majority verdict in the JMM bribery case, the apex court had held that bribed legislators were immune from prosecution provided they go ahead and perform their “legislative function” of casting their votes or giving their speeches.

While reserving the review case in October last year, Chief Justice Chandrachud had observed that the majority view had turned the anti-corruption law on its head.

Supreme Court grants AAP time till June 15, 2024 to vacate its offices at Rouse Avenue

The Supreme Court on March 4 granted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) time till June 15, 2024 to vacate its offices at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi after noting that the land was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked AAP to approach Land And Development Office for allotment of land for its offices.

“We would request the L&DO to process the application and communicate its decision within a period of four weeks,” the bench said, adding AAP has no lawful right to continue on the land.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the ruling party in Delhi, submitted that AAP is one of the six national parties in the country. “They are telling us as a national party we get nothing. I’m given Badarpur, while everyone else is in better places,” Advocate Singhvi said.

“In view of the impending general elections, we grant time until June 15, 2024 to vacate the premises so that land allotted to expand the district judiciary’s footprint can be utilised on expeditious basis,” the court said.

The top court had earlier directed the Delhi government and the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to hold a meeting for removal of encroachment by AAP on the land allotted to the HC at Rouse Avenue.

Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on French journalist Vanessa Dougnac’s plea over refusal to permit journalistic activities

The Delhi High Court on March 4 sought the Centre’s stand on a petition by French journalist Vanessa Dougnac, an OCI card holder, against the denial of permission to carry out journalistic activities in India.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on her petition and asked the Union government to file its response.

“Since the matter concerns the right of an OCI [overseas citizenship of India] card holder, the matter needs immediate attention,” the judge said.

Advocate Vrinda Bhandari, appearing for the petitioner, contended that Dougnac’s application was “closed” by the authorities without giving any material reason. She emphasised that the petitioner had been living in India for over 23 years and was married to an Indian citizen.

The central government lawyer said the law was clear that an OCI card holder cannot undertake journalistic activities and one has to apply for a “journalist visa” for this purpose. He also said a decision of the authorities was awaited on the issue of cancellation of her OCI status as well over “propaganda” to “show the country in a bad light”.

In her petition, Dougnac said in September 2022, she received a communication from the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Delhi that she had been denied permission to carry out journalistic activities in India.

The plea said the denial was ex-facie illegal and arbitrary and the “summary one-line order” was passed mechanically, without any application of mind and in complete violation of the principles of natural justice and due process.

“The petitioner was the longest-serving foreign correspondent in India. However, pursuant to the impugned order, it became impossible for her to work and earn her livelihood in India.

“Despite multiple informal and formal attempts at resolving the issue with Respondent numbers one and two, trying to understand the reasons behind the impugned order and trying to get another OCI Activity Permission to undertake journalistic activities, the petitioner did not receive any satisfactory response. Consequently, on 16.02.2024, she was forced to leave India and return to France,” said the petition.

The plea added that the rejection order was disproportionate and unreasonably restricted her freedom of speech and expression and freedom of carrying on her profession and occupation, under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. It is also stated that the order was against the right to dignity. The matter would be heard next on March 15.

ED issues fresh summons to TMC leader Mahua Moitra in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA contravention case on March 11, official sources said on March 4.

The 49-year-old politician had sought a few weeks time to join the investigation and sent a communication to the agency expressing her inability to depose before it last month, they said.

Moitra has now been asked to appear at the ED office in Delhi on March 11, the sources said. The federal probe agency wants to question Moitra and record her statement under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once she deposes.

Transactions linked to a non-resident external (NRE) account are under the scanner of the agency in this case apart from a few other foreign remittances and transfers of funds, the sources said.

Moitra is being probed by the CBI too. It is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra, who was expelled a few months ago, on the reference from the Lokpal.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.

In Brief

The Kremlin said on Monday a purported recording of German military discussions showed Germany’s armed forces were discussing plans to launch strikes on Russian territory, and questioned whether Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in control of the situation. Russian media last week published an audio recording of what they said was a meeting of senior German military officials discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea, prompting Russian officials to demand an explanation. “The recording itself says that within the Bundeswehr, plans to launch strikes on Russian territory are being discussed substantively and concretely. This does not require any legal interpretation. Everything here is more than obvious,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

