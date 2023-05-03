Same-sex marriage: Centre to set up panel headed by Cabinet Secretary to look into LGBTQIA+ community issues

May 03, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

The Union Government told the Supreme Court on May 3 that it will constitute a committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary to address genuine, human concerns faced by the LGBTQIA+ community members in their daily lives.

“The government is positive,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a Constitution Bench hearing the same-sex marriage case.

“My friends [petitioners] can give me the suggestions for the problems they are facing. The committee will go into them and try as far as possible and legally permissible to see they are addressed,” Mehta said.

The committee will be constituted considering the fact that the issues faced by the community would span across Ministries, the government said. Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners, said the hearings should go on as the government has assured to only make administrative changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice S. Ravindra Bhat said that though the Centre coined it as “administrative”, substantive changes, even changes in law, would have to be considered. Mehta said that whatever changes are legally permissible would be done.

India slips in World Press Freedom Index, ranks 161 out of 180 countries

India’s ranking in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index has slipped to 161 out of 180 countries, according to the latest report released by global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF). In comparison, Pakistan has fared better when it comes to media freedom as it was placed at 150, an improvement from last year’s 157th rank. In 2022, India was ranked at 150.

Sri Lanka also made significant improvement on the index, ranking 135th this year as against 146th in 2022

Norway, Ireland and Denmark occupied the top three positions in press freedom, while Vietnam, China and North Korea constituted the bottom three.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) comes out with a global ranking of press freedom every year. RSF is an international NGO whose self-proclaimed aim is to defend and promote media freedom. Headquartered in Paris, it has consultative status with the United Nations. The objective of the World Press Freedom Index, which it releases every year, “is to compare the level of press freedom enjoyed by journalists and media in 180 countries and territories” in the previous calendar year.

RSF defines press freedom as “the ability of journalists as individuals and collectives to select, produce, and disseminate news in the public interest independent of political, economic, legal, and social interference and in the absence of threats to their physical and mental safety.”

Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack aimed at President Putin; Kyiv denies claim

Russia said on May 3 it had shot down two drones aimed at Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin in what it called a “terrorist” assassination attempt against the Russian President.

“Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin... the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that this had happened during the night between May 2 and May 3.

The remnants of the downed drones fell inside the Kremlin but did not injure anyone, the statement added. Ukraine, however, said it had “nothing to do” with an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow said was a Ukrainian attempt on Putin’s life.

“Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin,” Presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said. “Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims,” he added.

Russia had earlier alleged that the operation was “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was working at his residence near Moscow on May 3 and would still take part in a scheduled WWII Victory Day parade on Red Square next week as planned. Moscow’s Mayor announced a ban on unauthorised drone flights over the Russian capital.

In a statement, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said drone flights would be prohibited unless a special permit had been obtained from “government authorities”. The Kremlin news came as Ukraine prepared for a fresh offensive against Russian troops that has been months in planning.

In possible signs that preparations are being stepped up, the frontline city of Kherson in southern Ukraine announced a long curfew for residents and sabotage acts behind Russian lines intensified.

Kherson, which was re-taken by Ukrainian troops in November, will be under curfew from May 5 evening until May 8 morning. Regional officials said this was “for law enforcement officers to do their job”, but similar long curfews have also been used in the past for troop and arms movements.

“During these 58 hours, it is forbidden to move on the streets of the city. The city will also be closed for entry and exit,” the head of Kherson’s regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.

Go First moves NCLT, says total dues to creditors at over ₹11k crore

Go First approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 3 and sought the admission of its insolvency plea. It owes creditors ₹11,463 crore, the airline said in its insolvency filing. The NCLT Delhi has listed the matter for Thursday.

According to Reuters, the airline in its petition before the court said that its total liabilities to all creditors stood at ₹11,463 crore, which includes dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors. Of these, the amount owed to financial institutions stands at ₹6,521 crore.

“Currently, the assets of the company are not sufficient to meet its liabilities,” the airline said in the filing as per Reuters. On Tuesday, the airline suspended flights for three days and announced its decision to seek insolvency proceedings before the NCLT. It blamed grounding of 25 aircraft comprising 50% of its fleet due to delays in delivery of engines by Pratt and Whitney for its failure to meet its financial obligations to its creditors.

The company has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including ₹1,202 crore to vendors and ₹2,660 crore to aircraft lessors. The airline has said that lessors have already started repossessing aircraft. Six lessors have also invoked letters of credit issued to them by lenders.

The petition lists Central Bank of India Ltd. (CBI.NS), Bank of Baroda Ltd. (BOB.NS), IDBI Bank Ltd. (IDBI.NS), Axis Bank Ltd. (AXBK.NS) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) among Go First’s financial creditors.

Meanwhile, responding to Go First’s claims that its cash crunch was precipitated due to Pratt and Whitney’s failure to deliver engines, the engine maker said in a statement, “P&W is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First.”

The airline had a lengthy history of missing its financial obligations to P&W. The Singapore International Arbitration Centre ordered P&W to provide Go First 10 engines by April 27 and another 10 by December 2023 to allow the airline to return to full operations.

When insolvency is triggered under the IBC, there can be two outcomes: resolution or liquidation. All attempts are made to resolve the insolvency by either coming up with a restructuring or new ownership plan and if resolution attempts fail, the company’s assets are liquidated.

The Tribunal has 14 days to admit or reject the application or has to provide a reason if the admission is delayed. The resolution process begins once an application is admitted. The amended mandatory deadline for the completion of the resolution process is 330 days.

India to release manual for organ donation, transplantation soon

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is working on a transplant manual as a step-by-step guide for the implementation of organ donation and transplantation programmes in hospitals and a standard course for training of transplant coordinators. Both these documents will be completed and released soon, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement on May 3.

It added that verticals for coordination, training and HR/accounts had been created in the NOTTO for better implementation of the programme. Additionally, the government granted special casual leave of up to 42 days to Central Government employees who donate an organ as a special welfare measure in public interest.

The Ministry added that the total number of organ transplants in the country had substantially increased from less than 5,000 in 2013 to more than 15,000 in 2022.

“Now, more organs per deceased donor are being utilised due to better coordination through the network of Organ & Tissues Transplant Organisations at national, State and regional level.

“In the year 2016, 2,265 organs were utilised from 930 deceased donors while 2,765 could be utilised from 904 deceased donors in the year 2022,’’ the Ministry said.

In Brief:

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on May 3, the second such capture by Tehran in under a week amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program. The taking of the oil tanker Niovi renewed concerns about Iran threatening maritime traffic in the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all crude passes. It also comes amid the disappearance of a crude oil tanker in southeast Asia believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil amid reports it may have been seized by the United States. The U.S. Navy published surveillance footage shot by an aerial drone of about dozen Guard vessels swarming the tanker on May 3 morning.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.