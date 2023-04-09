Sachin Pilot seeks action from Ashok Gehlot on ‘corruption’ during BJP rule in Rajasthan

April 09, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has opened a new front against CM Ashok Gehlot, announcing a day-long fast to seek action from his government over alleged corruption during the BJP rule in the State.

The development again brings into open the power tussle in the Congress between the Pilot and the Gehlot factions in the State, putting pressure on the central leadership to resolve it before the year-end polls.

“No action was taken (by the Gehlot government) on corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje government. While in opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted in the mines scam of ₹45,000 crore,” Pilot said.

“With six-seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread an illusion that there is some collusion. Therefore, action will have to be taken soon so that the Congress workers feel that there is no difference between our words and actions,” he said.

Pilot said he will observe the fast at Shaheed Smarak on April 11m 2023.

IIT Bombay Dalit student death | Mumbai Police arrest Darshan Solanki’s batchmate

The Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Team arrested a batchmate of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki in connection with the alleged abetment of his suicide, an official said. The accused, Arman Khatri, and Solanki stayed on the same floor of a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and both were batchmates, he said.

In a purported suicide note recovered by the SIT on March 3, Solanki had mentioned that “Arman has killed me”, the official said.

Solanki, who was from Ahmedabad, and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course, allegedly died of suicide on February 12, 2023.

The SIT recently received a report from an expert, which said the handwriting in the purported note recovered from the institute’s hostel matched the writing samples of the deceased, confirming that it was written by him, an official earlier said.

His family had claimed that he faced discrimination at the premier institute for belonging to a Scheduled Caste, and suspected foul play in his death. However, the inquiry committee set up by the institute had ruled out caste-based discrimination, and hinted at deteriorating academic performance as a possible reason.

High premium, poor coverage: Centre mulls rehaul of livestock insurance scheme

Pulled up recently by a Parliamentary Standing Committee for zero insurance coverage of livestock in 2022-23, the Centre is considering a comprehensive livestock insurance scheme modelling the Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana.

The Union Animal Husbandry Ministry’s move is to roll out the scheme ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. There are initial proposals to waive off premium for cattle rearers from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. At present, less than 1% of the country’s cattle population is insured and the average yearly premium is 4.5% of the insured amount.

The Animal Husbandry Ministry recently held a meeting with various insurance companies and other stakeholders on the matter. “Our effort is to reduce the premium so that more farmers enrol in the scheme,” an official said, adding that a comprehensive livestock insurance will replace the present Livestock Insurance Scheme.

Recently, the Animal Husbandry Ministry had told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture and Animal Husbandry that farmers are often caught in the fight between State government officials and insurance companies. A report submitted to Parliament by the panel on Demands For Grants of the Ministry quoted an official and said the Ministry prefers direct transfer of benefits to farmers’ accounts.

The panel said in the report that not even a single livestock was insured during 2022-23, whereas during 2021-22, 1,74,061 animals were insured.

The official said high policy premium rate and general economic conditions of farmers are reasons for lower enrollment in such schemes.

PM Modi visits church on Easter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in New Delhi on the occasion of Easter. He greeted priests and worshippers, and later joined them as they offered prayers and also planted a tree on the premises.

After the visit, PM Modi tweeted, “Today, on the very special occasion of Easter, I had the opportunity to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. I also met spiritual leaders from the Christian community.”

The Prime Minister’s rare visit to a church is imbued with political significance as well, as the ruling BJP has been actively wooing Christians.

PM Modi in his recent speeches has underlined the minority community’s growing connection with the BJP, citing the party’s poll successes in Goa, Nagaland and Meghalaya, States that have a large Christian population.

PM Modi has underscored his government’s commitment to the motto of development for all without any discrimination.

Himanta says he will file defamation case against Rahul over his ‘Adani’ tweet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he will file a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a tweet that linked him to the Adani group. He said the defamation case will be filed after PM Modi’s visit to Guwahati on April 14.

Gandhi took a swipe at some leaders who have quit the Congress in recent years, and joined the BJP, as he kept up his offensive against the government over the Adani issue.

He mentioned the names of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil K. Antony in his tweet.

Quoting the tweet, Sarma had tweeted, “It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams. And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times. Anyway we will meet in the Court of Law (sic).”

In Brief:

India’s tiger population in 2022 was 3,167, reveals latest census data

India’s tiger population rose by 200 in the past four years to reach 3,167 in 2022, the latest tiger census data released by PM Modi revealed. According to the data, the tiger population was 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022. At the inaugural session of the commemoration of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, Modi also launched the ‘International Big Cat Alliance’ and released a booklet ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision’, presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.

India’s Russian oil imports now double of Iraq

India’s imports of crude oil from Russia touched a new high of 1.64 million barrels per day in March and is now twice the purchases from Iraq, the nation’s traditional top oil supplier but the purchases appear to have plateaued as growth has slowed. Russia continued to be the single largest supplier of crude oil for the sixth straight month by supplying more than one-third of all oil India imported, according to energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.