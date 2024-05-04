Revanna arrested from father Deve Gowda’s residence in abduction case

May 04, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

Former Karnataka Minister and Holenarsipura MLA H. D. Revanna was arrested from his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s residence in Padmanabha Nagar on May 4 at 6.45 p.m. The arrest came minutes after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru.

High drama ensued as SIT teams, who had intelligence that Mr. Revanna was holed up at the former Prime Minister’s residence, knocked on the gates of the Padmanabha Nagar residence minutes after the court order. The gates were not opened for them and even as the team was contemplating breaking in, Mr. Revanna opened the door of the house and walked out and gave himself up, sources said. Mr. Deve Gowda was also in the house even as high drama ensued outside the gates, sources confirmed. Mr. Revanna has been taken to the SIT office, in the CID headquarters in the city.

Mr. Revanna is arrested in an abduction case booked against him in K. R. Nagar Police Station, Mysuru District on May 2. A victim of sexual abuse by his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is seen in a video pleading to spare her but raped, was allegedly abducted on the night of April 29, at the behest of Mr. Revanna allegedly to prevent her from testifying against his son. The victim’s son had lodged a complaint with K.R. Nagar Police based on which a FIR was registered against Mr. Revanna and his close associate Satish Babu, who was arrested on May 3.

Earlier in the day, the abducted woman was rescued by the SIT, hours before the court turned down the anticipatory bail plea of Mr. Revanna. She was allegedly held captive at the farmhouse of one Rajshekhar, a close associate of Mr. Revanna, in Kalenahalli, Hunsur Taluk, Mysuru district.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was informed by officials of the Special Investigation Team probing the alleged sex assault involving Mr. Revanna’s son Prajwal that there is a possibility of the CBI issuing a “Blue Corner Notice”, against the Hasssan MP.

India awaits details of Canada arrests in Nijjar killing case

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that India is awaiting details about the arrest of three Indians linked to the killing of a separatist leader in Canada.

“I came across news last night that three people have been arrested, apparently Indians with some kind of a gang background. We have to wait for police to tell us more,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

He said, “We have never been given anything by Canada, which involves the Government of India. In fact, we have repeatedly told them if you have something, please give it to us. Yes, some people have been arrested. One of our concerns that they have allowed organised crime from India specifically from Punjab to operate there. I think you may have seen something like that. I don’t know. We have to wait for police to tell us.”

The External Affairs Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Odisha, said, “We have taken up the Khalistani issue with Canada in great detail. They have a lot of knowledge about many Khalistanis in Canada, but they have chosen not to do anything about it. We have many extradition requests pending with them. From our side, we are very clear about our stand.”

Nepal’s unilateral actions will not change ground reality: Jaishankar on new Nepal note with disputed map

Nepal on May 3 announced the printing of a new NPR100 currency note with a map that shows the controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, already termed as “artificial enlargement” and “untenable” by India. In an initial reaction, India has said Nepal’s unilateral actions will not change the ground reality. “The meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ took a decision to print the new map of Nepal, which includes the Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani in the NPR100 denomination bank notes,” Government spokesperson Rekha Sharma told media persons while briefing about the cabinet decision.“The cabinet approved to re-design the Banknote of NPR100 and replace the old map printed in the background of the Bank note during the cabinet meetings held on April 25 and May 2,” Ms. Sharma, who is also the Minister for Information and Communication, added.

Contesting Nepal’s decision, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that New Delhi’s position is very clear adding that Kathmandu unilaterally took some measures on their side.

He also said that while both countries were having talks on boundary matters, by doing something unilaterally, Nepal is not going to change the on-ground reality.

“I saw that report. I have not looked at it in detail, but I think our position is very clear. With Nepal, we were having discussions about our boundary matters through an established platform. And then in the middle of that, they unilaterally took some measures on their side. But by doing something on their side, they are not going to change the situation between us or the reality on the ground,” said Mr. Jaishankar while interacting with professionals in Bhubaneswar.

India maintains Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belongs to it.

Congress used to cry in front of nations when Pakistan attacked: PM Modi

On his second day of campaign in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a veiled attack on Congress party and its leaders while addressing a public meeting in Palamu and Gumla.

He emphasised that a strong nation requires a strong leader unlike Congress which used to cry in front of other nations when Pakistan used to attack India.

“There was a time when the cowardly Congress government used to go around the world and cry after the terrorist attack. However, today Pakistan is crying all over the world. The Pakistani leaders are praying to make shehzada [prince] of Congress as the Prime Minister of India. A strong India wants a strong government and for a strong government we need a Modi government,” Mr. Modi said.

Praising the work of his government, he said when he became the Prime Minister, he acted hard on the terrorism and said enough is enough and Pakistan was shaken after the surgical strike.

Lashing out at ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its alliance partner Congress, Mr. Modi alleged that leaders of both parties have accumulated immense wealth through corruption. “Be it property or politics, they are acquiring everything for their children. They will leave behind a lot of black money as a legacy for them. I have lived a life in poverty and only someone who has seen poverty and lived a life of suffering can understand the tears of poor people,” Mr. Modi said.

He addressed first rally at Chiyanki Airport ground in Palamu and second rally in Sisai in Gumla in support of BJP candidates V. D. Raman and Sameer Oraon for Palamu and Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat.

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he criticized him saying that the prince of Congress finding happiness in Modi’s tears. He extensively talked about the importance of one vote asserting that in 2014, one vote did such a thing that the whole world started saluting the strength of India’s democracy.

He stressed upon his work period saying that he has been serving the people as Chief Minister and Prime Minister for 25 years and he has not been accused of even a single penny’s scam.

He alleged that a corrupt government is there in Jharkhand and when the government is corrupt, development is not possible.

Without naming JMM leader and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren who is in jail in alleged money laundering case, Mr. Modi said whoever looted Jharkhand is being prosecuted under the law.

Taking a dig at Opposition, the Prime Minister slammed Congress and the leader of INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc for spreading lies about him that Mr. Modi will end reservation and change the constitution. He called them leaders of fools.

“Modi has been in power for 10 years and is running the government with pride. I have not committed this sin in 10 years, because I worship the Constitution of India, I am among those who worship Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” Mr. Modi said. He further termed that the glass Congress wears, only one vote bank is visible, that is the Muslim vote bank.

In brief

A special CBI court in Haryana’s Panchkula awarded the death sentence to four convicts in the 2016 Nuh gangrapes and double murder case on May 4, officials said. On April 10, the court had found Hemat Chouhan, Ayan Chauhan, Vinay and Jai Bhagwan guilty of double murder, gangrape and dacoity which took place in Haryana’s Nuh on the intervening night of August 24-25, 2016. The court also slapped a total fine of ₹8.20 lakh on the convicts, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

