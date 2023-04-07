Rajya Sabha MPs ask Law Minister if there are retired Supreme Court judges who are part of ‘anti-India gang’ 

April 07, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

In response to a written question by two Rajya Sabha members “whether as per the Union Minister for Law and Justice, a few former judges of the Supreme Court are part of an anti-India gang,” Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Upper House that the complaints his Ministry received regarding serving and retired judges concerned only the appointment and service conditions of serving members of the higher judiciary.

Rijiju was responding to a question by Samajwadi Party member Javed Ali Khan and Janata Dal-United’s Ram Nath Thakur on “whether a few former judges of the Supreme Court are part of an anti-India gang”.

They also asked the Minister to reveal the source of the information and whether in view of national security, the government had informed the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Union Home Ministry.

Their question follows a claim made by Rijiju in a television interview that some retired judges were part of the ‘anti-India gang’ that was targeting the Narendra Modi government.

In the English version of the reply, the Minister evaded a direct answer but in the Hindi version, he said ‘ ji nahin’ [No] to sub-questions from A to D.

“From time to time, complaints are received in the Department of Justice [in the Law Ministry] against sitting as well as retired judges of Supreme Court and High courts. Department of Justice is concerned only with the appointment and service conditions of the sitting judges of the Supreme Court and high courts,” the Minister said in the English version of his reply.

He added that complaints related to the retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts were not handled by the Department of Justice.

The Minister noted that accountability in higher judiciary was maintained through an “in-house mechanism” and recalled that the Supreme Court in its full court meeting on May 7, 1997 had adopted two resolutions: one dealing with restatement of values of judicial life and the other with in-house procedure for taking suitable remedial action against judges who do not follow universally accepted values of judicial life.

As per the established “in-house mechanism” for the higher judiciary, the CJI is competent to receive complaints against the conduct of judges of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justices of the High Courts. Likewise, the Chief Justices of the High Courts are competent to receive complaints against the conduct of High Court judges.

“The complaints/representations received by Department of Justice are forwarded to the Chief Justice of India or to the chief justice of the High Courts,concerned as the case may be, for appropriate action,” he added.

In response to another question from Congress member Amee Yajniok who cited a study to ask if 70 of the 100 retired Supreme Court judges had taken up post-retirement assignments and if that would affect the independence of the judiciary, the Minister said such information was not centrally maintained by the Department of Justice as post retirement positions in tribunals and other Constitutional positions were done by different Ministries and departments in accordance with laid down rules.

In response to another question, Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha that the process of linking Aadhaar details with the voter identity card had not started yet while stating that the names of those who did not link their Aadhaar details with the voters’ list would not be struck off the electoral rolls.

“Linking of Aadhaar is process driven and no targets or timelines have been given for linking Aadhaar with Electoral Photo Identity Card. Linking of Aadhaar with the Electoral Photo Identity Card has not yet started so far,” Rijiju said.

Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, as amended by the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, provides for the electoral registration officers to require the existing or prospective elector to provide the Aadhaar number for establishing identity on a voluntary basis.

The Election Commission had launched the programme to collect the Aadhaar number of existing and prospective electors on a voluntary basis from August 1, 2O22 in all the States and Union Territories. The Minister also said that the time period to submit Aadhaar number had been extended up to March 31, 2024.

Service provided by Hindu gurus in southern states much more than by missionaries: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said social service by Hindu spiritual gurus in the southern states was several times more than that provided by missionaries, but added that this is not a matter of competition. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day conclave of the Rashtriya Sewa Sangam organised by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate at Keshav Vidhyapeeth in Jamdoli near Jaipur.

Bhagwat said intellectuals in the country generally mention (Christian) missionaries when talking about service to society. “Missionary organisations run various institutions, schools and hospitals all over the world — everyone knows this. But what is the Hindu seer community doing? With this thought in mind, a Hindu service fair was held in Chennai,” he said.

“It was noticed there that the service done by the acharyas, munis and sanyasis in Kannada-speaking, Telugu-speaking, Malayalam-speaking and Tamil-speaking provinces “is many times more than the service done by the missionaries,” he said.

“But I am not talking about any competition – about more than them, less than them,” the RSS chief added quickly.

“This cannot be the measure of service. Service is service, service is not a matter of competition. Service is the natural expression of man’s humanity,” he said.

Bhagwat said animals too are sensitive but it is a human quality to act on sensitivity, which is called compassion. Emphasising on the need to eradicate backwardness from society, Bhagwat said everyone is equal.

“We all are part of the society; we all are the society together. If we are not united, we will be incomplete,” he said. He said there is a disparity in society, which is not needed. “Unfortunately this situation has come. We do not want this situation, this disparity,” he said.

Citing the example of the human body, he said when there is a pain in the leg, all other parts start functioning together (as a support system) to focus on the pain. Similarly, service should be done in such a way that no section of society is left out. He said service makes a healthy society, but before that, it makes an individual healthy.

TMC accuses Amit Shah of ‘double standards’ in addressing Ram Navami violence

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of adopting “double standards” while addressing incidents of violence during Ram Navami in various states.

Ram Navami was celebrated across the country last week with grand processions and special pujas, but the festivities were marred by the deaths of 14 people in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and clashes and arson in some parts of the country.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in West Bengal’s Hooghly and Howrah districts, where clashes broke out between two groups when processions were taken out to celebrate Ram Navami.

“HM@AmitShah shows DOUBLE STANDARD in addressing Ram Navami violence: Goes all ballistic on Opposition-ruled states: West Bengal & Bihar. Takes no actions against @BJP4India& Allies-ruled states: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, & UP. Rules for thee but not for me, much?” TMC posted on its official Twitter handle.

Shah had said that if the BJP comes to power in Bihar, rioters would be hung upside down, a comment that drew sharp retorts from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, who accused the BJP of orchestrating the violence.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh had earlier accused the BJP-led Centre of acting according to the instructions of its West Bengal unit. “Amit Shah Ji had slammed the Bihar government over Ram Navami clashes. Then why was he mum on his party leaders being involved in Ram Navami clashes in West Bengal? This only proves the double standards of the BJP,” he had said. The BJP dismissed the TMC’s allegations as “baseless”.

“The allegations of the partisan approach of the Centre and Amit Shah Ji are baseless. The TMC administration failed to maintain law and order during Ram Navami processions. Its incompetence is out in the open after central forces ensured peaceful Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in the state yesterday. So, to hide its failures, it is making such baseless allegations,” BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said.

Climate change may have increased frequency of earthquakes in Himalayas, says Minister of Earth Sciences

Climate change may have marginally increased the frequency of earthquakes in the Himalayas though there is no reliable system of forecasting them, Jitendra Singh, Minister of Earth Sciences (MoES) said in response to multiple queries in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The melting of thick ice sheets, due to climate change, could reduce load on the earth’s crust and this could cause “micro-level earthquakes” (or those with a magnitude less than 3), Singh said in response to a query by MP Badruddin Ajmal on whether “frequent earthquakes have been striking various areas in the country, specially the capital city of Delhi and adjoining areas as well as northeastern States and hill-States, during the last few years.”

Small earthquakes are far more frequent than large ones and pass by undetected by the sensors deployed. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an MoES body that tracks seismic activity globally, has reported two quakes on Thursday alone in Manipur and Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand — both below 4 on the scale.

Previous work by seismologist Jean-Philippe Avouac at the California Institute of Technology, United States has linked such micro-seismicity to the monsoon cycle in India. During monsoon months, precipitation on the Indo-Gangetic Plain increased stress loads on Earth’s crust there and decreased micro-seismicity in the Himalayas. During the dry winter, the reduced weight from water increased such micro-seismic tremors.

While earthquakes are largely linked to tectonic activity, there is emerging consensus among scientists that warming and climate change after-effects can generate tipping points that may trigger an already unstable, deep geological faultline into releasing pent up sub-surface strain as an earthquake.

“Presently, no proven system exists in the country to provide the early warning of earthquakes. Also, there is no scientific technique available anywhere in the world to predict an earthquake precisely in terms of time, location and its magnitude. However, NCS is planning to install Earthquake Early Warning systems in the targeted areas, initially in the Himalayas as a pilot project,” said Singh in response to a separate joint query from members Shardaben Patel and Mitesh Patel.

The government had taken steps to better prepare against earthquake tremors, the Minister said. Seismic microzonation work of the Delhi National Capital Region was carried out on 1:10000 scale and this report was made available to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to revise the present Building Design code into an ‘earthquake risk resilient code’ for structures and buildings in NCT-Delhi. “There is a need for retrofitting of older buildings and the same is being adopted by the Delhi Development and Management Authority (DDMA) and State governments for enhancing resilience,” his reply added.

About 59% of the land mass of India is prone to earthquakes of different intensities. As per the seismic zoning map of the country, the entire country is classified into four seismic zones. Zone V is seismically the most active region, while zone II is the least. Approximately, 11% area of the country falls in zone V, 18% in zone IV, 30% in zone III and the remaining in zone II.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir (Kashmir valley), the western part of Himachal Pradesh, the eastern part of Uttarakhand, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, part of northern Bihar, all the northeastern states and Andaman & Nicobar Islands come under zone V.

Zone IV includes the remaining parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, the remaining parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, some parts of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Sikkim, the northern part of Uttar Pradesh, parts of Bihar, West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and western Rajasthan.

Indian national gets 33-month jail term for defrauding elderly people in America

An Indian national in the U.S. has been sentenced to 33 months in prison and ordered to pay $2.4 million for defrauding elderly people in America. Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty on August 4 last year before District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark federal court to information charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He was sentenced to 33 months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2.4 million in restitution for his role in an international conspiracy that preyed on elderly victims in New Jersey and throughout the U.S., the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

According to documents, from April 2020 to August 2021, Bajaj and his conspirators preyed on elderly victims across the U.S. by impersonating fraud prevention specialists from various banks, online retailers and online payment companies. They contacted victims and falsely claimed that they were fraud prevention specialists employed by reputable companies and that the victims’ accounts with banks, online retailers, or online payments companies were being targeted for fraud.

Bajaj and his conspirators then falsely told the victims that their fraud prevention efforts required the victims’ assistance in a sting operation to catch the perpetrators, prosecutors said.

They asked the elderly victims to send money from their bank accounts to accounts controlled by them and falsely promised to return their money within a few days of the purported sting operation.

The victims were also falsely promised that once they sent the money, the sting operation would result in the arrest of the purported perpetrators. They sent international wire transfers to various banks located in India, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, according to court documents. The victims also sent money through an online application to bank accounts held by Bajaj in the United States.

They further sent cash and cashier checks to Bajaj at an address in California. The scheme resulted in losses of over $250,000, according to the documents.

In Brief:

Japanese brokerage Nomura on Friday said RBI’s (RBI) 6.5% real GDP growth estimate for FY24 is “too optimistic”, and the Central Bank will pivot to rate cuts from October. The brokerage said it agrees with the RBI’s projections on price rise, and said that the worst of headline inflation is behind us. “However, the revised GDP growth forecast of 6.5% in FY24 appears too optimistic,” the brokerage said, adding that it estimates growth to slow down to 5.3%. A slew of agencies and analysts have cut their FY24 growth forecasts in the recent past, with many of them pegging it under 6% as well. Nomura said it expects a downside of over 1 percentage point to the RBI’s growth estimate on weaker global growth, high uncertainty and the lagged effects of domestic policy tightening.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.