  • Union Home Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda addressed five election rallies in Bihar on May 26. Shah addressed meetings in Karakat and Sasaram Lok Sabha seats and Nadda campaigned in Ara, Jehanabad and Nalanda parliamentary constituencies. Both leaders slammed the RJD’s regime in Bihar and accused the INDIA bloc leaders of giving the reservation to the Muslims.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi “openly announced” during his rallies that he would topple the Himachal Pradesh government through “corruption and use of money”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on May 26. He was referring to Modi’s speech on May 24 in Mandi during which he claimed that the State’s Congress government would not last.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26 branded the opposition INDIA bloc as communal and casteist, and claimed they have decided to change the Constitution to give reservation to Muslims. While the SP-Congress is dedicated to vote bank, Modi is dedicated to rights of backwards and the poor, he said addressing a poll meeting in Mirzapur.