Rahul Gandhi sends preliminary reply to Delhi Police notice on his ‘sexual assault on women’ remark

March 19, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 19 sent a four-page preliminary reply to the Delhi Police’s notice about his “women still being sexually assaulted” remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, while questioning the process adopted by the authorities and a sudden urgency after a 45-day delay.

He gave a 10-point reply hours after a Delhi Police team knocked his doors for the third time in five days. He also sought eight to ten days to provide a detailed response, sources said.

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Gandhi’s 12, Tughlaq Lane, residence around 10 am and was able to meet the Congress leader after two hours, officials said, adding the team left around 1 pm.

According to the police, Gandhi said in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted”, and since the Yatra had passed through Delhi, they wanted to ascertain if any victim had approached the Congress leader in New Delhi so that they can initiate a probe into the matter.

In his reply, Gandhi termed the police action “unprecedented” and asked whether this had anything to do with his position taken both inside and outside Parliament on the Adani issue, sources said.

The Congress too condemned the Delhi Police’s action and attacked the Centre, calling it the “worst case of harassment and political vendetta”, but the BJP rejected the charge and said the police was “only discharging its lawful duty”.

Fresh FIR against radical preacher Amritpal, associates for possession of illegal weapons

A fresh FIR was lodged against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and some of his associates in connection with the possession of illegal weapons, a senior police officer said.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said seven of Amritpal’s associates have been arrested under Arms Act. Punjab Police on March 18 launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with police arresting 78 members of the outfit headed by him.

However, the hunt is on to catch Amritpal who gave the police a slip when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.

Police registered an FIR in the Ajnala incident on February 23 against Amritpal and his associates.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar on Sunday, the SSP said police arrested seven associates of the self-styled Sikh preacher near Mehatpur in Jalandhar on Saturday. They were part of Amritpal’s convoy, the police officer said. He said six 12 bore guns and some cartridges have been seized, which are illegal.

Lakhs of farmers headed to Delhi for ‘kisan mahapanchayat’, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that lakhs of farmers from across the country were on their way to Delhi to participate in the ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ to be held at Ramlila Maidan on March 20.

The ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ will be held to press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), the SKM, an umbrella body of farmers’ union, said last month.

SKM leader Darshan Pal said, “The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021 and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers.”

The SKM had urged the Centre to dissolve the committee on MSP that was constituted by the Centre, alleging that it was contrary to the demands of the farmers.

Their demands also include pension, debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers’ agitation and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

Government starts process of eviction and sale of enemy properties

The Union Home Ministry has started the process for eviction and sale of enemy properties, the immovable assets left behind by people who have taken citizenship of Pakistan and China.

There are a total of 12,611 establishments called enemy property, roughly estimated to be worth over ₹1 lakh crore, in the country. The enemy properties are vested with the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), an authority created under the Enemy Property Act.

According to a Home ministry notification, the guidelines for disposal of the enemy properties have been changed under which the process for eviction of enemy properties now shall be initiated with the help of the District Magistrate or Deputy Commissioner concerned before the sale of properties.

In case of the enemy properties valued below ₹1 crore, the custodian shall offer for purchase to the occupant first and if offer of purchase is refused by the occupant, then the enemy property shall be disposed of in accordance with the procedure specified in the guidelines, the notification said.

Those enemy properties having valuation of ₹1 crore and below ₹100 crore, shall be disposed of by the CEPI through e-auction or otherwise as may be decided by the central government and at the rate determined by the Enemy Property Disposal Committee.

The e-auction platform of public enterprise, the Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited, shall be used by the CEPI for e-auction of enemy properties, the home ministry said.

The government has earned over ₹3,400 crore from disposal of enemy properties, mostly movable assets like shares and gold, officials said. None of the 12,611 immovable enemy property has been monetised so far by the government.

Remarks against PM | Supreme Court to hear Congress leader Pawan Khera’s plea on March 20

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on March 20, a plea by Congress leader Pawan Khera seeking the transfer and clubbing of FIRs against him in Assam and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday deferred the hearing on Khera’s plea to March 20 after taking note of submissions that senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the Congress leader, was unavailable.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh and Assam, urged the Bench that the matter can be taken up for hearing on Monday instead of Friday.

The apex court had earlier extended the interim bail of Khera, who was arrested by Assam Police in the case, till March 17.

Pakistan police register terrorism case against ex-PM Imran Khan, PTI leaders for vandalism in Islamabad

Pakistani police registered a terrorism case against Imran Khan and over a dozen of his party leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security personnel and creating unrest outside the judicial complex in Islamabad ahead of a court hearing in a graft case involving the ousted premier.

Clashes erupted outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex on March 18 when Khan arrived from Lahore to attend a much-awaited hearing in the Toshakhana case.

During the confrontation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and police, over 25 security personnel were injured, prompting Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal to defer the court hearing till March 30.

The case was registered against arrested PTI workers and wanted party leaders. About 17 PTI leaders were named in the FIR lodged by the Islamabad Police, Geo News reported.

In Brief:

UAE’s Emaar becomes first overseas company to start a mega-mall project in Kashmir

Dubai-based Emaar, a real estate developer from the UAE, became the first overseas company to invest in a mega-mall spread over 10 lakh square feet in Srinagar, a first since the Centre ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional position in 2019. The mega-mall is the first significant FDI in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement. The Emaar group plans to invest ₹250 crore to set up the mega-mall. A joint venture of Emaar and Delhi-based real estate firm Magna Waves BuildTech, the mall is likely to become operational by 2026.

Health Ministry mulls introducing central recruitment at all AIIMS to address faculty shortage

The Union Health Ministry is examining the possibility of introducing centralised recruitment for faculty and non-faculty at various AIIMS across India to address the shortage of personnel at these premier health institutes. A committee comprising Dr. V. K. Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog; Additional Secretary, PMSSY, Ministry of Health; and Director, AIIMS, New Delhi has been constituted in this regard. Around 44% of the faculty posts are lying vacant in 18 new AIIMS, with AIIMS Rajkot having the lowest with just 40 faculties out of the sanctioned 183 posts, the ministry had told the Lok Sabha last year.

