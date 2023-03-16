Rahul Gandhi meets Lok Sabha Speaker, says ‘will speak in Parliament if allowed’

March 16, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 16 arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and met Speaker Om Birla urging him to allow him to speak in Lok Sabha. The meeting was held at 1:45 p.m. in the Speaker’s Chamber.

He earlier said he has said nothing against India or the Parliament during his London visit. Gandhi said he would speak in Parliament if he is allowed by the chair. I went to the Parliament and told the Speaker that I want to speak in the Parliament. Four Ministers have made allegations against me and that’s why it’s my right. There is no clarity but I am not sure that they would allow. I am still hopeful that they would allow me tomorrow,” Gandhi said at a press conference.

“If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think,” he told reporters while leaving Parliament. He said it will not be to the BJP’s liking when he speaks inside Parliament. Gandhi said if he is not allowed, he would speak outside Parliament.

Speaking on the Adani issue, Gandhi said, “My Parliament speech on the relationship between the Prime Minister and Adani ji was entirely expunged. The government is scared of the PM-Adani relationship and that’s why this is a diversionary tactic.”

Gandhi added, “As an MP, my first responsibility is to reply in the Parliament. After that, I can discuss my comments in detail with you. Before that, I would not get into details. If Indian democracy is functioning well, then I will be able to say my piece.” Gandhi did not take any questions from reporters.

Gandhi met Speaker Birla along with the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Chowdhury later told reporters that Gandhi told the Speaker that he be allowed to speak in Parliament after his remarks made in London created a row, with the BJP demanding an apology from him while alleging that the Congress MP has insulted India and its institutions, including Parliament, on foreign soil.

When Gandhi entered the Lok Sabha, the BJP members strongly demanded that he tenders an apology for his “democracy under attack” remark in London. Gandhi arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks in London.

During an event in the U.K., Gandhi had said that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a “full-scale assault” on the country’s institutions.

The BJP has stepped up the heat on Gandhi following his critical remarks.

Farooq Abdullah, 13 Opposition parties ask ECI for early elections in J&K

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah met leaders of Opposition parties in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to press for early Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“People of 13 parties met here today and agreed that the Statehood of J&K should be restored. We all are together on the issue of why elections are not being held in J&K when the situation has normalised,” Dr. Abdullah said, after the all-party meeting.

The memorandum submitted to the ECI was signed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Several regional parties from J&K, including the Peoples Democratic Party, Awani National Conference, National Panthers Party and J&K Shiv Sena, also supported it. Other signatories included T.R. Baalu from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Manoj Kumar Jha from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, and Sanjay Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party.

“We, the signatories to this memorandum representing different political parties of J&K and various national political parties, implore and request the ECI to announce the Assembly elections in J&K without any further delay and notify the election schedule so that the democratic rights of the people of J&K and access to democratic institutions is restored,” the memorandum reads.

In disregard of the letter and spirit of the Constitution, an unrepresentative and unaccountable bureaucracy is being allowed to run the government to the discomfort and inconvenience of the general public, it added. The memorandum pointed out that Panchayat elections cannot be a substitute for legislative Assembly elections. “The ECI cannot avoid and delay Assembly elections on that ground. Had it been so, there would be no need to conduct Assembly elections in States,” it said, while referring to the recently held Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland.

Referring to the statements of the Union Home Minister and other government functionaries that the Central government was ready to facilitate Assembly elections and that the final call was to be taken by the ECI, the memorandum said, “The ECI is under a constitutional obligation to hold Assembly elections in J&K, and delay in and denial of Assembly elections would amount to denial of fundamental and democratic rights of the people of J&K and a breach of constitutional obligations.”

The memorandum also underlined that the Assembly election would be the first and most important step towards “restoration of all the constitutional rights guaranteed in the Constitution of India and fulfilment of political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

J&K saw its last Assembly elections in 2014. It has remained under the direct rule of Delhi since 2018. In 2019, J&K was split into two Union Territories and its special constitutional position was ended.

“The ECI assured us that they’re looking into this matter. It’s unfortunate that a State, which is the crown of India, was made a Union Territory. We want a democratic government in J&K,” Dr. Abdullah said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the Opposition parties were ready to visit Srinagar to share the pain of the people of J&K and to give them assurances. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah said he was hopeful that the all-party delegation led by Dr. Abdullah “will get justice for J&K after meeting the ECI.”

“It’s the longest ever gap when polls were put on hold,” he added.

Opposition leaders form human chain in Parliament premises, demand JPC probe into Adani issue

Opposition leaders on Thursday formed a human chain in the Parliament House premises demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into alleged irregularities in the Adani Group.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, Opposition lawmakers, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK leader T. R. Baalu, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leaders Priyanka Chaturvedi and Arvind Sawant, also protested against what they called the BJP government’s “diversionary tactics”.

“All Opposition parties have come together to demand a probe against the Adani Group. It is unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to save his dear friend Adani,” Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said.

He said the Delhi Police had prevented the Opposition leaders from marching to the office of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

“Opposition leaders are not allowed to raise this issue in Parliament. Our microphones are turned off,” Gogoi said.

The decision to form a human chain demanding a JPC probe into the Adani Group was taken at a joint meeting of Opposition leaders convened by Kharge on Thursday morning.

Leaders of several Opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, NCP, SP, RJD, BRS, CPM, CPI, Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, JDU, JMM, MDMK, AAP, VCK and IUML attended the meeting.

The Congress has escalated its offensive, accusing the government of “undermining and weakening” democracy by stalling Parliament to save a businessman.

It came weeks after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses in the wake of U.S.-based short seller Hindenburg Research making a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, on the conglomerate. The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Delhi excise policy case | ED rejects BRS leader Kavitha’s plea to defer proceedings against her; issues fresh summons for March 20

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday rejected BRS leader K. Kavitha’s plea to defer proceedings against her till the Supreme Court ruling on her petition seeking protection from arrest and summons, as it issued a fresh notice to her for questioning on March 20 in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case, officials said.

The Telangana MLC sent an “authorised representative” in the morning with a six-page petition to the investigating officer of the case in Delhi stating she was skipping the March 16 summons as they explicitly does not require her to appear in person.

In the letter sent to the ED, Kavitha said: “I humbly beseech your good self that the proceedings before the Supreme Court being sacred and sacrosanct, the outcome thereof must be awaited before any further proceedings take place with respect to the subject summons.”

“I once again request your good self that you may please defer the proceedings awaiting appropriate order(s) or direction(s) by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” she wrote.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on March 24 the plea by Kavitha seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons issued against her by the ED in this case.

Sources in the agency said her plea was rejected in view of the ongoing investigation which is at an important phase including the requirement of her physical and document-based confrontation with other accused arrested/involved in the case. Kavitha has been asked to appear next week on March 20, officials said.

The 44-year-old politician was first questioned in this case on March 11 and she spent close to nine hours there, following which, she was asked to depose again on March 16.

In her letter, Kavitha spoke about her first deposition before the ED where she said she “furnished all relevant information and answered all queries to the best of my knowledge, ability and understanding”.

Kavitha, however, expressed surprise and “shock” that her phone was “impounded” by the agency that day and she was not physically confronted with any arrested accused despite the agency’s earlier “categoric assertion” for the same.

She also wrote to the agency that being a woman she should not be called to the ED office for questioning but this exercise should either be conducted over a video link or the investigators can visit her residence for the same. “I, therefore, have reasons to believe and a grave apprehension that the enquiry/investigation being carried out may not have the sanctity of law and my expectation of a free, fair, or impartial enquiry or investigation has been severely impaired,” she wrote.

Official sources had said that during the nine hours she spent at the ED office on March 11, she was confronted with the statements made by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, an arrested accused in the case who allegedly shares close ties with her, apart from those of few others involved in the case.

The BRS MLC’s statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Kavitha has asserted that she had done nothing wrong and alleged that the BJP-led Centre was “using” the ED as the saffron party could not gain a “backdoor entry” in Telangana.

Pillai, the ED had said, “represented the south group”, an alleged liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others that paid kickbacks amounting to about ₹100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to gain a larger share of the market in the national capital under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2020-21.

The “south group”, according to the ED, “comprises” Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Pharma), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP from Ongole Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh), his son Raghav Magunta, Kavitha and others. The ED also alleged in Pillai’s remand papers that he “represented the benami investments” of Kavitha in the case.

The BRS leader was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case.The ED has so far arrested 12 people in the case, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

SpiceJet derosters two pilots pending inquiry for keeping beverage cup on cockpit’s centre console

A cup of beverage kept on the centre console of the cockpit during a flight has resulted in two SpiceJet pilots being derostered pending an inquiry, as any spillage of the beverage could have caused safety issues for the aircraft.

The incident happened on the Delhi-Guwahati flight on March 8, Holi, and the airline took action against the pilot and the first officer on Wednesday, according to a source.

A picture of the paper cup with the beverage kept on the centre console of the aircraft was shared on social media. One of the pilots was also seen holding a ‘gujiya’ (a sweet dish) and another piece of ‘gujiya’ was also kept near the cup.

In a statement on Thursday, a SpiceJet spokesperson said both pilots have been off-rostered pending an inquiry. “SpiceJet has a strict policy for consumption of food inside the cockpit, which is adhered by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation,” the spokesperson said.

The source said that slippage of the beverage onto the central console could have even resulted in a short circuit and a safety hazard for the flight mid-air.

In Brief:

An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Mandala, West of Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh crashed on March 16 morning, killing the two pilots Lt Col V. V. B. Reddy and Maj A. Jayanth. The helicopter lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM. “Five search parties of Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were immediately launched. The wreckage of the aircraft was found near Village Banglajaap East of Mandala,” the Army said in a statement. “With regret we inform that the pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter lost their lives in the accident.”

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.