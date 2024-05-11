  • Campaign has ended for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the 96 seats in 10 States and Union Territories on Saturday. During the campaigns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attacks against the Opposition raising a range of issues on corruption, nepotism and alleged Muslim appeasement, while the Opposition’s campaign, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was based on unemployment, threats to reservation and general economic distress. The release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from Tihar jail on bail is considered to have given an edge to the Opposition on the last day of the campaign. The elections to all seats in Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 28 seats in Odisha Assembly will also take place on Monday. The candidates will hold silent campaigns on Sunday, a day ahead of the polling date. 
  • The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections stood at 65.68%, the Election Commission said on May 11. The poll panel had given a similar voter turnout figure on May 8, a day after the third phase of voting took place. In a statement on May 11, EC said 66.89% of men, 64.4% of women and 25.2% of the registered transgender voters turned up at polling stations. In the third phase, 17.24 crore citizens, including 8.85 crore men and 8.39 crore women, were eligible to vote. Voting for the third phase was held on May 7 in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence. In phase three of the 2019 parliamentary polls, the turnout of voters was 68.4%.