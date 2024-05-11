Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi accepted an invitation by two prominent jurists and a senior editor to participate in a public debate.

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B. Lokur, former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Ajit P. Shah, and former editor-in-chief of The Hindu N. Ram had on May 9 invited Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Modi to a public debate that would be “on a non-partisan and non-commercial platform”.

Mr. Gandhi wrote in the letter, a copy of which was released by the party on Saturday, that either he or Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the debate, and that he had discussed the invite with Mr. Kharge before responding to the invitation.

“As the principal parties fighting the election, the public deserve to hear from their leaders directly,” Mr. Gandhi’s response reads. “Please do let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate, following which we can discuss the details and format of the debate.”

The invitation left the option open to both leaders to nominate a representative for the debate, “only if either of [them] is unable to” attend.

The invitation cited “important questions to the core of our constitutional democracy”, and raised concerns that “we have heard only allegations and challenges from either side, and not heard any meaningful responses.”

A debate would be healthy for Indian democracy, the invitation stated, adding that the place, moderators and other modalities of the event would be agreed upon by consensus of both participants.

Mr. Modi and the spokespersons for the BJP did not immediately comment on Saturday evening on Mr. Gandhi’s willingness to participate in the debate. Mr. Gandhi had earlier indicated his “100%” readiness to debate Mr. Modi while speaking at an event in Lucknow on Friday, but added that “I know the Prime Minister will not debate with me”.

PM Modi will continue to lead, asserts Amit Shah on Kejriwal’s ‘75 years age rule in BJP’ remarks

Top BJP leader Amit Shah on May 11 asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to lead the country post 2024 Lok Sabha polls and hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for claiming the PM was seeking votes for making Mr. Shah his successor, citing the 75 years age ‘rule’.

There was nothing written in the BJP’s constitution on any such age ceiling, Mr. Shah told reporters in Hyderabad. There was no confusion in the BJP over the matter.

Mr. Shah was responding to Kejriwal’s claim that Modi was asking for votes for the Union Home Minister to make him PM as the prime minister would turn 75 next year.

“I would like to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company and the whole Indi alliance, Modi becomes 75, there is no need for you to feel happy. It is not written anywhere in BJP’s constitution. Modi will complete the term and will continue to lead the country. There is no confusion in BJP on this,” Mr. Shah told reporters.

Mr. Kejriwal had said that PM Modi is asking for votes for Mr. Shah.

“These people ask INDIA bloc about their (PM) face. I ask BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 will be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“He (Modi) will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfill Modiji’s guarantee?” the CM, out on bail in the Delhi Excise Policy scam, asked.

Further, Mr. Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress and its leaders, alleging that due to the fear of Pakistan having a nuclear bomb, the grand old party wants to give up India’s rights over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

PM Modi says Congress won’t win even 50 Lok Sabha seats, will not get opposition party status after polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11 claimed that the Congress will not win even 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and will not be able to get the opposition party status after the polls.

Addressing election rallies in Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh Lok Sabha seats, Mr. Modi claimed that Odisha’s ‘asmita’ (pride) is in danger and the BJP will protect it, while asserting that a “double engine” government of the saffron party will be formed in the State and a “son or daughter of the soil who understands Odia language and culture” will be made the Chief Minister.

“Congress will not be able to get 10% seats to become principal opposition in the Lok Sabha. They will not win even 50 seats,” Mr. Modi claimed.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, without taking his name, the PM said, “The Congress ‘shehzade’ has been reading out the same script since the 2014 polls... mark my words, NDA will break all records and will win over 400 seats this time.” The ‘shehzade’ tearing a document of the Manmohan Singh cabinet was an insult to the Constitution, Mr. Modi said, referring to the 2013 incident.

Recalling the achievements of the previous BJP government at the Centre under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said that on this day 26 years ago, Pokhran tests were conducted (in 1998), and it enhanced the image of the country across the globe.

“The Congress always tries to scare the people of India... due to this tendency, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed terrorism for so many years. Instead of giving befitting reply to terrorists, Congress used to hold talks with them to protect the party’s vote bank,” he alleged.

Surprised that the Election Commission ignored complaints I raised, says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 11 said it is surprising that the Election Commission of India (ECI) chose to respond to a letter he wrote to INDIA bloc leaders but ignored several other complaints he raised directly to it.

In a letter addressed to the CEC and other election commissioners, he said the poll panel is showing no urgency in dealing with “blatantly communal and casteist” statements being made by leaders of the ruling party and this is puzzling.

In response to the letter written by Mr. Kharge to INDIA bloc leaders expressing concerns over ECI’s delay in releasing voter turnout figures for first two phases of polls, the Commission had on May 10 called it an attempt to push a biased narrative under the guise of seeking clarifications.

Mr. Kharge, in his response, said it was an open letter clearly addressed to the alliance partners and not to the Commission.

“It is surprising that the Election Commission of India wanted to respond to this letter while ignoring several other complaints given directly to it. I have certain misgivings about the language of the letter, but I will not press on that issue as I understand the pressures they are working under,” Mr. Kharge said in his letter sent to the poll panel on May 11.

He said the ECI letter on the one hand says the Commission respects citizens’ right to ask questions and on the other hand, “threatens citizens in the form of an advise to exercise caution”.

“I am happy that the Commission understands that it has the mandate to conduct smooth, free and fair elections under the constitution. However, the lack of urgency shown by the Commission in taking action against blatantly communal and casteist statements being made by the leaders of the ruling party that vitiates the electoral process seems puzzling,” Mr. Kharge said.

The Congress chief also said he is puzzled by the need to write that the Commission is “not legally bound to publish any voter turnout data at aggregate level of a constituency or state”, even though it is factual.

“I am sure many voters of our country would be surprised too. Many voters who are deeply interested in the elections would also like to see the absolute number of votes polled to be put out in the public domain by the Commission directly,” he said.

The Election Commission in its statement had dubbed Mr. Kharge’s letter an “aggression on the vitals of live conduct of elections”.

In a five-page response with a series of annexures, the poll panel rejected charges of mismanagement and delay in the release of voter turnout data in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections and termed Kharge’s allegations “unwarranted”, “without facts” and “reflective of a biased and deliberate attempt to spread confusion”.

Poll roundup:

Campaign has ended for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the 96 seats in 10 States and Union Territories on Saturday. During the campaigns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attacks against the Opposition raising a range of issues on corruption, nepotism and alleged Muslim appeasement, while the Opposition’s campaign, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was based on unemployment, threats to reservation and general economic distress. The release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from Tihar jail on bail is considered to have given an edge to the Opposition on the last day of the campaign. The elections to all seats in Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 28 seats in Odisha Assembly will also take place on Monday. The candidates will hold silent campaigns on Sunday, a day ahead of the polling date.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections stood at 65.68%, the Election Commission said on May 11. The poll panel had given a similar voter turnout figure on May 8, a day after the third phase of voting took place. In a statement on May 11, EC said 66.89% of men, 64.4% of women and 25.2% of the registered transgender voters turned up at polling stations. In the third phase, 17.24 crore citizens, including 8.85 crore men and 8.39 crore women, were eligible to vote. Voting for the third phase was held on May 7 in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence. In phase three of the 2019 parliamentary polls, the turnout of voters was 68.4%.

In brief:

Israel ordered new evacuations in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah on May 11 as it prepared to expand its operation, saying it was also moving into an area in northern Gaza where Hamas has regrouped. Fighting is escalating across the enclave with heavy clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants on the outskirts of Rafah, leaving the crucial nearby aid crossings inaccessible and forcing more than 110,000 people to flee north. Israel’s move into Rafah has so far been short of the full-scale invasion that it has planned. Meanwhile, Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, on May 11 released a video of a man held hostage in Gaza by Palestinian militants and seen alive in the footage. The man is seen speaking in the 11-second clip, which is superimposed with text in Arabic and Hebrew that reads: “Time is running out. Your government is lying”.

