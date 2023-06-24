Putin vows to crush ‘armed mutiny’ as rebel Wagner chief tries to oust top military brass

June 24, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an emergency televised address on June 24 that an “armed mutiny” by the Wagner Group mercenary force was treason, and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

Putin addressed the nation after Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called for armed rebellion and reached a key Russian city with his troops. Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner private military company, claimed that his forces had military facilities in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don under their control.

Putin said the mutiny amounted to “a deadly threat to our statehood” and vowed “tough actions” in response. “All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment. The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders,” he said.

He called Prigozhin’s actions “a betrayal” and “a treason.” He urged “those who are being dragged into this crime not to make a fatal and tragic, unique mistake, to make the only right choice: to stop participating in criminal acts.”

Putin condemned the rebellion at a time when Russia was “fighting the toughest battle for its future” with its war in Ukraine.

Russia’s security services had responded to Prigozhin’s declaration of an armed rebellion by calling for his arrest. In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin took the threat, security was heightened in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don and other regions. It was not immediately clear how he was able to enter the southern Russian city or how many troops he had with him.

Prigozhin demanded that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff, whom he has pledged to oust over what he says is their disastrous leadership of the war against Ukraine, come to see him in Rostov, a city near the Ukrainian border.

All efforts being made to restore peace in Manipur on PM Modi’s instructions: Amit Shah tells all-party meeting

All efforts are being made to restore peace in Manipur on instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah told an all-party meeting held on June 24 to discuss the prevailing situations in the northeastern State.

Shah also told the meeting that since the violence began in the State, there has “not been a single day” when he did not speak to Modi on the situation or the PM did not give instructions, BJP’s Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra told reporters after the meeting.

The Opposition parties have been critical of the Centre’s handling of the Manipur situation and have questioned Modi’s “silence” on the issue.

PM Modi arrives in Cairo on two-day state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on June 24 for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Modi was welcomed at the airport in Cairo by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace. Modi inspected a guard of honour on arrival. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years. He will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday.

The PM will also join a round-table discussion with the India Unit of the Egyptian Cabinet led by his counterpart Madbouly.

Modi will call on Egypt’s grand mufti Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam and later hold discussions with prominent Egyptian intellectuals.

On June 25, Modi will visit the 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque, which was renovated with assistance from the Dawoodi Bohra community.

He will visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to the Indian troops who gave their lives in the ultimate act of valour for Egypt during World War-1.

Assam delimitation move evokes more protest

Supporters of an ally of the ruling BJP and Opposition parties stepped up their protests against the delimitation proposals in Assam.

According to the draft proposal published by the Election Commission of India, the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the State remain unchanged at 14 and 126 but four Assembly seats have been moved from the general to the reserved categories and three more seats have been included in the Bodoland Territorial Council.

Some constituencies, parliamentary and Assembly, are proposed to be renamed and the boundaries of many would be redrawn allegedly to reduce the potency of Muslim voters.

While the minority-based All India United Democratic Front said the draft delimitation proposal reflected the BJP’s bid to polarise voters on religious and ethnic lines, the Asom Gana Parishad opposed the merger of some constituencies held by its MLAs. The AGP is a minor ally of the BJP.

On June 24, AGP supporters held a protest in Sivasagar district’s Amguri Assembly constituency represented by the party’s Prodip Hazarika.

Supporters of the AIUDF also held protests in southern Assam’s Barak Valley, demanding that the existing constituencies be untouched.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said representatives of 12 Opposition parties would submit a memorandum to the EC against the delimitation exercise. A delegation of these parties, including Congress, is expected to visit New Delhi on July 7 and 8.

Mob torches Manipur BJP Minister’s godown, tries to burn down residence

A group of people has set on fire a private godown of Manipur BJP Minister L. Susindro at Chingarel in Imphal East district, reducing it to ashes, police said on June 24.

An attempt was also made to torch another property of the Consumer and Food Affairs Minister and his residence at Khurai in the same district on June 23 night but was prevented by timely intervention.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from gheraoing his Khurai residence, police said. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Earlier, the official quarters of the State’s woman minister Nemcha Kipgen at Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on the night of June 14. A house belonging to Union Minister R.K. Ranjan Singh was attacked and attempts were made to burn it down the next day.

Homemakers entitled to equal share in properties purchased by their spouses, says Madras High Court

A homemaker performs a multi-dexterous job round-the-clock and without any holiday. She is expected to have managerial skills, culinary penchant and a knowledge of accounts and economics too. A woman taking care of a home also performs the job of a home doctor by providing basic medical support to family members. Therefore, her contributions cannot be discounted as valueless, the Madras High Court has said.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy held that a homemaker would be entitled to an equal share in properties purchased by her husband with his earnings, because he could not have earned the money without the support of his wife in looking after the family.

“The property may have been purchased either in the name of husband or wife, nevertheless, it must be considered to have been purchased with money saved by their joint efforts,” he wrote.

“When the husband and wife are treated as two wheels of a family cart, then the contribution made either by the husband by earning or the wife by serving and looking after the family and children, would be for the welfare of the family and both are entitled equally to whatever they earned by their joint effort. The proper presumption is that the beneficial interest belongs to them jointly,” he further said.

The judge said a woman could not be left with nothing to call of her own after having devoted herself to taking care of her husband and children.

Though no legislation had been enacted so far to recognize the contribution made by a home-maker, the judge said, the courts could very well recognise this contribution and ensure that women get a fair deal when it comes to rewarding their sacrifices.

The verdict was delivered while disposing a 2016 second appeal preferred by an individual against his estranged wife whom he had married in 1965.

In brief

Barely three weeks after an under-construction bridge over the Ganga collapsed in Bihar’s Khagaria district, a portion of another bridge in Kishanganj district caved-in on June 24, an official said. In the incident, which took place around 400 km from State capital Patna, a pillar of the bridge over river Mechi collapsed, said Arvind Kumar, project director of National Highway Authority of India. Claiming that nobody was injured in the accident, the official said “a five-member team” of experts has been constituted to investigate the cause.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.