Protesting doctors set fresh terms for talks with Bengal government

The impasse between protesting resident doctors and the West Bengal government over the resumption of duty continued for the second day on September 11, with the medicos setting fresh conditions for holding talks with the State government. West Bengal Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya asked if the doctors were guided by politics and wondered if they really wanted justice for the rape and murder of the resident doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said the government was disheartened with the response of junior doctors setting conditions for talks, which did not result in discussion with an open mind.

Responding to the charge of the Minister, a representative of the West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Front (WBJDF), Kinjal Nanda, said, “There is no political colour in this demand. An open mind is a subjective choice. We believe our demands are conducive to an open and productive discussion. Our demands are clear.”

The conditions set up by the protesting doctors include that a delegation of no less than 30 representatives should be allowed at the State Secretariat and the meeting should be held in the presence of the Chief Minister and the discussion must be telecast live on news channels.

The conditions were set up in response to an email by the Chief Secretary on Wednesday afternoon where Pant urged them to resume duty immediately in adherence to the Supreme Court directive asking the doctors to resume duty by 5 p.m. on September 10.

At a press conference later in the evening, Bhattacharya and the Chief Secretary said as law abiding citizens everyone should adhere to the Supreme Court order. Asked if the State government would take action, the Minister said people would come to know when the government acted.

Amid the ongoing slugfest between the State government and doctors, thousands of junior doctors continued a sit-in demonstration outside Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the Health Department, from Tuesday. The protests have surpassed over 24 hours now. In addition to their five prior demands, they have demanded the resignation of the Principal Secretary, Health, as well as the Director of Health Services and Director of Medical Education.

Madrasas ‘unfit’ places for children to receive proper education: NCPCR submits in Supreme Court

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the top child rights protection body in the country, has told the Supreme Court that madrasas are “unsuitable or unfit” places for children to receive “proper education”. The Commission said the textbooks in madrasas “profess supremacy of Islam”.

“Merely teaching a few NCERT Books in the curriculum is a mere guise in the name of imparting education and does not ensure that the children are receiving formal and quality education,” it argued.

NCPCR highlighted issues of curriculum, eligibility of teachers, opaque funding, violation of land laws and failure to provide children a holistic environment as problems associated with madrasas.

“The teachers appointed in madrasas are largely dependent on the conventional methods used in learning Quran and other religious texts. The “scanty and unregularised” working in madrasas creates a haywire system which just stands alone on the conventional ground of religion,” it said.

“Majority of madrasas have no idea as to how to plan social events or extracurricular activities, such as field trips, that could provide students with some level of experiential learning… Madrasa education is neither all-encompassing nor thorough. It is not helping children advance since it lacks so many crucial components of learning. Madrasas infringe on children’s fundamental right to a good education by failing to provide these basic requirements. Children are denied not only a suitable education but also a healthy atmosphere and improved opportunities for growth,” the Commission said.

It said children from faiths other than Islam were also studying in madrasas in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Providing Islamic religious education to non-Muslims was a violation of Article 28(3) of the Constitution, which upholds the right against forced participation in religious instruction or worship.

The submissions by NCPCR, represented by senior advocate Swarupama Chaturvedi and advocate Abhaid Parikh, were in response to petitions challenging an Allahabad High Court judgment which struck down the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education Act, 2004.

The High Court had ordered the transfer of madrasa students to regular schools. The apex court stayed the implementation of the High Court decision in April. On Wednesday, a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the petitions would be taken up for detailed hearing soon.

Taking Uttar Pradesh’s case, the NCPCR drew the court’s attention to the Darul Uloom Deoband Madrasa founded in Deoband in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

“According to the information available the Deoband Madrasa fanned out across South Asia and has also set up seminaries, or madrassas, teaching an austere version of Islam, particularly along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border… it has also been alleged by Taliban extremists groups to have been influenced by the religious and political ideologies of Darul Uloom Deoband Madrasa… the Deoband Madrasa issues fatwas online as well as offline and have a very strict and conservative interpretation of Sharia, as evidenced by its issuance of roughly 2,50,000 fatwas which restrict followers in terms of faith, life, and many other aspects,” NCPCR submitted.

“Though madrasas dot the country, only States such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand have Madrasa Boards. Large number of children attend madrasas that are either unrecognised or unmapped,” the Commission observed.

“It is unknown whether these institutions provide quality education. The information on the environment these institutions provide to children also remains unknown. Children attending all such institutions (unrecognised and/or unmapped schools) are to be treated as out-of-school, even if they provide regular education,” NCPCR said. The Commission contended that madrasas do not meet the definition of a school under the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009.

Though acknowledging that amendments in 2012 had exempted madrasas from the ambit of RTE Act, NCPCR said children who attend these institutions would still be entitled under Articles 21 (right to life) and 21A (right to free and compulsory education) of the Constitution.

“Children who are not in formal schooling system are deprived of their fundamental right to elementary education, including the entitlements such as midday meal, uniform, trained teachers, etc, and since madrasas are exempted from the purview of the RTE Act, these children are deprived of not only formal education in schools but also the benefits provided under the Act,” the Commission said.

Rahul Gandhi in the U.S. targets Modi government’s handling of China but agrees with its approach on Pakistan

The Congress party’s approach is in sync with the Narendra Modi government on major foreign policy issues, including India’s relationship with the U.S.; no talks with Pakistan unless the flow of terrorism is stopped; and the rise of extremist elements in Bangladesh and Israel, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on September 11.

Gandhi, who concluded his four-day trip to the U.S., made these observations during an interaction with journalists at the prestigious National Press Club at Washington.

While Gandhi talked of continuity on foreign policy issues, he was sharp in his criticism of the Modi government’s handling of the border face-off with China.

“We have got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that’s a disaster. Media doesn’t like to write about it,” he said, adding, “How would America react if a neighbour occupied 4,000 square kilometres of your territory? Would any President be able to get away with saying that he has handled that well?”

However, the LoP endorsed the government’s position on Pakistan. “We are not going to accept Pakistan carrying out terror acts in our country. We are just not going to accept it. And until they keep doing that, there are going to be problems between us,” he said. Asked if the Kashmir issue is holding the two South Asian nations away from a dialogue, Gandhi replied in the negative.

“I don’t see Mr. Modi is diverting very much from our approach with the U.S. I don’t see ourselves changing direction very much from what he’s doing,” he said, indicating a bi-partisan approach towards the U.S.

Covering a wide spectrum of topics, the Opposition leader also talked about the state of democracy in India and how it is fighting back, his party’s difficulty in fighting the elections with “frozen bank accounts”, and being “the only person in Indian history to get a prison sentence for defamation”.

“I can say to you that Indian democracy for the last 10 years was broken. It’s fighting back, but it was broken,” Gandhi said.

“We fought an election with our bank accounts frozen. I don’t know any democracy where that’s happened. Maybe that type of thing happened in Syria or used to happen in Iraq. But we literally sat during our election and spoke to our treasurer and he says, well, we have no money. Now, you can have a resilient voter. You still need to run campaigns. You still need to have conversations. You still need to have meetings,” he said.

But the Opposition leader made it clear that the fight for democracy was India’s internal fight. “The fight for democracy in India is an Indian fight. With all due respect, it has nothing to do with anybody else. It’s our problem. And we’ll take care of it. We will make sure that democracy is secure,” Gandhi said.

Pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Pannun backs Rahul Gandhi’s statements on Sikhs in India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the U.S.-based pro-Khalistan attorney, has backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s take on Sikhs in India, saying that Gandhi “justified SFJ’s global Khalistan Referendum campaign”. Pannun is the general counsel to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group based in the U.S.

In his statement released Wednesday — which The Hindu has seen — Pannun said that Gandhi’s quip on the “existential threat to Sikhs in India” was bold and historically accurate.

Pannun referred to Gandhi’s address to a gathering of Indian Americans in Herndon, a Virginia suburb of Washington D.C., on September 9 in which the Congress leader accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of considering some religions, languages, and communities as being inferior to others and said that the fight in India is about this and not about politics.

“While addressing the gathering in Washington D.C. where many pro Khalistan Sikhs were in attendance, Rahul Gandhi justified SFJ’s global Khalistan Referendum campaign when he stated: ‘Fight in India is whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear turban and kada, go to gurudwara,’” reads Pannun’s statement.

“Rahul’s statement on “existential threat to Sikhs in India” is not only bold and pioneering but is also firmly grounded in the factual history of what Sikhs have been facing under successive regimes in India since 1947 and also corroborates SFI’s stance on the justification for Punjab Independence Referendum to establish Sikh homeland Khalistan,” he added.

Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the U.S. and Canada. In November last year, U.S. federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun in New York. Following the allegations, India appointed a high-level inquiry committee to look into the inputs provided by the U.S. on the plot.

No highway toll fee up to 20 km for vehicles with GNSS

Motorists using vehicles with a functional global navigation satellite system (GNSS) will be allowed to travel toll-free on highways and expressways up to 20 kilometres daily with effect from Tuesday, according to a government notification.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, which has come to effect from Tuesday.

Under the new regulations, known as the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Amendment Rules, 2024, fees will now be charged on the actual distance travelled if the distance exceeds 20 km.

“A driver, owner or person in charge of a mechanical vehicle other than a National Permit vehicle who makes use of the same section of the national highway, permanent bridge, bypass or tunnel, as the case may be, shall be levied a zero user fee up to 20 kilometres of a journey in each direction in a day under Global Navigation Satellite System based user fee collection system,” the notification said.

“Provided also that exclusive lane can be earmarked for Global Navigation Satellite System On-Board Unit fitted vehicle and in case vehicle enters such lane, without a valid, functional Global Navigation Satellite System On-Board Unit, shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the user fee applicable at that fee plaza,” it added.

The highway ministry in July had said it decided to initially implement a GNSS-based toll collection system at select national highways on a pilot basis as an added facility along with FASTag.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that a pilot study with regard to a GNSS-based user fee collection system has been done on the Bengaluru-Mysore section of NH-275 in Karnataka and Panipat-Hisar section of NH-709 in Haryana.

NHAI plans to implement the GNSS-based electronic toll collection (ETC) system within the existing FASTag ecosystem, initially using a hybrid model wherein both RFID-based ETC and GNSS-based ETC will operate simultaneously.

Implementation of GNSS-based electronic toll collection in India will facilitate smooth movement of vehicles along the National Highways and is envisaged to provide several benefits to highway users such as barrier-less free-flow tolling leading to hassle-free riding experience and distance-based tolling where users will pay only for the stretch they have travelled on a national highway, the ministry said.

The GNSS-based collection will also result in more efficient toll collection as it helps to plug leakages and check toll evaders.

In Brief:

Retired senior Army officers, former Ambassadors, civil servants, and academicians were among those who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday at the residence of senior party leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. They included a former member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, former Lieutenant Generals and Major Generals, a former Vice Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, a former Chancellor of Maulana Azad University, and former Chairperson-cum-Managing Directors of Maharatna public sector undertakings. BJP leaders Neelkant Bakshi and Sardar Impreet Singh were also present.

