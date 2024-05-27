Claiming that the sexual abuse cases over which he is now facing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe are “lies” and part of a “conspiracy to end his political career”, Hassan Member of Parliament and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna has said in a video released from an undisclosed location that he would present himself before the investigating authorities on May 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP had left the country soon after polls were held in Hassan on April 26. The State government set up the SIT on April 27 to investigate the sexual assault on women after the Karnataka State Women Commission wrote to the Government.

The absconding MP said in a nearly three-minute video clip that was circulated on Monday, “I will appear before the SIT at 10 a.m. on Friday and completely cooperate with the SIT investigation. I have faith in judiciary and I am confident that I will come out of this lie through the court. The grandson of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, however, did not disclose his whereabouts in the undated video.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is his first response after the sensational case made headlines and dominated the Lok Sabha elections after second phase. A blue corner notice is currently against him that could mean his detention soon after his entry into the country.

“When the election was held on April 26, there was no case against me nor was the SIT set up. My foreign trip was pre-planned. It was about three to four days after I left that I received information, watching new channels in Youtube, and the SIT also issued notice for appearance,” claimed the MP, who is speculated to be in Germany on the diplomatic passport. The State Government has sought cancellation of his diplomatic passport, following which the Centre has issued a notice to the MP.

Prajwal, contesting as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate under the BJP-led NDA fold, is facing Congress nominee Shreyas Patel in Hassan Lok Sabha constituency that went into polls on April 26 as part of the second phase. He has been suspended by the party after the scandal broke out.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the pen drives, containing explicit videos and photographs allegedly involving the MP, made an appearance on April 21-22 in Hassan, the State government set up the SIT on April 27 to investigate the sexual assault on women after the Karnataka State Women Commission wrote to the Government.

The Hassan MP, who did not broach the issue of the sexual assault or the pen drives in the video, claimed that he went into depression after the attack by Congress.

“The very next day (after seeking time to appear before the SIT), senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi started speaking and discussing the issue in open platform as part of political conspiracy. After seeing this, I went into depression and isolated myself.” Further, he said, “Some powers joined together in Hassan to hatch a political conspiracy to prevent my growth politically and bring me down.” He also apologised to his parents -former Minister H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna, grand father and uncle besides apologising to his party men and people of the State for not having given information about his whereabouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also apologised to his parents former Minister H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna, grand father and uncle besides apologising to his party members and people of the State for not having given information about his whereabouts.

Nothing ‘corrupt’ if promises in manifesto work out eventually for public’s financial benefit: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said there is nothing corrupt about promises made in a political party’s manifesto working out eventually to the public’s financial benefit. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan found a petitioner lawyer’s take that commitments which help voters get richer amount to a “corrupt practice” a bit too “far-fetched”.

“The contention of the counsel that the commitments by a political party in its manifesto, which eventually lead to direct or indirect financial help to the public at large, will also amount to corrupt practice by a candidate of that party, is too far-fetched and cannot be accepted,” the Bench observed in a short order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order was based on an appeal assailing a Karnataka High Court decision rejecting an election petition filed by Shashanka J. Sreedhara, a voter from Chamrajpet Assembly constituency. Sreedharan had challenged the election win of B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, a Congress candidate, in the State Assembly election of 2023.

The petitioner contended that the promises or guarantees in the manifesto of Khan’s party amounted to corruption. Khan countered that the guarantees were policy thresholds and projections, and not corrupt practices.

India’s rain-fed agricultural areas likely to receive above-normal monsoon rain this year

India’s core monsoon zone covering most of the rain-fed agriculture areas in the country are predicted to receive above-normal rainfall this season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 27.

Below-normal monsoon rainfall is expected in northeast India, normal in northwest, and above-normal in central and south peninsular regions of the country, Director General of IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a virtual press conference.

Last month, the IMD said the country could see above-normal rainfall in the four-month monsoon season (June to September) with cumulative rainfall estimated at 106% of the long-period average of 87 cm.

“India’s monsoon core zone comprising most of the rain-fed agriculture areas are likely to receive above-normal rainfall (more than 106 per cent of the long period average),” Mohapatra said.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal form the country’s core monsoon zone where agriculture is primarily rain-fed.

Woman who filed POCSO complaint against former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa dies in private hospital

The woman who filed a complaint against BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, accusing him of sexually assaulting her 17-year-old daughter at his residence in Dollars Colony, died at a private hospital in Hulimavu in Bengaluru on Sunday (May 26).

According to sources in the police department, the 53-year-old woman visited a private hospital on May 26 night after she experienced breathing problems. The source said she died at the hospital after failing to respond to the treatment. Sources in the police department said that, according to the hospital, the woman was suffering from lung cancer.

She was accompanied to the hospital by her daughter, who is the victim in the POCSO case. The 17-year-old girl had messaged one of the witnesses in the POCSO case saying her mother was in hospital at around 9.21 p.m. She later texted saying her mother was no more.

Activists from Akhila Bharata Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane (ABJMS), who were assisting the woman in her pursuit of the case, are demanding autopsy of the body, while the police have called it a death due to natural causes, citing the doctors. The complainant was scheduled to meet an advocate on May 27 to seek legal guidance.

The 53-year-old had filed a complaint at Sadashivanagar police station on March 14 against Yediyurappa and the State government had transferred the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) the next day. The CID, which is currently probing the case, has so far recorded the statements of the survivor and the mother under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East Division, C.K. Baba, told The Hindu, “According to a doctor who treated her, she had a tumour in her lungs due to which she experienced breathlessness. The woman died as she did not respond to the treatment. In about 45 minutes after she was admitted, the woman breathed her last.”

Gowramma, State Vice President, ABJMS, talking to The Hindu, said as the case is very sensitive, post-mortem of the body should be conducted and the organisation will be filing a complaint at Hulimavu police station. Gowramma said a member of the JMS was present near the hospital in the morning and the body was taken by the deceased woman’s son and brother.

A cousin of the woman alleged that her son and brother were not on talking terms. “When she was diagnosed with lung cancer, I had to pay the money for her surgery. Her son and brother kept her away when they learnt about the disease,” he said.

The woman is survived by her 17-year-old daughter and a son. In her POCSO complaint, the woman said she and her daughter had visited Yediyurappa seeking his help, in relation to earlier cases of sexual abuse, cheating and other offences she and her daughter were allegedly victims of. The daughter was allegedly raped by a relative back in 2015.

TRP game zone fire: Gujarat HC raps Rajkot civic body, says it doesn’t have faith in State machinery

The Gujarat High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Rajkot civic body over the game zone fire which left 33 persons dead, and said it does not have faith in the State machinery which gets into action only after innocent lives are lost.

The court pulled up the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and asked whether it had turned a blind eye to such a big structure coming up in its vicinity, after the RMC’s lawyer submitted that the TRP game zone had not asked for requisite permissions.

A special Bench of Justices Biren Vaishnav and Devan Desai was hearing a suo motu PIL on the game zone fire incident.

The court also observed that all the Rajkot municipal commissioners, from the time the TRP game zone was set up in 2021 till the time of this incident (on May 25) “should be held accountable for the tragedy that occurred,” and directed them to furnish separate affidavits.

The fire at the TRP game zone in the Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot on Saturday evening killed 27 persons, including children. The game zone was operated without the fire NOC (no objection certificate), as per officials.

The HC on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the fire tragedy, terming it a prima facie “man-made disaster”. On Monday, a counsel pointed out that the unfortunate incident required immediate preventive and corrective measures, and the State government will have to come forward to hold a person accountable, and this calls for drastic steps.

The court then said, “Who will take such drastic steps? Honestly speaking, we do not have faith in the State machinery now. Four years after orders of this court, directing them, after their assurance, this is the sixth incident that has happened. They only want lives to be lost and then trigger the machinery,” the court observed.

To the RMC counsel’s submission that the game zone had not applied to the authorities for requisite permissions, the court asked whether the civic body was blind to such a big structure having come up under its jurisdiction.

“You were blind to that, that this big structure existed, you were not aware of it? What is the corporation’s explanation that the whole zone existed for the last two-and-a-half years? What fire safety did they apply for? When ticketing was done, were you aware of entertainment tax? So we take it that you are completely turning a blind eye to the whole issue?” the court said.

The HC also wanted to know when the corporation first recognised the existence of the game zone. “Till then you were completely ignorant of such a structure in the vicinity? Were you not aware of the orders of this court for fire safety (passed) in a PIL? What were you doing then? There are media reports that your municipal commissioner went there at the time of inauguration. We can’t take judicial notice of that fact? For 18 months, what did the corporation do? Sat over it?” the Bench asked.

Pune Porsche crash: Teen’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on doctor’s directions, say police

The Pune police on May 27 claimed the blood samples of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car crash were thrown into a dustbin and replaced with another person’s samples on the directions of a doctor from the Sassoon General Hospital.

The juvenile’s father had called the doctor and offered him allurements to replace the blood samples, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar claimed at a press conference here.

Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar area of Maharashtra’s Pune city. The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

Kumar said they have arrested Dr. Ajay Taware, head of the Sassoon General Hospital’s Forensic Medicine department and Dr. Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer of the state-run hospital. “It has been revealed in the investigation that the blood samples of the juvenile were replaced with some other person’s samples and this was done on the direction of Dr. Taware,” he claimed.

On the instructions of Dr Taware, the juvenile’s blood samples were thrown into a dustbin and replaced with the blood samples of another person, he said. “The investigation also revealed that it was the juvenile’s father who had called Dr Ajay Taware and offered him allurements to replace the blood samples,” Kumar claimed.

The senior police official further said that as an abundant precaution, they had taken one more sample of the juvenile for DNA sampling and it was sent to another hospital.

“The report of the other hospital revealed the juvenile’s blood report at the Sassoon Hospital was manipulated as the DNA of (blood samples of) both the reports did not match,” he said.

Both the doctors did not have any idea that the police would take one more sample (of the accused juvenile), he said. “A probe is underway on whose blood samples were collected to replace with that of the juvenile’s. We have recovered CCTV footages of the Sassoon Hospital and further probe is on,” Kumar said.

He also said that Indian Penal sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections have been added to the case in which the juvenile has been booked. “We have made the juvenile’s father co-accused in the present case,” he said.

Poll roundup:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 27 took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘Parmatma’ remark while addressing three election rallies in Bihar in support of INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc candidates. He claimed that Modi is not going to become the Prime Minister as the wave of INDIA bloc is there in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi said the INDIA bloc would win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Addressing an election rally in Bakhtiyarpur, Gandhi said, “PM says that he does not take decisions, but it is taken by Parmatma. He says that he is not biological but a messenger of Parmatma. You know why he has brought up the Parmatma story? Because when ED [Enforcement Directorate] will ask him about Adani after elections, he will say that he doesn’t know anything about it, and he was asked to do so by Parmatma.”

In Brief:

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court, seeks extension of interim bail in excise policy case on health grounds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 27 moved the Supreme Court for a seven-day extension of an interim bail granted to him in a money laundering case linked to the liquor liquour policy scam. The Supreme Court had granted Kejriwal interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal was ordered to surrender on June 2. In an application seeking an extension of time by a week, Kejriwal said he had to undergo a series of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan. The interim bail was granted till June 1. The election results are due on June 4.

After 7 newborns die, Delhi Government to direct hospitals to complete fire audit by June 8

In the aftermath of a fire at a neonatal hospital that killed seven newborns, the Delhi Government will issue directions to all private and State-run hospitals to complete a fire audit by June 8 and submit a compliance report, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on May 27. Bharadwaj had called for a meeting to discuss the fire incident at the neonatal hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area. “On April 24, we had issued directions to all hospitals for fire preparedness. On May 8, we had asked them to conduct a fire audit. We will ask all private and Delhi government-run hospitals to complete a fire audit by June 8 and submit a compliance report to the Health department,” he told reporters.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.