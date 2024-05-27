  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 27 took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘Parmatma’ remark while addressing three election rallies in Bihar in support of INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc candidates. He claimed that Modi is not going to become the Prime Minister as the wave of INDIA bloc is there in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi said the INDIA bloc would win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Addressing an election rally in Bakhtiyarpur, Gandhi said, “PM says that he does not take decisions, but it is taken by Parmatma. He says that he is not biological but a messenger of Parmatma. You know why he has brought up the Parmatma story? Because when ED [Enforcement Directorate] will ask him about Adani after elections, he will say that he doesn’t know anything about it, and he was asked to do so by Parmatma.”