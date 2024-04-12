  • National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday announced the names of Omar Abdullah and Shia cleric Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi as the party’s candidates from Baramulla and Srinagar constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Omar Abdullah, while speaking on his nomination, sought to project the upcoming election as a fight between the BJP’s proxies and the NC in the Kashmir Valley. “This time, our fight is not against any individual. My fight is with those powers which are behind the candidates in the Kashmir Valley. It has been decided that I will be contesting from north Kashmir (Baramulla) because the BJP is focusing a lot on it. I want these powers to be defeated there,” Omar Abdullah said, in what was a veiled attack against the J&K Apni Party (JKAP) and the J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC).
  • Kashmiri migrants from Jammu and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir would no longer be required to fill up ‘Form M’ to vote in the Lok Sabha polls as the Election Commission has ordered changes to the existing voting scheme for the displaced people, fulfilling a long-standing demand. Earlier, the filing of the form was mandatory for displaced voters from the Valley ahead of every parliamentary and Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir. Hereon, they shall be mapped with the special polling stations falling in the zones they are registered or residing in, the poll panel said. In addition, the commission also eased the process of filing Form M by the migrants staying in Delhi and other places in the country, by allowing self-attestation instead of the earlier required certification by Gazetted officers.