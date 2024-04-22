  • In a setback to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Mushtaq Antulay, son-in-law of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Abdul Rahman Antulay and Congress leader has switched sides on April 22 to join Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Congress loyalist’s move holds significance as NCP leader and sitting Member of Parliament Sunil Tatkare is defending his Raigad Lok Sabha constituency against former Union Minister Anant Geete, a heavy weight, who represents Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). NCP’s Lok Sabha nominee, Tatkare during an interaction announced his induction into the party by stating that he has been a mass leader and in politics for the last four decades. Former CM Antulay’s family member is a minority face in the Raigad area and the vote of the minority community is what Tatkare needs as well to get re-elected.
  • Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested for refusing to leave the INDIA bloc, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged at a joint Opposition rally in Ranchi on Sunday, warning Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if he tried to “terrorise” tribals, he himself would be destroyed. In a show of Opposition unity and strength, the leaders of the 28 parties who constitute the INDIA bloc shared the stage at the Ulgulan Nyay Maharally in Ranchi, taking it in turns to lash out at Modi and the ruling BJP for allegedly putting two CMs in jail — Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The wives of both men were present with messages from their jailed spouses, even as INDIA leaders vowed to protect the Constitution and democracy by uprooting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.