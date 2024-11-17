PM Modi receives Nigeria’s second-highest national award

Nigeria on Sunday conferred its second-highest national award – the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger – on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction.

“Honoured to be conferred with the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger’ Award by Nigeria. I accept it with great humility and dedicate it to the 140-crore people of India and the friendship of India and Nigeria,” Modi said after receiving the award from Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This was the 17th such international award conferred on PM Modi by a country.

PM Modi said the relations between India and Nigeria are based on mutual cooperation, goodwill and respect.

“As two vibrant democracies with dynamic economies, we have been working together for the well-being of the people of both countries,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who was awarded GCON in 1969.

PM Modi said that in his meetings with the Nigerian leadership, he discussed in detail on making mutual cooperation stronger and broader.

He said that new possibilities have been identified in the economy, energy, agriculture, security, fintech, small and medium-scale enterprise and cultural sectors.

PM Modi said Nigeria has a very big and positive role in Africa and close cooperation with Africa has been a high priority for India.

“India and Nigeria will move forward together for the prosperity of the people of both countries and the entire African continent. We will give importance to the interests and priorities of the Global South, working in close coordination,” he said.

PM Modi is in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This visit is the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years.

On his arrival in Nigeria, Modi was welcomed by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the ‘Key to the City’ of Abuja.

From Abuja, PM Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the G20 summit. His last destination will be Guyana.

National People’s Party withdraws support to Manipur government

The National People’s Party (NPP) has withdrawn support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Manipur.

In a letter to BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday, the NPP’s national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, said his party felt the Manipur government under Nongthombam Biren Singh “completely failed” to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy in the State.

“In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost. People in the State are going through immense suffering,” Sangma wrote.

“Keeping the current situation in mind, the NPP has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh-led government in Manipur with immediate effect,” he added.

The NPP is a key constituent of the BJP-helmed National Democratic Alliance and the North East Democratic Alliance. The party has seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

On Sunday, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh offered to resign as an MLA “if the people want to bring a new mandate to bring peace” in the State.

He is one of five Congress MLAs and represents the Wangkhem constituency.

Various social organisations in Manipur’s Imphal Valley have been mounting pressure on the Ministers and MLAs to resign after reports that six bodies of women and children abducted by extremists on November 11 were recovered.

Amit Shah reviews security situation in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed the security situation in Manipur and directed top security officials to take all possible steps to ensure peace in the Northeastern state, sources said.

Shah held the meeting soon after he returned from Maharashtra after canceling his election rallies there.

The Home Minister reviewed the security situation in Manipur with top security officials and directed them to take all possible steps to ensure peace, the sources said.

The move came as the situation in Manipur, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year, continued to be volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children.

Infant rescued from hospital fire in Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College passes away

An infant who was rescued from the fire that broke out at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi passed away on Sunday morning.

College principal Dr. N.S. Sengar said that the child was not among the injured in the fire accident and was born premature and weak.

‘The child was born prematurely and weighed only 1.5 kilograms. We tried to save him but he couldn’t survive,” Dr. Sengar told The Hindu.

The child’s father, Bhola Singh, a resident of Banda district, said that his son was born only in seven months and was really weak.

“We were here for about a month for our child’s treatment. He was rescued from the fire on Friday but passed away today,” he said, while waiting to complete formalities and take the child’s body home.

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Saturday said it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government and the State’s police chief in connection with a fire at the children’s ward of a medical college in Jhansi that claimed the lives of 10 newborns.

“Sixteen babies suffered injuries in the incident, while 37 were rescued safely. Reportedly, police authorities have confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit and the babies who lost their lives were in incubators,” the NHRC statement read.

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot resigns, quits AAP; party calls it ‘dirty trick’ by BJP

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled early next year, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday resigned from the party. He said the party faced grave challenges from within to the very values which brought it together. Gahlot wrote to Chief Minister Atishi resigning from the Council of Ministers and to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal resigning from the primary membership of the party.

In his letter to Kejriwal, Gahlot said that political ambitions had overtaken AAP’s commitment towards the people, leaving many promises unfulfilled.

“Instead of fighting for people’s rights, we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda. This has severely crippled our ability to even deliver basic services to the people of Delhi,” he wrote. Referring to the constant tussle between the Centre and the AAP government in Delhi, Gahlot said that it was now obvious that real progress for Delhi could not happen if the Delhi government were to spend most of its time fighting with the Centre.

The AAP launched an attack on the BJP saying that Gahlot’s resignation was driven by pressure from the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Income Tax Department with these agencies summoning him for questioning and conducting raids on him at the behest of the BJP.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said, “Pressure was created on Kailash Gahlot by conducting ED-CBI raids, and now he is speaking according to the script given to him by the BJP. The Modi Washing Machine [alluding to washing off of cases against politicians once they join the BJP] has become active before the Delhi elections. Now many leaders will be inducted into the BJP through this machine.”

Singh’s comments raised speculation about Gahlot joining the BJP but there was no word from the former Minister or the BJP.

When asked to comment on Gahlot’s resignation, at a press conference, Kejriwal did not take the question and moved the microphone towards party MLA Durgesh Pathak instead. Pathak said, “He [Mr. Gahlot] had to face ED and I-T raids with no other option left. Joining the BJP was his only way out. This makes one thing clear: the BJP has [already] lost the Delhi elections.”

In his resignation letter, Gahlot said that the AAP government which promised to transform the Yamuna into a clean river never got around with it. He said there were many “embarrassing and awkward controversies” like the ‘sheeshmahal’ (the name given by the BJP to the newly built Chief Minister’s residence), which now made everyone doubt if the AAP still believed in being the “aam aadmi” party.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Gahlot was forced to resign as he could not continue with the “corrupt practices” of the AAP. “The issues that Mr. Gahlot has raised in his resignation letter are all that the BJP has been raising in Delhi,” Sachdeva said.

Former BJP MLA Anil Jha joins AAP after Kailash Gehlot’s exit in Delhi

Former BJP MLA Anil Jha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Sunday (November 17, 2024) in the presence of Delhi’s ex-Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

“Inspired by” Mr. Kejriwal for his work at the “grassroot level for Dalits and Mahadalits,” Mr. Jha said he will begin working as an AAP worker from today.

Welcoming Mr. Jha to the part, the former Delhi CM said, “Anil Jha, who works for the backward people in Delhi will strengthen the party in the whole of Delhi.”

“Since we formed the government in 2015, we have done basic work like providing water, electricity, sewer and roads in slums. We have given the people of backward class living in slums an opportunity to live with dignity,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

Mr. Anil Jha’s membership in the Aam Aadmi Party comes shortly after Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot announced that he’s quitting the party. In his resignation letter, Mr. Gahlot, a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), cited recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises.

In his letter to Chief Minister Atishi, Mr. Gahlot, the MLA from Najafgarh, tendered his resignation from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

In a separate letter to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, which was shared on X, Mr. Gahlot also tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

In Brief:

Lebanese security source said Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif was killed in an Israeli strike on Sunday in central Beirut that hit the Lebanese branch of the Syrian Baath party. “The strike on Ras al-Nabaa killed Hezbollah media relations official Mohammed Afif,” the security source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to brief the media. Ali Hijazi, secretary-general of the Lebanese branch of the Baath party, “confirmed the death of Hezbollah media official” Afif, the official National News Agency reported.

