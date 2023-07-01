PM Modi launches Sickle Cell Anaemia eradication mission

July 01, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 launched National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission 2047 by unveiling a portal and also released a guideline for the management of the disease and different modules for its monitoring.

At a function held at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister took a swipe at the Opposition and asked people to beware of “fake guarantees” being given by “family-centric” political parties including Congress.

“Beware of those [parties] who are giving fake guarantees. Such people have brought schemes of guarantees despite they don’t have their own [political] guarantee,” Modi said. “Family-centric parties including Congress are hobnobbing together,” he added.

On the occasion, Modi started the distribution of more than 3 crore digital Ayushman cards in the country and one crore PVC Ayushman Bharat cards in Madhya Pradesh.

He also distributed Sickle Cell colour-coded counselling cards to a few beneficiaries.

The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission, which aims to address the pressing health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population, was announced in the Union Budget 2023.

25 passengers charred to death after bus catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

At least 25 people, including three children, were charred to death and eight others suffered injuries after a private travels bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on July 1.

According to police, the accident took place at 1.26 a.m. between Dusarbid and Sindkedraja at Pimpalkhuta village in the district when the driver lost control of the wheel following a tyre burst and collided with an iron pole and overturned upon ramming into a road median before it caught fire.

A total of 33 passengers were travelling in the bus operated by Vidarbha Travels which was on its way from Nagpur to Pune. The survivors were rushed to hospitals at Sindkedraja and Buldhana for immediate medical assistance, and were said to be stable.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus overturned and came to rest on its left side, with the door buried, leaving no escape route. Survivors recounted that those who managed to break the glass windows with their hands were the only ones who could escape.

President Droupadi Murmu said the heart-wrenching incident of a bus catching fire in Maharashtra claiming more than 25 lives was extremely disturbing and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the bus accident in Buldhana. He has also announced ₹50,000 to those who were injured in the mishap. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the kin of each victim.

As per the preliminary information provided by the police officials, the bus collided with a pole and subsequently caught fire due to a diesel leak.

With bodies being charred beyond recognition authorities have decided to conduct DNA tests to ascertain the identity of the victims of the fatal bus accident in Maharashtra.

Gujarat High Court rejects bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad, asks her to surrender immediately

The Gujarat High Court on July 1 rejected the regular bail plea of social activist Teesta Setalvad and directed her to surrender immediately in a case pertaining to the alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

The Court of Justice Nirzar Desai rejected Setalvad’s bail plea and directed her to surrender immediately as she is already out of jail after securing interim bail.

Setalvad, and co-accused, former Director General of Police R.B. Sreekumar, were taken into custody by Gujarat police on June 25 last year and a court sent them in judicial custody on July 2 after their police remand ended.

She walked out of jail in September 2022 after being granted relief by the Supreme Court.

HDFC Bank completes merger formalities

HDFC Bank Ltd on July 1, said that the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation for the merger of HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Limited with and into HDFC Limited; and HDFC Limited, with and into HDFC Bank Limited has become effective from July 1, 2023 with the all the entities filing the certified approval copy of the NCLT with the Registrar of Companies. The rebranding was being done since early morning on July 1.

As a result of the merger becoming effective, HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings have been amalgamated with and into HDFC Limited and have stood dissolved without being wound up, without any further act or deed, on July 1, 2023.

HDFC Limited has been amalgamated with and into HDFC Bank and HDFC Limited has stood dissolved without being wound up, without any further act or deed, on July 1, 2023, the bank said.

The authorised share capital of HDFC Bank has automatically stood increased on account of transfer to and amalgamation/combination of authorised capital of HDFC Limited.

France riots | More than 1,300 people arrested after fourth night of rioting over teen’s killing by police

Violence and looting hit France in a fourth night of protests as massively deployed police made more than 1,300 arrests and the country braced for more riots on July 1 triggered by the teenager who was killed by an officer during a traffic stop.

The funeral ceremony for Nahel, who was killed by police in the suburb of Nanterre earlier this week, began on the day with a visitation, to be followed by a mosque ceremony and burial in a cemetery there.

The government said the violence had “lessened” compared to previous nights, but the interior ministry still reported 994 arrests nationwide overnight, and 79 injuries among police and gendarmes.

This is more than on any night since the protests began June 27, sparked by the death of 17-year-old Nahel by a police bullet.

Provisional ministry numbers also included 1,350 vehicles and 234 buildings torched, and 2,560 incidents of fire set in public spaces.

The clashes continued despite France deploying 45,000 officers, the highest number of any night since the start of the protests, backed by light armoured vehicles and elite police units. They were unable to stop looting in the cities of Marseille, Lyon and Grenoble, with bands of often-hooded rioters pillaging shops.

In brief

ICC World Cup 2023 | West Indies tumbles out of tournament for first time since inception

Two-time champions West Indies on July 1 crashed out of the race to qualify for the upcoming 2023 50-over World Cup in India, after Scotland shocked them by seven wickets in a Super Six match of the qualifier, in Harare. The champions of 1975 and 1979 editions, this is the first time in the 48 years of tournament history that West Indies won’t feature among the top 10 teams in limited overs cricket.

Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 20

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 20 and continue till August 11, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on July 1. This is the first time the government will face Parliament after violence broke out in Manipur. The Opposition is also bracing itself for a showdown with the government in the Rajya Sabha on the Delhi ordinance, that curtails the powers of the elected State government.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.