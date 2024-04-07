  • In what could cause potential trouble to BJP’s Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency candidate Nainar Nagenthran, election officials on April 6 night seized ₹3.98 crore cash from three passengers linked to him travelling on board the Nellai Express at the Tambaram railway station. This is the single largest seizure of unaccounted cash in Tamil Nadu after the Model Code of Conduct came into force. According to police sources, the first accused in the case, who could not account for the money, gave a statement to Election Commission’s flying squad team claiming the money was meant for distribution to voters in the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency where Nainar Nagenthran is contesting.
  • The Peoples Democratic Party on April 7 announced it will field candidates from all three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir Valley, with party president Mehbooba Mufti contesting from south Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri seat. PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra and former Rajya Sabha member Fayaz Ahmad Mir will contest from central Kashmir’s Srinagar and north Kashmir’s Baramulla seats, respectively.
  • The Congress on April 7 announced its candidates for three parliamentary constituencies of Bangaon, Uluberia and Ghatal in West Bengal. The party also named its candidate for the by-election to Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district. The party named Pradip Biswas for Bangaon seat, Azahar Mollick for Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty for Ghatal. Polling in Bangaon and Uluberia is scheduled in the fifth phase on May 20, while electors in Ghatal will exercise their franchise on May 25. With Sunday’s announcement, the Congress named candidates for 13 parliamentary seats in West Bengal. 