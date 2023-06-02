PM Modi invited to address joint session of U.S. Congress on June 22

June 02, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The leaders of the U.S. Congress said on June 2 they have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate on June 22, one of the highest honours Washington affords to foreign dignitaries.

Modi had previously addressed the joint session of the U.S. Congress in 2016.

“During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India’s future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to Modi.

They said the address would celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government confirmed the visit, saying it would underscore the “growing importance” of the bilateral relationship.

Coromandel Express derails in Odisha’s Balasore district; many passengers trapped under bogies

Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2 after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said.

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, they said.

The 12841 Coromandel Express got derailed near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district. The derailed train then subsequently hit a goods train. Several bogies have overturned in incident, trapping many passengers underneath.

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force has rushed to accident spot for search and rescue operations. Five ambulances have been sent from Bhadrak. There are no reports of casualty yet.

Five guarantees to be implemented this financial year starting with Shakthi on June 11: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bringing an end to the speculation over the implementation of pre-poll ‘guarantees ‘ in the Congress manifesto, the Karnataka Cabinet on June 2 decided to implement all five guarantees during this financial year, starting with Shakthi, the scheme for free travel for women, that will be launched on June 11.

As per the post-Cabinet meeting announcement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 2, while Shakthi will be launched on June 11, the Anna Bhagya scheme of 10 kgs free foodgrain per head for BPL and Antyodaya card holders families and the Gruha Jyothi scheme of 200 units of free power will be launched on July 1.

While the window of registration for ₹2,000 monthly incentive under Gruha Lakshmi will be launched on June 15, the government will start transferring the money from August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

On criticism from the Opposition over the delay in implementing guarantees, Siddaramaiah said, “We implemented 158 promises out of 165 made in the previous term. The BJP did not honour even half of 600 promises made. What moral right do they have to ask?” When asked about the expenditure for implementing the guarantees, he said, “I will speak about the details and cost later.”

Wrestlers’ protest | ‘Khap mahapanchayat’ in Kurukshetra demands arrest of WFI chief, gives government time till June 9

Attended by several hundred khap leaders and their supporters from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the ”Khap Mahapanchayat” at Jat Dharamshala in Kurukshetra, Haryana, allowed a week’s time to the Union government to initiate dialogue on the wrestlers’ demand for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for an amicable solution or face a renewed agitation at Jantar Mantar from June 9.

Announcing the decision after over an hour-long core committee meeting, farmers leader Rakesh Tikait said that Khap leaders had spoken to the wrestlers and they were “very disappointed” and nothing less than the arrest was acceptable to them, their families and the society.

Drawing parallels with the 13-month-long farmers agitation, Tikait said similar panchayats would be held across the country as everyone was united on the wrestlers’ issue.

Earlier, Tikait, in his address, said that feelers were being received from the government for talks on the issue for the past couple of days and the khap leaders must allow an opportunity to resolve the matter through dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya district administration has denied permission to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold a rally on June 5, an official said. Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of the events scheduled on World Environment Day on June 5, a request by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh seeking permission for the rally was turned down.

Hope Beijing will allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it hoped Beijing would allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China, and that New Delhi allows all foreign journalists to operate in India.

The Indian statement came two days after China said it had taken “appropriate” action in response to India’s treatment of Chinese journalists.

India and China have been involved in a row over visas for each other’s journalists. It began in April after two Indian journalists posted in Beijing were barred from returning to their jobs in the Chinese capital from India. China had, at that time, said the action was a “corresponding counter measure” to India’s treatment of Chinese journalists.

The friction resurfaced this week after Beijing refused to renew the visa of one of the two remaining Indian journalists in China. Beijing said this was in response to India this month declining to renew the visas of the last two Chinese state media journalists in India.

Manipur violence | At least 98 killed, 310 injured, says State government

At least 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago, the State government said.

A total of 37,450 people are in 272 relief camps at present, said the statement, issued by the Chief Minister’s Office. In all, 4,014 cases of arson have been reported since the violence broke out in the state on May 3, it said. “The number of deaths is 98 and the number of injured reported is 310,” it said.

Over the last one month, the State police has registered 3,734 cases and arrested 65 people for their involvement in the violence, the statement said.

The Army, Assam Rifles, CAPFs and local police have been deployed in vulnerable places, it added. Till now, 84 companies of Central Armed Forces have been deployed, the statement said.

So far, 144 arms with 11 magazines have been recovered by the security agencies, said the statement.

Meetings were being held with village heads and civil society organisations to resolve conflict and bring peace, it said, claiming that the situation is normal in most of the districts.

Curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Pherzawl, for 11 hours in Kangpokpi, for 10 hours in Churachandpur and Chandel, for eight hours in Jiribam and Tenugopal, and for seven hours in Thoubal and Kakching districts, it said. There is no curfew in Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Ukhrul and Kamjong, it added.

Indian democracy is a global good and its collapse will impact the world: Rahul Gandhi in Washington

Indian democracy is a global good and its collapse would have an impact on the world, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told journalists at the National Press Club in Washington, even while reiterating that he considers it an internal battle. “It is our job to fight the battle for democracy in India,” he said.

During the nearly hour-long interaction, Gandhi fielded wide-ranging questions, from India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war and its face-off with China to the BJP’s “politics of hate” and the effort to build a united Opposition before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

On the international community’s role in preventing a slide into authoritarianism in India, he said, ”It’s our job, it’s our business, and it’s our work to fight the battle for democracy in India. And it’s something that we understand, we accept, and we do.”

He went on to add: “But the thing to remember is that Indian democracy is a global public good. Because India is large enough that a collapse in democracy in India will affect...will have an impact on the world. So that is for you to think about how much you have to value Indian democracy. But for us, it’s an internal matter, and it’s a fight that we are committed to, and we are going to, we are going to win.”

In Brief:

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the semifinals of Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game demolition of Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao in men’s singles here on June 2. The 21-year-old from Almora punched the air after unleashing a jump smash which sealed his 21-19 21-11 win over the qualifier from Malaysia in the quarterfinals. The win helped him to enter the last four for the first time this season, having come close in Indonesia Masters, where he exited in the quarterfinals.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.