PM Modi inaugurates Chennai airport’s new terminal building

April 08, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 inaugurated the ₹1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling.

“The addition of this new integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA. The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, saree, temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings,” the government said.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin among others were present.

Modi also flagged off the Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Station. The train will ply at 130 kmph, allowing Coimbatore-bound passengers to save 1 hour 20 minutes.

This will be the second Vande Bharat train for the State but the first one that will run within Tamil Nadu. The first Vande Bharat express train service is being operated from Chennai-Mysuru via Bengaluru.

The PM also inaugurated the newly gauge-converted Tiruthraipundi-Agasthiyampalli section by flagging off a Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) service. The 37-km section of new broad gauge has been built at a cost of ₹294 crore.

A new Tri-weekly Express service between Tambaram and Sengottai was also flagged off by Modi. It will provide direct connectivity to Chennai for remote stations in the Delta districts of Tiiruvarur and Thanjavur, and Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district. This will also be the first regular train service from Chennai to Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section.

Earlier in the day in Telangana, Modi launched the second Vande Bharat Express between the two Telugu speaking States from Secunderabad to the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Not against JPC probe over Adani issue, but SC panel will be effective: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that he is not completely opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the charges against Adani Group, but the Supreme Court-monitored panel will be more “useful and effective”.

“It is true that NCP is one of the Opposition parties that has joined the demand for the JPC into the Adani issue in Parliament. But in a JPC, 15 persons will be from the ruling party and only five to six members will be there from the Opposition. If the majority is from the ruling party, then it is not certain how much truth will come in front of the country,” he said.

In an interview to NDTV on the allegations by the Hidenburg Research on the Adani Group, he had said, “There is no need a JPC”, which is viewed as breaking away from the Opposition on the issue.

Commenting on this, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said those protesting on the Adani issue should pay heed to Pawar’s comments. However, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said Pawar’s statement has no impact on the unity of the Opposition.

Supreme Court to hear on April 10 plea for arrangement with YouTube to safeguard copyright of live-streamed proceedings

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking a direction for a special arrangement with YouTube for safeguarding the copyright of its live-streamed proceedings according to a 2018 judgment.

According to the April 10 cause list, uploaded on the apex court’s website, a bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala will hear the plea.

While hearing the matter on January 2, the Supreme Court had observed that it was very easy to criticise someone or throw a stone at somebody after a petitioner contended that the court’s registry has not followed the directions in the 2018 verdict on live-streaming of proceedings.

The bench had asked advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for former RSS ideologue K.N. Govindacharya, what modalities can be followed for live-streaming at a time when the National Informatics Centre was saying it does not have sufficient technical infrastructure to live-stream court proceedings without third party applications.

In its January 2 order, the bench had referred to an affidavit filed on behalf of the secretary general of the apex court in the matter.

The affidavit had said that the full court of the top court had taken a decision in a meeting held on September 20 last year to start live-streaming of proceedings before the constitution benches.

The affidavit had said that due to technical limitations, the secretary general of the apex court, as a temporary measure, is constrained to avail the facilities of third parties to ensure compliance of the directions of the top court in the judgment, the decision of the full court and to uphold the principle of open courts.

ED arrests bookie Anil Jaisinghani in money laundering case linked to IPL betting

The ED arrested suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a money laundering case linked to an under probe IPL ‘betting racket’, officials said on April 8.

Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha were recently arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to bribe and blackmail Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis and using private messages, purportedly hers, to extort money from her.

The Ahmedabad office of the ED took his custody on April 7 approaching a Mumbai court with a production warrant and seeking his custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED was acting upon an open non-bailable warrant issued in the past against Jaisinghani by an Ahmedabad court in connection with the 2015 money laundering case linked to alleged betting in the IPL matches, which is being probed by the agency.

The ED is understood to be recording Jaisinghani’s statement in this case having obtained his custody on April 7.

He was also recently taken into custody by the Madhya Pradesh Police in a case of alleged bootlegging.

Rajaji’s great-grandson C.R. Kesavan joins BJP; says not a dynast

C.R. Kesavan, former spokesperson for the Congress and great-grandson of India’s last Governor-General C. Rajagopalachari, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister V.K. Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and Bihar MLC Sanjay Mayukh.

The joining is seen as being part of the BJP’s push for traction in the southern States, where, apart from Karnataka, the party is yet to gain significant support. Speaking to The Hindu, Kesavan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, said that while he was identified with his lineage, he was not “a vanshawaadi or parivarvadi (dynast)”.

He refused to speak on the reasons he left the Congress. He said that he had always been “fascinated” by the characters of Karna (in the Mahabharata) and Vibhishana (from the Ramayana), who were both great characters with a strong sense of right and wrong, but while one despite everything, chose the wrong side, the other, Vibhishana, chose “the path of Dharma”.

He said that he was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis it engendered across the world.

He also lauded Modi for “following Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of policies for the last man in the queue”.

Kesavan said that as of now, he has neither asked for nor received any indication of a role within the party. “We all want to contribute, and the BJP is a place where I think I can do this,” he said.

China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search

Chinese health officials defended their search for the source of the COVID-19 virus and lashed out at the World Health Organisation after its chief had said that Beijing should have shared genetic information earlier.

The WHO comments were “offensive and disrespectful,” said the director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shen Hongbing. He accused the WHO of “attempting to smear China” and said it should avoid helping others “politicise COVID-19.”

WHO’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said March 17 that newly disclosed genetic material gathered in Wuhan in central China, where the first cases were detected in late 2019, “should have been shared three years ago.”

“As a responsible country and as scientists, we have always actively shared research results with scientists from around the world,” Shen said.

The origins of COVID-19 are still debated and the focus of bitter political dispute. Many scientists believe it jumped from animals to humans at a market in Wuhan, but the city also is home to laboratories including China’s top facility for collecting viruses. That prompted suggestions COVID-19 might have leaked from one.

The ruling Communist Party has tried to deflect criticism of its handling of the outbreak by spreading uncertainty about its origins.

The genetic material cited by the WHO’s Tedros was uploaded recently to a global database but collected in 2020 at a Wuhan market where wildlife was sold.

Shen said scientists investigated the possibility of a laboratory leak and “fully shared our research and data without any concealment or reservation.” He also said the source of COVID-19 had yet to be found, but he noted it took years to identify the AIDS virus and its origin still is unclear.

In Brief:

President Murmu takes sortie in SU-30MKI at Tezpur

President Droupadi Murmu took a sortie in an Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. She is the third President and second woman President to undertake such a sortie. The President flew for approximately 30 minutes covering Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley with a view of Himalayas before returning to the Air Force Station, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhawan said. The SU-30MKI flew at a height of about two kilometres above sea level and at a speed of about 800 kilometres per hour and was flown by Group Captain Naveen Kumar, Commanding Officer of 106 Squadron.

BJP plans to air 100th Mann Ki Baat in U.P. madrassas and dargahs

In an attempt towards Muslim outreach, the Minority Morcha of the Uttar Pradesh BJP unit plans to organise a mass broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th Mann Ki Baat speech at more than 100 locations associated with the Muslim community in the State, including madrassas and dargahs. Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali said that the Urdu version of Mann Ki Baat — a compilation of 12 of the PM’s monthly speeches originally aired between January and December 2022 — will also be made available to maulanas and religious scholars.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.