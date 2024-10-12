PM Modi congratulates RSS on its 100 year journey

Congratulating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as it entered its centenary year on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s speech as a “must listen”, in what may signal the PM’s desire to resolve any question of differences between the BJP and its ideological mothership.

The speech attacked parties practising “alternative politics” and urged Hindus to stay united.

The RSS was founded in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the occasion of Vijayadashami in 1925.

“My heartfelt congratulations and infinite best wishes to all the volunteers on this historic milestone of their uninterrupted journey. This resolve and dedication for Maa Bharati will inspire every generation of the country and will also fill new energy in realizing ‘Developed India’,” Modi said in a post on X, linking to a video of the RSS chief’s Vijayadashami speech, and terming it a ‘must’ for all to listen to.

Bhagwat, in his annual Dussehra speech, exhorted Hindus in India and in other countries to remain united to save themselves from the attacks of the wicked. Without naming any specific party, he made a sharp attack against the Opposition, saying that there are some political parties which keep the country’s interests in a secondary position after their own selfish interests.

“If the harmony of society and the pride and integrity of the nation are considered secondary in the competition among parties, then in such party politics, their modus operandi is to stand in support of one party and advance their destructive agenda in the name of ‘alternative politics’,” the RSS chief said.

BJP-RSS ties had openly soured during the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, when BJP chief J.P. Nadda said in an interview that the party does not need the RSS any more, upsetting the RSS’s workers on the ground. On public platforms, the RSS accepted its differences with the BJP, but refused to resort to mud-slinging, instead saying it was a “family matter” which both organisations would aim to address amicably.

Global Hunger Index 2024 ranks India under ‘serious’ category

India has been ranked 105 and placed under the “serious” category in the Global Hunger Index (GHI), a tool used by international humanitarian agencies to measure and track hunger levels with GHI scores based on under-nourishment and child mortality indicators across 127 countries.

The 2024 report, 19th edition, is published this week by Irish humanitarian organisation Concern Worldwide and German aid agency Welthungerhilfe to highlight that hunger levels will remain high in many of the world’s poorest countries for several decades in the absence of more progress in measures to tackle the issue.

India is among 42 countries that fall within the “serious” category, alongside Pakistan and Afghanistan, with other South Asian neighbours such as Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka showing better GHI scores to be listed under the “moderate” category.

“With a score of 27.3 in the 2024 Global Hunger Index, India has a level of hunger that is serious,” reads the index entry.

India’s GHI Score is based on the values of four component indicators: 13.7% of the population is undernourished, 35.5% of children under five are stunted with 18.7% of them being wasted, and 2.9% of children die before their fifth birthday, the report notes.

For the purpose of the index, under-nourishment is defined as the share of the population with insufficient caloric intake, stunted as the share of children under age five who have low height for their age to reflect “chronic” under-nutrition, wasting as the share of children under five who have low weight for their height due to “acute” under-nutrition, and mortality refers to the fatal mix of inadequate nutrition and unhealthy environments.

Based on the values of these four indicators, a GHI score is calculated for each country on a 100-point scale reflecting the severity of hunger, where 0 is the best possible score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst.

Based on its analysis, the report concludes the chances of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030 are looking very unlikely.

“Despite the international community’s repeated emphasis on the importance of the right to adequate food, there remains a troubling disparity between the standards established and the reality that in many parts of the world the right to food is being blatantly disregarded,” the report concludes.

Globally, around 733 million people face hunger each day due to a lack of access to a sufficient amount of food, while about 2.8 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet.

Some of the African nations are on the extreme ends of the GHI spectrum under the “alarming” category, with wars in Gaza and Sudan being highlighted as having led to exceptional food crises.

Conflict and civil strife are also generating food crises elsewhere, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Mali and Syria, it added.

Tamil Nadu train accident: Empty goods train took the impact of collision, minimising casualties

The empty goods train taking the impact of the rear-end collision as well as the inbuilt safety features in the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches played a vital role in minimising casualties in the Mysuru-Dharbhanga Bagmati Express train accident at Kavaraipettai in Southern Railway’s Chennai Division on Friday night.

The express train, speeding at about 90kmph, was to pass through the Kavaraipettai railway station via the main line for which signals were cleared. However, a suspected signal failure led the train to the loop line, where a goods train was stabled.

“Though the train, with over 1,000 passengers on board, rammed into the rear end of the goods train, only about 20 people suffered injuries, a couple of them grievously, in the accident. The train rammed into the brake van and came to a halt after several coaches derailed. Most of the impact was taken by the empty goods train rake, which minimised the casualties,” a senior official of the Southern Railway told The Hindu on Saturday.

While the circumstances that led to the accident were the same in the devastating collision involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express at Bahanaga Bazaar railway station near Balasore in Odisha on June 2, 2023, it resulted in the death of 290 passengers and injuries to over 900 others primarily because the train collided with a goods train that was loaded with iron ore, the official said.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, A.M. Chowdhary, who inspected the accident scene, would conduct a detailed inquiry. The Loco Pilot, Assistant Loco Pilot, Train Manager, Travelling Ticket Examiners, and many other railway staff have been told to attend the inquiry to be held in the headquarters on Saturday.

The data-logger in the Station Master’s room at Kavaraipettai, which would have record of the live train movement, was examined by Chowdhary. He inspected the tracks, points, signal interlocking system, and other safety aspects at the railway station, Railways sources said.

Besides local residents, the Tiruvallur district police led by the Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Perumal were the first to reach the accident site.

The striking force personnel evacuated passengers trapped in derailed coaches, mostly air-conditioned, and even helped in removing their luggage. The police also mobilised 20 ambulances in the district and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. The Inspector-General of Police, North Zone, Asra Garg, also visited the scene of the accident to supervise the rescue operations, police sources said.

Woman raped, dumped in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped and later dumped in a semi-conscious state in New Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, a passerby spotted the woman in Sarai Kale Khan area and informed the police around 3.30 a.m. on Friday.

A police team reached the spot and took her to AIIMS Trauma Center, they said.

Police said they are suspecting that the woman was sexually assaulted elsewhere and was dumped at Sarai Kale Khan area.

The woman, a resident of Odisha, left her hometown a year ago and had been staying in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

“The victim stayed with another woman in Delhi’s Katwaria Sarai,” the officer said.

She was later asked to leave in August due to a dispute and stayed on the streets for several days, he said.

The officer further said that she is a graduate and had previously been seen in southeast Delhi’s Jamroodpur where she had allegedly tried trespassing a house.

However, no complaint was filed. She also stayed a night inside an ATM booth in Kishangarh, he said.

“She is changing her statement and not cooperating with the investigators. Her parents have been informed and she has been kept under observation,” the officer said.

Efforts are underway to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footages and other technical surveillance, the police said.

Sena vs Sena Dasara rallies: Shinde, Uddhav claim Bal Thackeray’s legacy

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) held their respective Dasara rallies in Mumbai on Saturday in a show of strength and set the tone by attacking each other ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena (UBT) rally will be held at Shivaji Park while the Ekanth Shinde faction’s rally will be held at Azad Maidan.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Lok Sabha poll success of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was like a flash in the pan which won’t be replicated in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing the Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena at Azad Maidan ground in south Mumbai, Shinde likened the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, suggesting Muslim appeasement politics.

“Maha Vikas Aghadhi’s Lok Sabha poll success in Maharashtra was accidental, not permanent. Shiv Sena won 7 seats in a direct fight against Sena (UBT) in the Lok Sabha elections, restricting them to six constituencies. This success shows we are the real Shiv Sena,” Shinde added.

Recalling his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership in June 2022, Shinde said he freed the real Shiv Sena from the clutches of those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals.

The Tata group gave India salt, but some industrialists are taking away Mumbai’s saltpan lands, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday, as homage was paid to late Ratan Tata at the party’s Dussehra rally here.

Thackeray and other leaders stood in silence as a mark of respect to the veteran industrialist before Thackeray addressed the rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

“Tata gave us salt which spices our food. But some industrialists are taking away Mumbai’s saltpan lands,” Thackeray said in his speech, without naming anybody.

“Ratan Tata once told me that JRD Tata trusted him after seeing his work, and then handed over his legacy. He said Balasaheb also chose you (Uddhav) after he found you trustworthy,” Thackeray added.

In brief

Calling the recent untoward incidents taking place in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festivities “deplorable,” the Ministry of External Affairs urged the Bangladesh government to ensure “safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.” As many as 17 persons have been arrested and about a dozen cases registered after Bangladesh witnessed about 35 untoward incidents related to the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations across the country this month, police said in Dhaka.

(Evening Wrap will return tomorrow)