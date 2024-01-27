Parties in crisis mode amid Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s likely return to NDA fold

January 27, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

Amid ongoing developments in Bihar, all mainstream political parties in the State held meetings on January 27 with party leaders and legislators in Patna. The political flurry followed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s likely break away from the Mahagathbandhan in order to reunite with the BJP amid escalating tensions with allies from the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, with whom Kumar had formed the Mahagathbandhan government in August 2022, held a crisis meeting with party legislators at Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s official residence. Meanwhile, the Congress legislators also met at Purnia where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to reach on January 30.

The RJD leaders said that it was a “routine meeting”, and they had “no idea what political developments” were going on in the State. However, the meeting did witness RJD chief Lalu Prasad being given authorisation to take any decision on party’s behalf.

Sources in the RJD told The Hindu that Tejashwi has asked legislators not to say anything in media against the present government. It is also said that all Ministers in the Kumar government from the RJD quota have returned their official vehicles to the government.

The BJP’s top leaders — Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, the senior State party leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi, Giriraj Singh, Mangal Pandey, Nityanand Rai, and State party president Samrat Choudhary — also met in the day.

Meanwhile, sources in the government told The Hindu that Kumar may take oath as CM, for ninth time since November 2005, at 4 p.m. in Raj Bhawan on January 28 and BJP’s Sushil Modi may be sworn in as Deputy CM.

PM Modi flags concern over parties defending rule violators in State Assemblies, Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27 said that the perception of a legislature relies on the behaviour of its members and voiced concern about political parties supporting members violating rules of the House.

Reflecting on a bygone era, he recalled when members facing disciplinary action would receive guidance from senior counterparts to prevent the recurrence of rule violations. He expressed discontent with the contemporary scenario where certain political parties defend members’ mistakes, contributing to an unfavourable environment for legislative bodies. He made the remarks during his virtual address to the 84th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Mumbai.

PM Modi also noted a shift in societal norms, mentioning that accusations of corruption used to result in the ostracisation of a member from public life. “But now we witness public glorification of convicted corrupt individuals. This is an insult to the executive, the judiciary, and the Constitution,” he said.

He said that the young elected representatives should be given more opportunities in legislative committees so that they can participate more in policy-making.

Underling the significant role of State governments and Assemblies in shaping India’s progress, he said the country’s progress hinges on the advancement of the States.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts towards ‘One Nation, One Legislative Platform’ through e-Vidhan and Digital Sansad initiative, and underscored the significant achievement of his government in scrapping over 2,000 outdated laws over the past decade, asking the presiding officers of legislatures to pay attention to unnecessary laws and their impact on the people’s lives, stressing that their removal would have a significant positive impact.

Inaugurating the conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern over incidents of indiscipline, disruption of proceedings and unparliamentary conduct in the legislatures affecting their credibility.

He noted that there is enough space to give voice to dissent in the democratic system, therefore, disruption should not be used as a tool of protest and dissent.

Stressing that the conduct of public representatives should follow parliamentary decorum, Birla urged the members to devote their time in the House to productive business.

ISRO’s unique and inexpensive space platform POEM-3 achieves all payload objectives

ISRO said on January 27 its space platform, POEM-3, successfully achieved all of its payload objectives. POEM-3 (the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3) uses the spent PS4 stage of the PSLV-C58 rocket that launched XPoSat on January 1 this year.

ISRO said POEM-3 flew with nine payloads from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Physical Research Laboratory, academia, and space start-ups.

By the 25th day in orbit, POEM-3, which the space agency described as a unique and inexpensive platform, completed 400 orbits. Over this period, each payload was put into operation, as planned and performance was demonstrated.

It is estimated that POEM-3 will continue orbiting for approximately 73 more days before re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

ISRO said in POEM-1 to POEM-3 missions, it has flown a total of 21 payloads from various institutes and industries.

With the orbital decay and reentry of POEM-3 in three months, PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission will be leaving zero debris in space, ISRO added.

Gyanvapi mosque committee should handover structure to Hindus: VHP chief

Anjum Intezamia Masjid Commitee, the trust looking after the management of Varanasi-based Gyanvapi mosque, should agree to “respectfully” shift the Gyanvapi mosque to another appropriate place and to hand over the original site of ‘Kashi Vishvanatha’ to the Hindu Society, said the international working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar.

“The ASI, an official and expert body, has submitted its report to the District Judge hearing the Gyanvapi matter in Varanasi. The evidence collected by the ASI from the Gyanvapi structure reconfirms that the mosque had been constructed after demolishing a magnificent temple,” Alok Kumar said.

He said that the Shivlinga in the Wazukhana leaves no doubt that the structure does not have the character of a mosque. The discovery of the names including the Janardana, Rudra and Umeswara in the inscriptions found in the structure are the tell-tale evidence of this being a temple.

The VHP, apart from calling mosque to be handed over to Hindus, also suggested that the Hindus be permitted to offer ‘Sewa Puja’ to the ‘Shivlinga’ found in the Wazukhana area of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The VHP also said that it believes that this righteous action shall be an important step towards creating amicable relations between the two prominent communities of India.

The ASI’s report based on the Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) techonology, as reported by The Hindu, maintained that the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque is the remaining part of the huge Hindu temple. The report also proves that parts of the pre-existing temple including pillars and pilasters were reused with modifications to extend the span of the mosque and in the construction of the sahan.

Australian Open 2024 | Bopanna pairs with Ebden to lift doubles title, becomes oldest Grand Slam champion

Rohan Bopanna became only the third Indian to win a men’s doubles Grand Slam title, taking the Australian Open crown with partner Matthew Ebden following a commanding win over Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, in Melbourne on January 27.

In a high-quality game of tennis, second seeded Bopanna and Ebden won 7-6(0) 7-5 in the final that lasted one hour and 39 minutes.

Only the iconic Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi have won Major titles for India in men’s tennis while trailblazer Sania Mirza did it in women’s tennis.

For Bopanna it is his second Grand Slam title, having won the French Open mixed doubles with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski in 2017.

At 43, Bopanna also became the oldest Grand Slam champion in men’s tennis. He bettered the record of Jean-Julien Rojer who, at age of 40, had lifted the French Open men’s doubles trophy in 2022 with Marcelo Arevola.

It was such hard-fought battle at the Rod Laver arena that the contest featured only one break of serve when Vavassori dropped his serve at love in game 11 of the second set. There were not many break points on offer either.

Bopanna will be crowned the new number one on Monday when the ATP rankings will be updated. At 43, he will be the oldest player to be perched on top of the ranking pile.

Earlier in the day, an authoritative Aryna Sabalenka blew China’s Zheng Qinwen off court to successfully defend her Australian Open title — the first woman to do so in more than a decade.

The Belarusian world number two proved too powerful for the 12th seed with a 6-3, 6-2 drubbing in 76 minutes to claim her second Grand Slam crown on Rod Laver Arena.

It capped an incredible display of power and poise from Sabalenka over the past fortnight, with the 25-year-old surging to the title without losing a set through her seven matches.

Zheng had reached her first Grand Slam final without meeting a seed after a host of players crashed out early on her side of the draw, and the gulf in class was quickly exposed.

Despite the loss, it has been a breakthrough tournament for Zheng, who will move into the world’s top 10 when the new rankings are released next week. Sabalenka will remain at number two behind Iga Swiatek, who crashed out in the third round.

In brief

Railways land-for-job case | Delhi court summons former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

A Delhi Court on January 27 summoned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav along with others after taking cognisance of an ED charge sheet against them in the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case. Special Judge Vishal directed the accused to appear before the court on February 9, saying there were sufficient grounds to proceed in the matter. The judge also issued a production warrant against businessman Amit Katyal, who is presently in judicial custody in the case.

Ind vs Eng 1st Test | Ollie Pope’s ton helps England to 126-run lead on Day 3

England reached 316 for six powered by Ollie Pope’s unbeaten 148 in their second innings at stumps on day three of the opening Test against India, in Hyderabad on January 27. In reply to England’s first innings total of 246, India were all out for 436 in the morning session. Having erased a huge 190-run first innings deficit, England led India by 126 runs at the close of play. Pope (148 batting) and Ben Foakes (34) added 112 runs for the sixth wicket to help England recover from 163 for five. At stumps, Pope and were Rehan Ahmed (16 batting) were at the crease.

