Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs withholds draft report on Bills replacing criminal laws 

October 27, 2023

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affair postponed its adoption of a draft report on three Bills seeking to replace the existing criminal laws, after pressure from the Opposition seeking more time to examine it. According to sources, the English version of the draft report was circulated just last week and the Hindi version was sent to members of the Parliamentary panel only on Thursday evening, just hours before the adoption of the report was slated at Friday’s meeting of the panel.

According to sources, three members — Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Digivijay Singh, along with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP N.R. Elango — have so far filed dissent notes. They are demanding several changes in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 that will replace the Indian Penal Code, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 that will replace the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). More dissent notes are expected to follow.

One of the key points of contention, the Hindi nomenclature of the Bills, has not been accepted in the draft reports circulated so far. The panel’s report on the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, states that since the text of the Bill is in English, it does not violate the provisions of Article 348 of the Constitution, which says that the language to be used in the Supreme Court and High Courts as well as for Acts, Bills, and other legal documents shall be English.

The panel’s draft report has accepted a host of suggestions on the Bharatiya Sakshya, 2023 that is meant to replace the Indian Evidence Act; there is unanimity on that portion of the draft report.

The panel began its consultations on the three bills on August 24, with a presentation by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Including Friday’s meeting, it has held 12 meetings on the three Bills. According to Opposition members, this is highly inadequate, considering the scale and scope of the Bills.

According to sources, a few minutes after Friday’s meeting began, the panel’s chairman and BJP MP Brijlal told the members that the draft reports slated to be adopted at the meeting as per the circulated agenda would be withheld. However, he did not state the reason for doing so, members said.

This drew sharp criticism from the two Trinamool Congress MPs Derek O’ Brien and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who pointed out that they had came to Delhi, leaving Lakshmi Puja which is on October 28, in order to attend the meeting. In fact, the TMC, in a letter on to Mr. Brijlal on Friday morning, demanded that the committee seek an extension of at least three months to submit its report on the Bills. The party urged the panel to “stop bulldozing these Bills for short-term electoral gains.” Hurrying through the Bills would amount to mocking the process of “legislative scrutiny”, the two MPs said.

Earlier, Congress MP P. Chidambaram had also written to the committee, asking for more time and increased consultations.

Speaking at Friday’s meeting, Mr. Elango raised three key points, according to the sources. The Bills, he said, need extensive consultations with the governments and stakeholders in the States. He once again reiterated his criticism of the Hindi nomenclature of the Bills, which he said was exclusionary for a large section of the country. The Bills are largely a copy of the existing codes which could have been amended instead of bringing in new legislation, he added.

The panel has scheduled its next meeting for November 6, giving the members another week to review the draft report and submit their suggestions. A BJP member said that the committee was of the view that the draft report should be ready in time for the Winter Session of Parliament.

Mahua Moitra writes to Lok Sabha ethics panel head seeking fresh date after November 5

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has written to the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha stating that she cannot appear before it on October 31 in connection with cash-for-query allegations due to prior engagements and will be available only after November 5.

In a letter to panel chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar, she said, “I look very much forward to appearing before the Committee at any date chosen by you after November 5, 2023.” Moitra, in a post on X a day after Sonkar announced that she has been summoned on October 31, said she eagerly look forward to physically attending and presenting her defence against the slanderous charges, but is busy till November 4 on account of Durga Puja celebrations going on in West Bengal.

“Chairman, Ethics Committee announced my 31/10 summons on live TV way before official letter emailed to me at 19:20 hrs. All complaints and suo moto affidavits also released to media. I look forward to deposing immediately after my pre- scheduled constituency programmes end on Nov 4,” she said in the post.

The panel on October 26 recorded the statements of advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in the matter and also decided to call Moitra on October 31.

Moitra pointed out that she had written to the committee expressing “eagerness” to be given “a fair hearing and an adequate opportunity to defend myself against the false, malicious and defamatory accusations levelled against me by Shri Dubey and Shri Dehadrai.”

“The Committee against the order of natural justice, if I may humbly add, summoned and heard the complainants Shri Dubai & Shri Dehadrai on 26/10/2023 before allowing me, the alleged accused, a chance to be heard,” she said.

“I represent the state of West Bengal where Durga Puja is the biggest festival. I am already committed to attending numerous pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashami Sammelans/meetings (both government and political) in my constituency from 30th October to 4th November 2023 and cannot be in Delhi on 31st October 2023,” she said.

Therefore, I request to be given time to appear in person before the committee at any date and time of the committee’s choice after 5th November 2023. As a recent example, Shri Ramesh Biduri, MP who was summoned by the Privileges Committee on 10/10/23 requested more time since he had pre-fixed political meetings in Rajasthan and was accorded a similar courtesy by this same branch,” she said.

Moitra said she has an “impeccable record of personal integrity”, adding that she is “a vocal member of the Opposition responsible for raising my voice against various corporate scams”.

Assam CM Himanta’s ‘Akbar’ remark: Congress, BJP engage in war of words

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have engaged in a war of words over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s ‘Akbar’ remark made during a public speech in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha.

The Congress on October 26 moved the Election Commission (EC) against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging a poll code violation by the latter during a speech made in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

Taking to ‘X’, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, “Yesterday, the Congress party brought to the attention of the Election Commission of India serious electoral malpractices by senior leaders of the party in power. The ECI has observed prima facie the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Assam CM for his obnoxious hate speech on the 18th of October in Chhattisgarh. He is actually a serial offender”.

“We hope that the ECI will follow through and take this case to its logical conclusion. Politicians, especially those holding Constitutional positions, cannot and should not be allowed to get away with such blatant violations of the Model Code of Conduct. It is the only way to stop the poisoning of our public discourse and protect the sanctity of our elections and democracy itself”, he added.

Following this, the EC issued a show-cause notice to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his speech during the Chhattisgarh poll campaign. The Election Commission (EC) in the show-cause notice mentioned that certain parts of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s speech on October 18 have been found to be “prima facia violative”.

The EC has asked Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma to be present before it at 5 p.m. on October 30, 2023. ”You are hereby called upon to show cause by 17:00 hrs of 30th October 2023, (Monday) as to why appropriate action of violation on Model code of conduct should not be taken against you,” the notice read.

The notice further mentioned that in case of the absence of the BJP leader, the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision. Meanwhile, in response to the allegation by the Congress party, Assam CM took to ‘X’ and wrote, “Congress has withheld the material information from the Hon’ble Election Commission that Mohammed Akbar is their candidate from Kawardha Constituency. Therefore legitimate criticism of a candidate does not amount to communal politics”.

“Congress will have to face the legal consequence of not revealing this crucial fact in their representation. I have full faith in the collective wisdom of the Hon’ble Election Commission”, he added.

In a speech in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh on October 18, Sarma had taken a controversial dig at Akbar saying that “the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled if Akbar isn’t sent off.” “If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled,” he had said. Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram, is believed to hail from what is modern-day Chhattisgarh.

Row over RJD MLA’s statement that Goddess Durga is imaginary

The remark by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh that the Goddess Durga was imaginary has triggered a controversy in Bihar. His comment came at a time when RJD chief Lalu Prasad, along with his family members, recently visited several temples in Bihar to worship the Goddess Durga during Navratri.

The Opposition BJP came down heavily on the RJD for the objectionable remark and condemned the statement, terming it minority appeasement. Union Minister Giriraj Singh said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prasad were testing the tolerance of the Hindus by allowing their leaders to issue such statements.

Few months ago, Bihar Education Minister and senior RJD leader Chandrashekhar had triggered a controversy by stating that the Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem based on the Ramayana, Manusmriti, an ancient Sanskrit text, and Bunch of Thoughts, authored by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue M.S. Golwalkar, “spread hatred in society”.

On Friday, RJD MLA Mr. Singh said Goddess Durga was imaginary and worshipping her was also a waste of money. He further raised questions on the 33 crore Gods and Goddesses of the Hindu religion.

”According to Manuwadis there are 33 crore Gods and Goddesses. India’s population during the British period was 30 crores. When the country was enslaved, where was Maa Durga at that time and why did she not kill the British people? Maa Durga is imaginary. Who are those Manuwadis wrote that Maa Durga fought with crores of army against Mahishasura? What was Maa Durga doing at the time when a handful of British enslaved India?” asked Singh, who represents the Dehri Assembly seat in Rohtas district.

The RJD MLA also said when the Goddess Durga had no history then why did people spend so much.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed disappointment over the MLA’s remarks, calling it an attack on Sanatan Dharma. He said Ministers and leaders of the RJD were deliberately insulting Sanatan Dharma. First there was an attempt to misinterpret Ramcharitmanas and now the RJD MLA had made objectionable remarks on the Goddess Durga, he added.

Giriraj Singh said people of Sanatan Dharma offer worship with devotion but the way RJD leaders were making statements about Sanatan Dharma was not appropriate at all.

“In Bihar, there is a government of Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, and their leaders are continuously attacking Sanatan Dharma. It seems the tolerance of Hindus is being tested. If similar statements were made against Islam, then surely, they would be beheaded,” Giriraj Singh said.

The Union Minister accused the Nitish Kumar government of continuously trying to instigate the sentiments of the people. “By making such statements, the leaders of the INDIA alliance are trying to garner support among the minority community. They have no idea how much loss they will face by insulting Sanatan Dharma,” Giriraj Singh said.

Tiny Mizoram has the highest rate of cancer incidence in India

Despite being the country’s second least populated State, Mizoram exhibits the highest incidence rate of cancer in India. The latest evidence from an 18-year trend study notes a consistent uptick in cancer incidence and mortality in the State, with stomach cancer emerging as the primary cause of cancer-related deaths among men, while lung cancer plays a parallel role among women.

Cancer incidence and mortality is also growing among the younger generation in Mizoram, which may stem from the static lifestyle and dietary patterns prevalent within the endogamous tribal population, potentially contributing to a genetic predisposition, according to the study, titled “Cancer awareness, diagnosis and treatment needs in Mizoram, India: evidence from 18 years trends (2003–2020)”, which was recently published in The Lancet Regional Health — Southeast Asia.

The study notes that the escalation in mortality rates could be attributed to a dearth of specialised diagnostic facilities and skilled human resources, treatment strategies guided by genomic research, and transportation challenges.

According to the World Health Organisation, cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, and go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body or spread to other organs. It is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for one in six deaths in 2018. Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer are the most common among women.

Meanwhile findings of this recent study in Mizoram notes that among men the most prevalent cancer site was the stomach, followed by head and neck, lung, oesophagus, colorectal, liver, urinary, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and prostate cancers.

Conversely, among women, lung cancer exhibited the highest incidence followed by cervical, breast, stomach, head and neck, colorectal, oesophagus, liver and ovarian cancers.

“Join point regression analysis revealed a rising trend in incidence and mortality over time for overall cancer sites. Among the primary cancer sites contributing to incidence and mortality, an increase in annual percentage change was observable for all, except stomach cancer, in both men and women. The diagnostic approach, except for cases of cancer with unknown primary sites, involved a microscopic method,” explained the study.

Another paper estimates that one in nine people across India are likely to develop cancer in their lifetimes. “Lung and breast cancers were the leading sites of cancer in males and females, respectively. Among childhood (0-14 yr) cancers, lymphoid leukaemia (boys: 29.2% and girls: 24.2%) was the leading site. The incidence of cancer cases is estimated to increase by 12.8 per cent in 2025 as compared to 2020,” said the paper, titled, “Cancer incidence estimates for 2022 & projection for 2025: Result from National Cancer Registry Programme”, which was published last year.

In Brief:

Israeli forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a second ground raid into Gaza in as many days and struck targets on the outskirts of Gaza City, the military said on October 27, as it prepares for a widely expected ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory. U.S. warplanes meanwhile struck targets in eastern Syria that the Pentagon said were linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard after a string of attacks on US forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to the already high regional tensions fuelled by the three-week-old Gaza war.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

