Parliament passes criminal law bills

December 21, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, a day ahead of schedule, after passing the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. Rajya Sabha had already passed the Bill on December 12. The House also passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 via voice vote.

Meanwhile, three more Congress MPs Nakul Nath, Deepak Baij and D.K Suresh were suspended from the Lower House for misconduct. With this, the total number of members suspended from the Lower House rises to 146.

In the Rajya Sabha The Telecommunications Bill, 2023 was passed earlier in the day. The Upper House then took up the three criminal law Bills for discussion. The bills were then passed via voice vote. The Upper House too adjourned sine die, after passing the bills.

On December 20, the Lok Sabha passed the three amended Bills that seek to repeal and replace criminal laws and the omnibus Telecom Bill 2023 which will replace existing laws, including the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha resumed proceedings with Opposition members continuing their protest. Members were heard chanting, “tanashahi nahi chalegi” [dictatorship will not work], in the House even as the Question Hour continued.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill (BNSS) will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill (BSS) will replace the Indian Evidence Act, 1872; and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill (BNSSS) will replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. This criminal law reform brings terrorism offences into a general crime law for the first time, drops the crime of sedition, and makes mob lynching punishable by death.

Opposition protests mass suspension of MPs, Kharge asks govt to ‘behave democratically’

INDIA bloc MPs on December 21 marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in New Delhi to protest the suspension of Opposition lawmakers, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated parliamentary privilege by not speaking on the security breach issue inside the House.

Carrying a huge ‘Save Democracy’ banner and placards with messages like ‘Opposition MPs Suspended’ ‘Parliament Caged’ and ‘‘Democracy Expelled’ written on them, the lawmakers took out the march.

Meanwhile, three more MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Winter session for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of members against whom such action has been taken to 146.

Speaking with reporters at Vijay Chowk, Kharge said it is the right of the Opposition to speak in a democracy and as representatives of people it is the legislators’ responsibility to convey the sentiments of the people in Parliament.

The Opposition wanted to speak on the issue but Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah did not turn up either in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, even as the PM continued to make speeches elsewhere, Kharge said.

Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh becomes WFI chief

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Thursday announced her retirement from the sport, protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election for the top job, in New Delhi.

Sanjay, a close associate of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan became the new WFI president with his panel winning 13 of the 15 posts in the elections in New Delhi on Thursday.

“We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling,” said a teary-eyed Sakshi, and kept her shoes on the table in a dramatic announcement. “We wanted a female president but that did not happen,” the 31-year-old, who is also a CWG gold medallist, added.

Ahead of the elections, Olympic medal winning grapplers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi had repeatedly requested Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to stop anyone associated with Brij Bhushan from contesting the WFI polls.

Consequently, neither Brij Bhushan’s son Prateek nor son-in-law Vishal Singh entered the fray. Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat, who addressed media after elections, did not say whether they will retire from the sport.

“It’s unfortunate that government did not stand by its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist will contest WFI election,” Bajrang said. “Upcoming women wrestlers will also face exploitation,” Vinesh added.

What does excessive screen time do to your brain?

What does excessive screentime do to your brain? This has been a question that has triggered a lot of research, a lot of debate and a lot of questions. A recent meta-analysis of 34 studies looked at excessive screen use and its links to your cognitive functioning. The results of the analysis, conducted by researchers in Australia, says that there is a clear link between disordered screen behaviour – or persisting with screen use even when it’s harmful for you, and your cognitive performance, specifically your attention and executive functioning. They found that sustained attention, the ability to maintain your focus for an extended period was affected – and this is something many of us may have felt as devices have increasingly taken over our lives, whether it’s for work, learning or recreation.

In India, smartphone use and internet subscribers grew during the Covid-19 pandemic period, particularly as schools went online with digital learning.

So what does all of this device time do to our brains, our functioning, our interactions with others and our productivity? How does addictive device use affect your mental health, and how much of a problem is it in India? And crucially, how much screen time is good for you?

Parliament clears Telecommunications Bill, 2023 sans Opposition

Amidst empty Opposition benches, the Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Telecommunications Bill, 2023. Members of the Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress Party expressed concern about clauses allowing the Union government to intercept private communications. In the absence of any other adversarial voices, BJP MP Sushil Modi took it upon himself to point out the Opposition’s various criticisms of the legislation, even while defending it.

Modi, who was the second speaker, said that the Opposition had often criticised the clauses that allow the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, and that provide a non-auction route for the allocation of satellite spectrum. Defending the two clauses, Modi said that the 26/11 tragedy and several natural calamities have proven that they are needed. The “non-auction route” for the allocation of satellite spectrum is also essential for national security, he said.

The legislation allows the government to retain its powers to intercept communications, by allowing for the tapping of phone connections pursuant to orders issued by an authorised Union or State government official, “if satisfied that it is necessary or expedient to do so, in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence and security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, or for preventing incitement to the commission of any offence.” Around 5,000 such interception orders were issued each month in 2015, the then-Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament; no subsequent statistics have been revealed.

The BJD’s Sasmit Patra welcomed the Bill, but said that it should have elaborated the role of the States regarding interception and search. Since many border States face the direct brunt of cross-border terrorism, they should be kept in the loop, he said. The YSR Congress Party’s S. Niranjan Reddy said that though the Bill does not provide for any judicial oversight, its rules should be clearly defined to guard the provision against any misuse. The debate came to a close within an hour.

Delhi excise case: Kejriwal skips ED summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the summons sent to him was unlawful and politically motivated, according to AAP sources.

Kejriwal skipped the ED summons on December 21 for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise case, as he left Delhi on December 20 for a 10-day Vipassana meditation in Punjab, according to sources. The AAP chief has also requested the ED to withdraw the summons.

“The timing of your summons leaves much to desire and strengthens my belief that the summons being sent to me are not based upon any objective or rational yardstick but for extraneous considerations at the behest of political rivals who wish to silence the voice of opposition to the ruling dispensation at the Centre to create sensational news in the final few months leading up to the Parliamentary elections in early to mid 2024,” Kejriwal said in a letter dated December 20.

“I, therefore, once again reiterate my request to you to act with fairness & forthwith revoke, withdraw, and recall the summons forthwith.”

You have chosen not to inform me nor provide me details of the case file corresponding to file number mentioned in your summons or the reasons for summoning me, or any details thereof. Your summons appears to be a fishing and roving enquiry.”

Kejriwal claimed that in similar circumstances, where individuals are neither informed about the case details nor the capacity in which they are being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, High courts have declared such summons of Enforcement Directorate invalid and quashed the summons.

Delhi minister Atishi on Thursday alleged that the ED probe into the excise policy case was an attempt to stop the Aam Aadmi Party’s growth and popularity.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi alleged, “The ED is investigating this case since the last two years. In the history of India, no other policy was investigated as much as this policy is being probed by a central agency. They have put more than 500 of their officials on this duty. Since 1947, this might be the first case of a policy investigated by many officials, but no evidence found.” She claimed that the ED couldn’t find any evidence of wrongdoing despite raiding several locations linked to AAP leaders.

After two years of investigation, not even a penny of ill-gotten money could be found by the CBI or the ED, she further claimed.

“They raided Manish Sisodia’s (former deputy chief minister) residence, offices and other places but couldn’t find anything, yet they arrested him. Similarly, Sanjay Singh has also been put behind bars without any evidence. And now, they are targeting Arvind Kejriwal. How should we consider these summons or arrests of AAP Leaders without any evidence?” Atishi asked.

On December 18, the ED summoned Kejriwal, to record his statement in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on December 21. This was the second summons by the ED to the Chief Minister in the case. Kejriwal was first summoned by the ED on November 2, but he did not appear for the questioning.

Though Kejriwal is yet to appear before the ED, he was questioned by the CBI for nine hours in April. Two senior AAP leaders — Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh — are already under judicial custody in the case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning and on October 5, the ED arrested Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

Plot to kill Khalistani separatist in U.S.: Czech authorities have granted consular access to Nikhil Gupta on three occasions: MEA

The Czech Republic authorities have granted consular access on three occasions to Nikhil Gupta, who is detained in a Czech prison following charges by the U.S. relating to a foiled assassination attempt on Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday.

“We received consular access to him at least on three occasions,” the MEA spokesperson said at a media briefing.

The U.S. federal prosecutors have charged that Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the U.S. and Canada. India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

Lok Sabha witnesses sharp exchange between Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed a sharp exchange between Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri over the use of language while answering a supplementary question.

During the Question Hour, BJP MP from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, had asked a question about difficulties faced by migrant labourers in Delhi and West Bengal in the absence of Ayushman Bharat cards.

Just when the Minister started replying in English, Birla requested him to speak in Hindi if possible. “Mr. Speaker, I will reply in Hindi. I can reply in Punjabi if you wish, Manoj ji understands Punjabi....But a direction from the Chair comes on the use of language,” Puri said as he started speaking in Punjabi.

Birla intervened and said “You know many languages. You can reply in English as well. That is not a problem.” He added, “If you want to reply in Punjabi, you have to give it to me in writing”.

The Minister went on to say that even though the Ayushman Bharat card doesn’t come under the purview of his Ministry, he could sit with Tiwari and party leader Nishikant Dubey, who too had a similar query, to work out a solution and press upon the Chief Ministers of Delhi and West Bengal to implement them. The Speaker also pointed out that Ayushman Bharat was not Birla’s subject.

“It’s not my subject but we want to implement it. We have can have a chai per charcha [discussion over tea]. You give directions. You can give directions to the Aam Aadmi Party or Trinamool Congress to implement it,” Puri said.

Birla responded by saying, “You are a Minister. We can’t direct any party from here [the Chair]. We can tell Union Ministers”.

In Brief:

Retail inflation for farm workers rose to 7.37% and that for rural labourers climbed to 7.13% in November, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items. Retail inflation in October was 7.08% and 6.92% for farm workers and rural labourers, respectively, according to an official statement. Food inflation stood at 9.38% and 9.14% for agricultural and rural workers, respectively, in November compared to the respective figures of 8.42% and 8.18% in October 2023, and 6.19% and 6.05% recorded in the corresponding month of previous year (November 2022), a Labour Ministry statement said.

