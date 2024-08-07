Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from competing in finals; WFI files appeal

The Indian contingent was in for a shock as wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was on her way to become the country’s first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final by defeating Cuba’s Guzman Lopez on last night, was eliminated for being overweight ahead of her final bout against USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt today.

Vinesh was found to be overweight by exactly 100gm during the weigh-in this morning, Indian women’s chief coach Virender Dahiya said.

“The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh and the IOA officials are in touch with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the United World Wrestling (UWW) over the issue,” Dahiya said.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P. T. Usha said she was “shocked and disappointed” by Phogat’s disqualification and that the IOA was following the matter “in the strongest possible manner” after the national federation’s appeal to the world body against the verdict.

“The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner,” Usha said. The IOA chief said despite concerted efforts from all, Phogat could not meet the competition’s weight requirements. Later, UWW president Nenad Lalovic said that even though Phogat was overweight by a small margin, the rules should be respected.

Gujarat ATS seizes liquid drugs worth ₹831 crore; four held

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted a raid at a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Thane district of neighbouring Maharashtra and seized liquid drug worth ₹800 crore, an official said today.

It also carried out a similar operation at a pharmaceutical factory in Bharuch district of Gujarat, where it recovered liquid Tramadol worth ₹31 crore, he said.

During its operations conducted at both the places on Monday and Tuesday (August 5 and 6, 2024), the ATS nabbed four persons who were involved in the production and sale of these narcotic substances which are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said Sunil Joshi, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, ATS.

Based on a specific tip-off, an ATS team raided an apartment in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra on August 5 and nabbed Mohammad Yunus Shaikh (41) and his brother Mohammad Adil Shaikh (34) with nearly 800kg of mephedrone (MD drug) in liquid form and worth ₹800 crore in the international market, he told reporters.

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill, amends LTCG tax provision on immovable properties

The Finance Bill 2024 was passed in the Lok Sabha today with an amendment relaxing the recently introduced new capital gains tax on real estate. It allows tax payers an option to switch to a new lower tax rate or stick to the old regime that had higher rate with indexation benefit.

The amendment comes after a proposal to remove indexation benefit in calculation of long-term capital gains on sale of immovable properties in the Budget 2024-25 had evoked criticism from various corners, including Opposition parties and tax professionals. The Budget had proposed a lower 12.5% rate of LTCG tax, down from 20%, while doing away with the indexation benefit.

With this amendment, individuals or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who bought houses before July 23, 2024, can opt to pay LTCG tax under the new scheme at the rate of 12.5% without indexation or claim the indexation benefit and pay 20% tax.

The Finance Bill 2024 was passed by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha with a total of 45 official amendments.

Replying to the debate before the passage of the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, rejected criticism from Opposition parties that the middle class was heavily taxed. She said that the Budget proposals were aimed at promoting investment and benefiting the middle class.

She said that the Narendra Modi government had brought in a simplified taxation regime and eased compliance without drastically increasing taxes.

Among the various measures taken to help the middle class, Sitharaman mentioned the reduction in customs duty on various goods that would promote trade and investment and generate employment. She also referred to the hike in tax exemption limit on long-term capital gains in listed equities and bonds to ₹1.25 lakh from ₹1 lakh, a move that she said would benefit those investing in the stock market.

The Finance Minister said that simplification of the tax regime was the primary objective of the Modi government , highlighting that 72% of those who had paid income tax had opted for the new regime while filing returns this year.

On the Opposition’s demand for removal of Goods and Services Tax on health and life insurance premiums, the Union Minister said that 75% of the GST collected goes to States.

Waqf amendment Bill introduces District Collector as an arbiter to decide whether a property is a Waqf or government land

The Union government proposes to strip the Waqf Board of its powers to declare a property as its own, through a Bill to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, set to be tabled in Parliament this week.

The Bill proposes the inclusion of two Muslim women and two non-Muslim members in the Waqf Board, and inserts a new section to prevent the wrongful declaration of a property as ‘Waqf’. The proposed legislation introduces the district collector as an arbiter to decide if a property is a Waqf or government land. In the 1995 Act, such decisions are made by the Waqf Tribunal.

The Waqf comprises property or land donated by followers of Islam and is presently managed by the members of the community. Waqf Boards currently control 8.7 lakh properties spanning 9.4 lakh acres across India, with an estimated value of ₹1.2 lakh crore. Collectively, this makes the Waqf Boards the third largest landowner in India, after the armed forces and the Indian Railways. The Waqf Act was last amended in 2013.

The Bill has drawn sharp criticism from Muslim bodies and Opposition parties, who termed it an act to create societal divides. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has hit out at the Bill and maintained that any change in the Waqf Act which alters the nature of Wakf properties, or makes it easier for the government or any individual to usurp them, will not be acceptable.

The Bill, a copy of which was circulated among Lok Sabha MPs today, proposes to rename the Act as the ‘Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995’. The Bill “omits Section 40 relating to the powers of Board to decide if a property is waqf property”.

“Any Government property identified or declared as waqf property, before or after the commencement of this Act, shall not be deemed to be a waqf property. If any question arises as to whether any such property is a Government property, the same shall be referred to the Collector having jurisdiction who shall make such inquiry as he deems fit, and determine whether such property is a Government property or not and submit his report to the State Government,” the Bill says, adding, “Provided that such property shall not be treated as waqf property till the Collector submits his report.”

It further proposes that, in case the Collector determines the property to belong to the government, he shall make necessary corrections in revenue records and submit a report in this regard to the State government, which is to then direct the Waqf Board to make an appropriate correction in the records.

The Bill says that no person shall create a Waqf unless he is the lawful owner of the property and competent to transfer or dedicate such property. Also, the creation of a ‘waqf-alal-aulad’ (Waqf deed) must not result in the denial of the inheritance rights of heirs, including women.

All Waqf already registered under the Act must file full details on the portal and database, within six months of the amendments becoming law, the Bill says.

Another proposed amendment is that no Waqf can be created without the execution of a Waqf deed. In Islamic law, a Waqf dedication may be made either in writing, or orally.

The proposed legislation will ensure the “representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims” in the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards, by incuding two women and two non-Muslims among their members.

“Board shall have at least one member each from Shia, Sunni and other backward classes among Muslim Communities and one member each from Bohra and Aghakhani communities shall be nominated in the Board in case they have functional auqaf [assets] in the State or Union territory,” the Bill says. It also provides for the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for “Boharas and Aghakhanis”.

The Bill seeks to amend Section 23 of the Act, relating to the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer and his term of office and other conditions of service, to ensure that the officer is not below the rank of a Joint Secretary to the State government; it also omits the requirement that the CEO is a Muslim.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s statement of objects and reasons for the amendment Bill said that, though the Waqf Act, 1995, had been enacted to provide for the better administration of Auqaf, it has not proved effective in this regard.

The Act was comprehensively amended in 2013, based on the recommendations of a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retired) Rajinder Sachar, the report of a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf and Central Waqf Council, and after detailed consultation with other stakeholders.

“Despite the amendments, it has been observed that the Act still requires further improvement to effectively address issues related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties, removal of encroachments, including the definition of the ‘waqf’ itself,” the statement says.

‘Will you arrest him again?’: Delhi High Court asks ED on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court today questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the relevance of its challenge to the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, when the Supreme Court had already granted him interim bail in the excise policy-related money laundering case.

The High Court asked the ED if their petition is allowed, will the agency again arrest the Chief Minister? “Answer my question. What will happen if I allow your petition? Will you arrest him again?” Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked the ED’s counsel.

The ED’s counsel said that no one has declared Kejriwal’s arrest to be illegal.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case. He remains in jail as he is in judicial custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s corruption case stemming out of the excise scam.

At the outset, the ED’s counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing to August 8, as the Additional Solicitor General who was supposed to argue the case was occupied in another court.

The judge, however, said, “last time also an adjournment was sought. You can’t be requesting the court all the time as if this court has no work. You have to adjust your diary accordingly. Don’t think that courts at the drop of a hat will give you a date”.

The ED counsel clarified that last time a date was sought by the counsel for the AAP and not by the probe agency and urged the court to give a short date for arguing the matter.

The court has now posted case for hearing on September 5.

Helicopter with five people on board crashes in Nepal

Four Chinese tourists were among five people killed in Nepal today when a helicopter crashed in the mountains northwest region of Kathmandu.

The police have recovered five dead bodies from the crash site in Ward No. 7 of Shivapuri Rural Municipality, Nuwakot, My Republica newspaper reported.

Nepal-based Air Dynasty helicopter, 9N-AJD, was en route to Rasuwa from Kathmandu when it crashed. The helicopter departed from Kathmandu at 1:54 p.m. and was en route to Syaphrubensi when it crashed.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), “a Prabhu helicopter (9N-ANL) was dispatched to the crash site immediately after the incident.”

“There were five individuals on board, including four Chinese tourists,” the paper said. “The helicopter lost contact with the tower just three minutes after takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport,” according to the CAAN.

Citing a police official, the paper said that the bodies of two men, one woman and the pilot, identified as Arun Malla, were recovered from the crash site.

One body has not been identified yet as it is charred beyond recognition, My republica reported.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shantiraj Koirala at the Nuwakot District Police Office — who reached the crash site —confirmed that five bodies had been recovered.

In Brief:

Sri Lanka crushed India by 110 runs in the third ODI in Colombo today to clinch a commanding 2-0 win in the three-match series. Chasing 249, India once again began well but crumbled against Sri Lankan spinners as Dunith Wellalage (5.1-0-27-5) led the attack for the island nation with a fine spell. India was bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma (35) and Washington Sundar (30) waging lone battles.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.