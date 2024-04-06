  • The Communist Party of India (CPI) on April 6 released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, calling for a change of government at the Centre. “Unemployment and price rise have become the biggest woes for the people. BJP’s rule has resulted in unprecedented concentration of wealth at the top while the poor are pushed to destitution,” said party general secretary D. Raja.
  • Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has questioned the “reprehensible silence” of the Congress on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to mediapersons at Cherthala in Alappuzha, Mr. Vijayan said that unlike the Congress, the manifesto of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had pledged to scrap “draconian laws” such as the CAA, Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, among others.