Opposition delegation castigates Centre, State for breakdown of law and order in Manipur

Expressing “shock” at the evidence of “unprecedented violence” in Manipur, and the “brazen indifference” of the Prime Minister, Opposition MPs on a visit to the State held both the Central and State governments reponsible for the breakdown in law and order ever since a violent ethnic conflict broke out on May 3.

“It is established beyond doubt that the State machinery has completely failed to control the situation for the last almost three months,” they said, in a joint letter to Governor Anusiya Uikey. The letter was penned by 21 Parliamentarians from the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties who visited relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal during their two-day tour of the State.

Members of the delegation said that they were “very shocked and sad to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrows of the individuals affected by the unprecedented violence”. They added that there was “anger and sense of alienation” unleashed by both sides since the beginning of the clashes” amongst all communities, which must be addressed without delay.

They held both the Central and the State governments responsible for the failure to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities. More than 60,000 people had been displaced in the last three months, the delegation noted.

The Parliamentarians underlined the “pathetic” condition of the relief camps, especially the situation of children living there. Students faced an uncertain future since all schools and educational institutions were shut. They urged the Central and State governments to address the issue on a priority basis.

“The continued internet ban for the last three months is aiding the unsubstantiated rumours, which is adding to the existing mistrust,” they wrote.

At least 35 killed in blast at rally of pro-Taliban cleric’s party in Pakistan

A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hardline cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on July 30, police and health officials said. At least 35 people were killed and more than 100 wounded.

Senior police officer Nazir Khan said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party was taking place on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the explosion took place.

Initially police said 10 people were killed but later more bodies were moved to a hospital bringing the death toll to 35. He said some of the wounded were taken to the city’s main hospital in critical condition and the death toll could increase.

Azam Khan, head of the emergency room at Khar’s main hospital, said 35 bodies were brought to the hospital and some were taken back by relatives while the number of wounded was now more than 100 as those who earlier went to near small clinics for medical aid consequently brought to the main government hospital.

Government administrator Mohibullah Khan Yousufzai also said death toll rose to 35 and the number of wounded was well over 100. He said the serious wounded people were being airlifted to provincial capital, Peshawar, for better medical care.

Maulana Ziaullah, the local chief of Rehman’s party, was among the dead. Senator Abdur Rasheed and former lawmaker Maulana Jamaluddin was also on the stage but escaped unhurt. Party officials said Rehman was not in the rally.

ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C56, places Singapore’s DS-SAR and six other satellites into intended orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation on July 30 successfully launched the PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites, and placed them into intended orbits.

The PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite along with six co-passengers lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 6:31 a.m.

“PSLV-C56 carrying seven satellites including the primary satellite DS-SAR and six co-passengers has been successfully placed in the right orbit. This is a PSLV mission for New Space India Limited (NSIL) and I want to congratulate the customers sponsored by the Government of Singapore for having this mission onboard PSLV and their continued faith in our launch vehicle for deploying their spacecraft,” ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said after the successful launch of the mission.

The DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering.

The co-passengers on the missions are VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite, ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE) which is an experimental satellite, SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload, NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations,

The PSLV-C56 mission is ISRO’s first launch after the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. Somnath said that ISRO would be launching another PSLV mission by the end of August or early September.

Brij Bhushan says ‘his candidates’ for various WFI posts to be known on July 31

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that 22 out of 25 State units attended a meeting hosted by him in New Delhi on July 30, adding that “his candidates” for various posts for the federation elections on August 12 will be announced on July 31, the last date for filing nominations.

“Twenty two of the 25 State unites associated with the WFI attended the meeting. (Our) candidates will be announced on Monday,” said BJP MP Brij Bhushan, who hosted the meeting at a five-star hotel in New Delhi.

Brij Bhushan, against whom the country’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajranj Punia and Sakshi Malik, had levelled allegations of sexual harassment, is ineligible to contest as he has completed 12 years as head of the federation — the maximum period allowed as per the National Sports Code.

However, Brij Bhushan’s candidates could face challenge from rival candidates, who reportedly had a parallel meeting of their own at a different location in the national capital.

In Brief:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on July 30 that “war” was coming to Russia after three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow. “Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia — to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process,” Mr. Zelensky said on a visit to the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

