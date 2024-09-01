One dead, 3 feared washed away as heavy rains lash many parts of Telangana; CM holds emergency review

Heavy rains continued to lash many parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad on September 1 and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held an emergency review with Ministers, officials and elected members.

A woman died and three others were feared washed away in separate rain-related incidents in Mahabubabad and Khammam districts.

Due to the rains, South Central Railway network, as many as 99 trains were cancelled and four trains were partially cancelled while 54 trains were diverted, an official said.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a post on X said “Informed Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji about the severe situation in Telangana’s Khammam & that 110 villages in the district have been submerged, 9 people are stranded on Prakash Nagar hillock, 68 people on Azmeera Thanda hillock in Palair constituency, and 42 others are trapped on buildings.” Following the Home Minister’s orders, nine NDRF teams, three each from Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Assam, have been dispatched to Telangana, Sanjay Kumar said.

Minor girl ‘molested’ by lab technician at Howrah hospital, accused arrested

A laboratory technician has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at a state-run hospital in West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said.

The incident took place on August 31 evening at Howrah District Headquarters Hospital, where the 12-year-old girl was admitted last week, they said.

A family member of the minor claimed that she came out of the laboratory in tears, as the accused had touched her “inappropriately” and threatened her with dire consequences if she mentioned about the matter to anyone.

The laboratory assistant has been arrested and an investigation is underway, an officer said.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the CPI(M), on August 31 demonstrated at the hospital, demanding the resignation of the hospital superintendent.

Net GST receipts’ growth slipped to 6.5% in August

Growth in India’s Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections slowed marginally to 10% in August from 10.3% in July, with revenues of nearly ₹1.75 lakh crore. However, the rise in net receipts slumped to 6.5%, the second weakest in this financial year, from 14.4% in the previous month.

Sequentially, gross revenues were 3.9% lower in August vis-a-vis July, when they had hit their third-highest monthly tally a tad over ₹1.82 lakh crore. However, net revenues, after adjusting for refunds to taxpayers, were ₹1,50,501 crore in August, marking a sharper 9.2% drop from July’s kitty.

The uptick in July’s gross GST revenues had marked a sharp recovery over June, when growth had hit a three-year low of 7.6%. Net receipts growth was 6.3% in June

In August, gross revenues from domestic transactions were up 9.2%, improving from an 8.9% rise in July, while receipts from imports rose 12.1%, slightly slower than the 14.2% growth in the previous month. After accounting for refunds, net domestic receipts grew just 4.9%, while revenues from goods imports expanded 11.2%.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said August’s GST revenue figures are provisional, and the actual numbers may “slightly vary” on finalisation. It must be noted that GST revenues collected in August generally pertain to economic activity in the preceding month of July.

A significant part of the decline in net revenues in August over July may be attributed to a sharp 50.2% sequential spike in tax refunds effected during the month, adding up to ₹24,460 crore. This constitutes a 38% rise from last August and includes a 59.6% surge in refunds for domestic transactions.

By contrast, domestic refunds had slipped 34.1% year-on-year in July, and overall refunds were 19.4% down to ₹16,283 crore. Sequentially, those refunds were 18.4% below June’s levels.

There were significant variations in revenue trends within States, with as many as six seeing a contraction in revenues from last August. These include Meghalaya and Nagaland (down 18% each), Mizoram (-13%), Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh (-10% each), and Andhra Pradesh (-5%).

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Kerala and Tripura, grew at the same pace as the national average of about 9%, but 11 States recorded milder growth, including Uttarakhand where revenues were flat. Revenues rose just 4% in Telangana and Goa, 5% in Rajasthan and Jharkhand, 6% in Gujarat and West Bengal, and 7% in Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

Deloitte India partner M.S. Mani said a deep dive was warranted to assess the differences among States’ collections. “The single digit increase in large States like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would engage the attention of the tax authorities in these States,” he reckoned.

Manipur recorded the highest spike of 38%, albeit on a lower base revenue of ₹40 crore last August when the State was in the grip of widespread unrest. Delhi (22%), Assam (18%) and Himachal Pradesh (14%) recorded the fastest growth after Manipur. Maharashtra (13%), Haryana and Madhya Pradesh (12% each), followed by Karnataka, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, whose revenues grew 11% each, were the other States to outperform overall GST revenue growth trends in August.

In the first five months of 2024-25, overall GST revenues have now risen 10.1% to almost ₹9.14 lakh crore, while net receipts are 10.2% higher at over ₹8.06 lakh crore. After accounting for refunds, which are also up 10% from last year, net domestic revenues have grown 12.3%, while goods imports have yielded a 2.6% rise in tax receipts.

With the festive season about to begin, revenues are expected to surge in the next few months, said Abhishek Jain, indirect tax head and partner at KPMG. He termed the significant surge in processing of GST refunds in August “encouraging”.

Must make all efforts to change ‘culture of adjournments’ in courts: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on September 1 said that efforts need to be made to change the “culture of adjournments” in courts to ensure swift justice.

Addressing the valedictory event of the two-day National Conference of the District Judiciary here, she said that the pendency of court cases is a big challenge for “all of us”.

“All possible efforts need to be made to change the culture of adjournments in courts,” she said.

Murmu said all judges of the country have the responsibility to protect justice.

She said common people’s stress level increases in courtroom settings, a phenomenon she coined as “Black court syndrome,” and suggested it be studied.

She also expressed happiness over the increase in the number of women judicial officers.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal. Murmu also released a flag and insignia of the Supreme Court during the programme held at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Hema Committee report: UDF to hold protest in Kerala capital on September 2

Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will hold a protest on September 2 in front of the Secretariat, the administrative hub here, accusing the Left government of protecting culprits reportedly mentioned in the Justice K. Hema Committee report.

The opposition would also protest against the alleged protection given by the Pinarayi Vijayan government to those who had created and propagated the controversial “kafir” screenshot in Vadakara constituency during the time of the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V. D. Satheesan, would inaugurate the agitation in front of the Secretariat on September 2 morning, a statement said on September 1.

UDF Convenor M. M. Hassan, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, other prominent front leaders including P. K. Kunhalikutty, P. J. Joseph, C. P. John, Anoop Jacob and Sibu Baby John would take part in the protest, it added.

The opposition has been accusing the State Government of protecting predators and ignoring the revelations of victims in connection with the recently released Justice Hema Committee report which sheds light into the ill-treatment and exploitation of women in the film industry.

The Congress-led UDF has been continuing its attack on the ruling CPI (M) in Kerala over the “kafir” social media post. The issue pertains to a post put up ahead of the Vadakara LS election that reportedly asked people not to vote for LDF candidate K. K. Shailaja as she was a “kafir” (non-believer).

However, the CPI (M) claimed that it was the opposition which right from the start carried out an “obscene and communal” poll campaign in that constituency.

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse unforgivable, say Uddhav, Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray led the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in a march from the iconic Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India in south Mumbai on September 1 criticising both Union and State governments led by the BJP with allegations of corruption. Hutatma Chowk is a memorial for the martyrs of the ‘Samyukta Maharashtra’ movement.

The protest, called ‘Jode Maro Andolan’ (hit with slippers movement) was in response to the collapse of the statue dedicated to the 17th century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in coastal Sindhudurg district on August 26, which sparked a heated political confrontation between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition MVA in the State.

Thackeray, addressing the crowd at the Gateway of India, where the march concluded, labelled Mr. Modi’s apology as ‘arrogant,’ while Pawar cited the statue’s collapse as a symbol of corruption.

“Did you sense the arrogance in Mr. Modi’s apology? One Deputy Chief Minister was even smiling… This mistake cannot be forgiven. We are here today at the Gateway of India to demand ‘BJP get out of India’,” the Sena (UBT) leader said.

“For what was the Prime Minister apologising? For the statue, he inaugurated eight months ago? For the corruption involved? The MVA cadre must work together to defeat the forces that have insulted Shivaji Maharaj. The collapse of the statue is an insult to the soul of Maharashtra,” he said.

Thackeray said the people of Maharashtra would never forgive the insult to the legendary warrior king. He mocked Modi’s ‘guarantees,’ pointing to the statue collapse, leaks in the Ram Temple, and issues with the new Parliament complex as examples of failure.

Thackeray, along with other leaders was seen symbolically striking a poster of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar with footwear.

The NCP patriarch said the statue’s collapse was a clear example of corruption and an insult to all Shivaji Maharaj’s followers. “It is an insult to all Shiv premis,” Mr. Pawar said, who briefly joined the march on foot before continuing in his vehicle.

The former Chief Ministers were joined by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, former Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai North Central MP Varsha Gaikwad, and other leaders from the MVA, who began the march by laying wreaths at Hutatma Chowk. Kolhapur Congress MP Shahu Chhatrapati, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, stressed the importance of upholding the emperor’s dignity, while Mr. Patole criticised the Prime Minister’s apology, accusing him of political manoeuvring ahead of State elections.

The streets around Hutatma Chowk/Flora Fountain echoed with slogans such as “Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji,” “Shivdrohana Mafi Nahi” (no forgiveness for Shivaji betrayals), and “Gaddarana jode mara” (beat the traitors with slippers) as protesters raised their voices against the government amid high police protection. The protesters also carried a bust of the warrior king and placards denouncing the statue’s collapse, chanting slogans against the government.

Meanwhile, Shinde slammed Thackeray and accused him of doing politics in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while emulating the deeds of Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan.

“Unfortunately, the Opposition is playing politics despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and I apologising for the ‘painful’ incident,” he said.

“People of Maharashtra have shown him [Mr. Thackeray] his place two years ago. You take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but deeds are Aurangzebi and Afzal Khani,” Shinde added.

Israel recovers the bodies of six hostages in Gaza, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Israel on September 1 said it had recovered the bodies of six hostages in Gaza, including a young Israeli-American man who became one of the most well-known captives held by Hamas as his parents met with world leaders and pressed for his release, including at the Democratic convention last month.

The news sparked calls for mass protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who many of the families of hostages and much of the wider public blame for failing to bring them back alive in a cease-fire deal with Hamas. Negotiations over such a deal have dragged on for months.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, was seized by militants at a music festival in southern Israel on October 7. The native of Berkeley, California, lost part of his left arm to a grenade in the attack.

In April, a Hamas-issued video showed him, his left hand missing and clearly speaking under duress, sparking new protests in Israel urging the government to do more to secure his and others’ freedom.

The Army said he was among six hostages who were killed when Israeli forces were about to rescue them. The bodies were recovered from a tunnel under the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

It identified the others as Ori Danino, 25; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Almog Sarusi, 27; and Alexander Lobanov, 33; who were also taken from the music festival. The sixth, Carmel Gat, 40, was abducted from the nearby farming community of Be’eri.

“According to preliminary information, they were cruelly murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesperson, told reporters.

Netanyahu has taken a tough line in negotiations and repeatedly said that military pressure is needed to bring home the hostages. According to Israeli media, he has feuded with top security officials who have said a deal should be reached urgently.

A forum of hostage families called for a massive protest on Sunday (September 1, 2024), demanding a “complete halt of the country” to push for the implementation of a cease-fire and hostage release. “The entire nation will stand alongside the hostages’ families to protest the cabinet’s ongoing neglect of the hostages,” it said.

President Joe Biden, who had met with the parents, said he was “devastated and outraged.” “It is as tragic as it is reprehensible,” he said. “Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.” The Goldberg-Polin family issued a statement early Sunday, hours after the Israeli army said it had located bodies in Gaza.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh,” it said. “The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.” Biden said Hersh’s parents “have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable.”

“They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express.” Goldberg-Polin’s parents, U.S.-born immigrants to Israel, became perhaps the most high-profile relatives of hostages on the international stage. They met with Biden, Pope Francis, and others and addressed the United Nations, urging the release of all hostages.

In Brief:

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on September 1 unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach here at the BEML’s facility. The coach will undergo rigorous trials and tests in 10 days before rolling it out on the track for further testing, Vaishnaw said. The Minister also launched the new 9.2-acre hangar facility dedicated to the export of standard and broad-gauge rolling stock. The Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset, a first of its kind in India, has been designed and manufactured by BEML, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

