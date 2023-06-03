Odisha train accident | Death toll rises to 288; PM Modi visits site, assures action against those guilty

June 03, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

The death toll in the Odisha triple train accident — involving Yashwantpur-Howrah Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train in Balasore district — climbed to 288, railway officials said.

The Indian Railways has ordered a high-level probe to ascertain the cause of the accident and it will be headed by the commissioner of railway safety, South Eastern Circle, the officials added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 3 inspected the accident site at Bahanaga in Balasore, Odisha, and took stock of the relief and restoration operations. He also interacted with the victims, local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials.

Calling it a ‘serious incident’, Modi said that “instructions have been issued for a probe from every angle and those found guilty will be punished stringently.” He also added that the Railways is working towards track restoration.

Several Opposition leaders expressed and grief at the tragic accident and some also demanded the resignation of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Many world leaders, envoys and embassies have also expressed their condolences.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation sent an advisory to airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar following the accident. It has also urged airlines to waive cancellation and rescheduling charges for travellers who may be directly or indirectly impacted by the train accident.

Odisha train accident | Preliminary probe says signal was given and taken off for Coromandel Express

A preliminary investigation by a team of railway officials has revealed that signal was given and then taken off for Coromandel Express which entered the Loop Line and collided with the goods train in Balasore, Odisha.

According to railway sources, preliminary investigation by a team of railway officials revealed that the signal for Train No. 12841 Shalimar-Dr MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express was given for passing through the Up Main Line and then taken off. The reason why the signal was given and taken off was not made clear in the report

However, the Superfast Express train entered into the adjacent loop line and collided with the goods train and derailed. “In the meantime, Train No. 12864 (Yashwantpur-Howrah Express) passed through the Down Main Line and two coaches of it derailed and overturned,” the preliminary investigation report, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, said.

The team found that 21 coaches of the Coromandel Express which entered the Loop Line derailed and some overturned. The Guard Brake Van and H-1 (First AC) coach were found on the Up Main Line. The Locomotive (engine) of the train was found mounted on the goods train.

A senior railway official said going by the mandatory provisions, a detailed investigation into the major accident would be done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

India urges G-20 countries to join vaccine research collaborative in wake of COVID vaccine inequity

With the COVID-19 pandemic exposing the acute inequity in vaccine development and access, the Indian government is working in partnership with two leading global non-profits to convene and build consensus among the G-20 member States and others, for a proposed Global Vaccine Research Collaborative.

“International cooperation is essential to advance vaccine development for emerging pathogens, and the G-20 can serve as a vital platform to facilitate collaboration between governments, research organisations, pharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on June 3, addressing an event organised by the Pharmaceuticals Department on the sidelines of the third meeting of the G-20 Health Working Group, one of the events under India’s G-20 presidency.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals is working with Seattle-based non-profit Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), whose founders include the Indian and Norwegian governments as well as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in a bid to build consensus for the proposed Collaborative not just among G-20 nations, but the special invitee countries as well.

This initiative will focus on addressing major gaps in vaccine R&D before the next pandemic, establishing a structure and principles for better preparedness and creating a mechanism to improve coordination and foster an enabling environment for vaccine R&D, according to an official statement.

Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order that sought help of ‘astrology’ to ascertain if a rape victim was ‘mangalik’

The Supreme Court on June 3 stayed an order of the Allahabad High Court in which the latter sought the help of ‘astrology’ to determine whether a rape victim was ‘mangalik’ as the accused had denied marrying her citing the same reason. The Supreme Court had taken suo moto cognisance of the matter after the Allahabad HC passed the order.

The apex court also issued notice to all parties in the matter and asked the High Court to decide the case on the basis of merit.

The vacation bench of Supreme Court, comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Pankaj Mithal passed the order in a special sitting in which the court maintained that High Court’s order was totally out of context.

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, when asked by the court whether he had seen the orders, maintained “it is disturbing”. He also requested the bench to stay the order.

Advocate Ajay Kumar Singh, who was representing the accused, told the court about astrology being a ‘science’ and is taught in the university. He tried to explain the context of the case on which court objected and maintained that the order disturbs the “right to privacy”.

After the accused, who had allegedly raped a woman on the pretext of marriage, denied marrying her because of the victim being ‘mangalik’, the Allahabad High Court had directed the Head of Department (Astrology), Lucknow University, to determine if the claim was true.

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to pay 2-day visit to India from June 4

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will pay a two-day visit to India beginning June 4 to discuss ways to further expand the bilateral strategic engagement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Washington.

People familiar with visit said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Austin are set to discuss a number of new defence cooperation projects that are set to be unveiled after Modi’s talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region as well as along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and ways to combat the threat of terrorism are likely to figure in the talks.

Turkey’s Erdogan takes oath of office, ushering in his third Presidential term

Turkey’s longtime leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took the oath of office on June 3, ushering in his third presidential term that followed three stints as Prime Minister.

The Turkish leader will announce his new Cabinet later on the day. The lineup should indicate whether there will be a continuation of unorthodox economic policies or a return to more conventional ones amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Erdogan, 69, won a new five-year term in a runoff presidential race last week that could stretch his 20-year rule in Turkey into a quarter-century. In power as PM and then as President since 2003, he is already Turkey’s longest-serving leader.

Erdogan takes the oath of office amid a host of domestic challenges ahead, including a battered economy, pressure for the repatriation of millions of Syrian refugees and the need to rebuild after a devastating earthquake in February that killed 50,000 and levelled entire cities in the south of the country.

The country is also grappling with a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by inflation that peaked at a staggering 85% in October before easing to 44% last month. The Turkish currency has lost more than 10% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year.

Critics blame the turmoil on Erdogan’s policy of lowering interest rates to promote growth, which runs contrary to conventional economic thinking that calls for raising rates to combat inflation.

In Brief:

A gunbattle involving an Egyptian border guard in southern Israel along the border left three Israeli soldiers and the Egyptian officer dead, officials said. The Israeli Army said one of the killed soldiers was a woman. It was the first deadly exchange of fire along the Israel-Egypt border in over a decade. Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli Army spokesperson, said the fighting began overnight when soldiers thwarted a drug-smuggling attempt across the border. Hecht said an investigation was being conducted in full cooperation with the Egyptian Army. He said troops were searching for other possible assailants.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

