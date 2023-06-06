Odisha train accident: CBI begins probe, collects first-hand report

June 06, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The CBI has taken over the probe into the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train in Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar on June 2, in which at least 278 people were killed and over 900 injured.

The CBI has re-registered the case on a reference from the Ministry of Railways and consent of the State government. “A CBI team has reached Balasore to gather evidence,” said an agency official.

Earlier, based on a complaint from Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Papu Kumar Naik, the case was registered at the Balasore Government Railway police station alleging that “negligence” led to the incident.

“Due to collision of 12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express and 12864 Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express, the coaches of both trains overturned, causing death of more than 100 and injuries to several hundreds of passengers. The bodies and injured passengers were shifted to the DistrictHeadquarters Hospital, Balasore; the Community Health Centre, Soro and the District Headquarters Hospital, Bhadrak and rescue operation was continuing,” said the FIR.

At present, culpability of specific railway employees is not ascertained, which will be unearthed during investigation,” it said. On Monday, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, SE Circle, Shailesh Kumar Pathak had visited the spot and spoke to people about the accident as part of his probe.

The reason behind the accident will be known after completion of investigations by CBI and CCRS, an official said, adding that the GRP in Balasore had registered an FIR and is also probing into the accident. The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 p.m. on June 2.

A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time. Of the 278 dead persons, 177 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families.

Congress slams government for seeking CBI probe into Balasore rail accident

The Congress on June 6 slammed the government over the Railways seeking a CBI probe into the Odisha railway tragedy, and termed the move as headlines management.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced on June 4 evening that a CBI probe had been recommended into the accident. Slamming the government, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Even before the Commissioner of Railway Safety has submitted his report on the Balasore train disaster, a CBI inquiry is announced.” This is nothing but headlines management having failed to meet deadlines, he said on Twitter.

Ramesh also raised the issue of the 2016 Kanpur rail accident in which 150 lives were lost, and noted that the NIA has is yet to come out with its report. “Ab yeh Chronology yaad kijiye – 1. Nov 20, 2016: Indore-Patna Express derails near Kanpur. Over 150 people lose their lives. 2. Jan 23, 2017: Then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu writes to Union Home Minister asking for NIA probe into this accident. 3. Feb 24, 2017: PM says Kanpur train accident is a conspiracy. 4. Oct 21, 2018: Newspapers report NIA will NOT file any chargesheet in the derailment. 5: June 6, 2023: Still no OFFICIAL news on NIA final report on Kanpur derailment. Zero accountability!” Ramesh said.

Ramesh’s attack comes a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote

to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the probe agency is meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents, and cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures.

The crash on June 2 last involving two passenger trains and a goods train killed 275 people and injured more than 1,100, while the movement of goods and passenger trains on the busy route was also disrupted.

BSF jawan killed, two Assam Rifles personnel injured in Manipur

A Border Security Force constable was killed during an exchange of fire with suspected “Kuki miscreants” at Serou in Manipur at 4.15 am on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Constable Ranjit Yadav sustained bullet injury and was evacuated to Jivan Hospital, Kakching where he was declared dead.

Sources said two Assam Rifles personnel suffered gunshot wounds Manipur’s Serou area, the Army said on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army’s SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.

According to the BSF, Ranjit Yadav was deployed at Serou Practical High School under police station Sugnu in Kakching district of Manipur. Yadav displayed conspicuous bravery, high degree of dedication and devotion to duty during the exchange of fire when suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy volume of firing towards BSF troops, the BSF said in a statement.

Narcotics Control Bureau busts major DarkNet-based LSD smuggling syndicate

In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made the largest seizure of LSD, a psychedelic drug also known as acid, in the past two decades and arrested six members of a syndicate having links in countries such as the United States, Netherlands and Poland.

The drug haul includes 14,961 blots of LSD from international brands “Gammagoblin/Holy Spirit of Asura” and 2.23 kg of curated marijuana (imported). The accused persons, including a girl, were arrested during the simultaneous raids in and around Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. They used darknet for procuring the stuff and cryptocurrencies for financial transactions.

NCB Deputy Director General (Northern Range) Gyaneshwar Singh said the agency had been working since long on various leads to identify and dismantle the syndicate whose members were in touch with each other through social media platforms.

During the previous major operation against a darknet-based drug syndicate in 2021, it had registered 47 cases and arrested 40 accused, dismantling three darknet/social media drug markets.

The agency received fresh inputs about those dealing in LSD, which were being delivered using courier and postal service channels. In order to track the perpetrators, a special investigation team under the Delhi zonal unit was constituted and intensive technical and field surveillance operations launched. The team zeroed in on a young man from Goa, a student with a Noida-based private university.

During the interrogation, he disclosed that he had been ordering LSD via a private messaging application named “Wickr”. Subsequently, a vendor operating through the same platform was identified. On May 29, the person was arrested in Delhi with 15 blots of LSD. He was trying to get the drugs couriered to a client in Kashmir. The agency seized 650 additional blots from the vendor’s residence.

At his instance, the NCB arrested a Delhi-based girl who was using a virtual identity to evade detection. Even though no recoveries were made from her, her disclosures helped the agency trace her accomplice to Jaipur in Rajasthan. He was arrested on May 30 and 9,006 LSD blots, 2.23 kg of curated marijuana and more than ₹4.65 lakh in cash was seized from his house.

The Jaipur-based vendor had ordered the LSD blots on darkweb and through Wickr. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that a large consignment was going to be delivered at a Pimpri-Chinchwadin address in Pune. The contraband comprising 5,006 blots was intercepted at India Post office in Bhosari. In the follow-up action, two other accused were arrested in Noida and another in Kerala.

LSD is an odourless, colourless, and tasteless drug. It can be painted onto small squares of paper that people lick or swallow. “A trend of young tech-savvy generation getting involved in drug trafficking using digital platforms, darknet and darkweb has emerged and usage of cryptocurrencies and virtual identities is alarming...,” said an agency official, adding that the NCB had recently organised a “darkathon” in a bid to find solutions.

Earlier, the agency had identified darknet platforms such as DNM India, Dread and a Telegram group named “The Orient Express” and also tracked down the drug smugglers who used pseudo identities. “All the verified vendors over the Telegram group were apprehended. They included the group’s owner, co-owner and the administrator. The vendors were from West Bengal, Gujarat, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. Many of them were working professionals as well. The drugs were being procured from the U.S., Netherlands, Poland, United Kingdom and Canada,” said the official.

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of widespread flooding

The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Moscow controls collapsed on June 6 after a reported explosion, sending water gushing downriver and prompting dire warnings of ecological damage as officials from both sides in the war ordered residents to evacuate.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam and hydroelectric power station, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area. The fallout could have far-reaching consequences: flooding homes, streets and businesses downstream; depleting water levels upstream that help cool Europe’s largest nuclear power plant; and draining supplies of drinking water to the south in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed.

The dam break added a stunning new dimension to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, now in its 16th month. Ukrainian forces were widely seen to be moving forward with a long-anticipated counteroffensive in patches along more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of frontline in the east and south of Ukraine.

It was not immediately clear whether either side benefits from the damage to the dam, since both Russian-controlled and Ukrainian-held lands are at risk of flooding. The damage could also potentially hinder Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south, while at the same time Russia depends on the dam to supply water to the Crimea region it annexed illegally in 2014.

Amid official outrage, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Council. He alleged that Russian forces set off a blast inside the dam structure at 2.50 a.m. (2350 GMT) and said some 80 settlements were in danger.

Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom said in a Telegram statement that the damage to the dam “could have negative consequences” for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is Europe’s biggest, but wrote that for now the situation is “controllable.”

The U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement there was “no immediate risk to the safety of the plant,” which requires water for its cooling system. It said that IAEA staff on site have been told the dam level is falling by 5 centimeters (2 inches) an hour. At that rate, the supply from the reservoir should last a few days, it said.

The plant also has alternative sources of water, including a large cooling pond than can provide water “for some months,” the statement said. Ukrainian authorities have previously warned that the dam’s failure could unleash 18 million cubic meters (4.8 billion gallons) of water and flood Kherson and dozens of other areas where hundreds of thousands of people live.

The World Data Center for Geoinformatics and Sustainable Development, a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization, estimated that nearly 100 villages and towns would be flooded. It also reckoned that the water level would start dropping only after five-seven days.

A total collapse in the dam would wash away much of the broad river’s left bank, according to the Ukraine War Environmental Consequences Working Group, an organization of environmental activists and experts documenting the war’s environmental effects.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that “a global ecological disaster is playing out now, online, and thousands of animals and ecosystems will be destroyed in the next few hours.”

Videos posted online began testifying to the spillover. One showed floodwaters inundating a long roadway; another showed a beaver scurrying for high ground from rising waters.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry called for residents of 10 villages on the Dnipro’s right bank and parts of the city of Kherson downriver to gather essential documents and pets, turn off appliances, and leave, while cautioning against possible disinformation.

The Russian-installed mayor of occupied Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, said it was being evacuated as water poured into the city. Ukraine controls five of the six dams along the Dnipro, which runs from its northern border with Belarus down to the Black Sea and is crucial for the entire country’s drinking water and power supply.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said in a video posted to Telegram shortly before 7 a.m. that “the Russian army has committed yet another act of terror,” and warned that water will reach “critical levels” within five hours.

Ukraine’s state hydro power generating company wrote in a statement that “The station cannot be restored.” Ukrhydroenergo also claimed that Russia blew up the station from inside the engine room.

Leontyev, the Russian-appointed mayor, said Tuesday that numerous Ukrainian strikes on the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant destroyed its valves, and “water from the Kakhovka reservoir began to uncontrollably flow downstream.” Leontyev added that damage to the station was beyond repair, and it would have to be rebuilt.

Ukraine and Russia have previously accused each other of targeting the dam with attacks, and last October Zelensky predicted that Russia would destroy the dam in order to cause a flood.

In Brief:

A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on June 6 owing to an engine glitch, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, however, landed safely, the airline said. “Air India flight AI173 of June 6, operating Delhi-San Francisco has developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, was diverted and landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia,” Air India said in the statement.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.