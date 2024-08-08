Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of interim government in Bangladesh

A 17-member Bangladesh interim government under the leadership of Noble Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus took oath on Thursday (August 8, 2024), three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted and fled the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin administered the oath to the 84-year-old chief adviser Prof. Yunus at 9.20 p.m., followed by the Cabinet members, at a ceremony attended by politicians including BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader Amir Shafiqur Rahman and Jatiya Party chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader, diplomats from the U.K., Japan, China, Philippines, Iran, Argentina, Qatar, The Netherlands and the UAE, civil society figures and senior civil and military officials at Bangabhaban Presidential Palace.

Prof. Yunus reached Bangabhaban at 8.45 p.m. No one from the Awami League was seen at Bangabhaban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Yunus, 13 out of the 16 advisors of the interim government also took oath. They are: Dr. Saleh Uddin Ahmed, Dr. Asif Nazrul, Adilur Rahman Khan, Hasan Arif, Tauhid Hossain, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Brig. Gen. (retd.) M. Sakhawat Hossain, Farida Akhtar, Bidhan Ranjan Roy, Dr. A.F.M. Khalid Hossain, Nurjahan Begum, Sharmin Murshid, Nahid Islam (student representative) and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan (students’ representative).

The other three advisors — Supradip Chakma, Bidhan Ranjan Roy and Farooqui Azam — were not present at the ceremony as they were outside of Dhaka.

As the Prime Minister’s Office and official residence Gono Bhaban remain in shambles, the State Guest House, Jamuna, will be the office and residence of Prof. Yunus.

ADVERTISEMENT

A committee will be formed to assess the damage to these two important installations, and renovation will begin soon afterwards.

India defeats Spain 2-1 to clinch second consecutive bronze medal at Paris Olympics

India broke a four-decade long jinx in Tokyo. And, after three years, it underscored its status as an elite outfit in world hockey emphatically in Paris by securing its second consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics at the historic Yves du Manoir Stadium in Paris on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

In captivating action under the hot afternoon sun, India, which switched to coach Craig Fulton only three months prior to the Asian Games last year and adapted quickly to a defence-first style, rallied to pip a never-say-die Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match. It last won back-to-back Olympic medals way back in 1972 in Munich.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s fourth bronze and 13th Olympic medal was a fitting farewell for Sreejesh, who closed his glorious two-decade long international career and served India with distinction, and deserved every bit of the dream swansong.

The intent of the Indian side was clear from the beginning and the team, which improved leaps and bounds through the tournament, sustained it and realised its potential. With the midfielders staying busy and creating moves, the two teams tested each other’s defence and came out unscathed in the opening quarter.

The Indian defenders’ composed approach, clean tackling and quick clearance not only helped the team win key moments but make save plenty of penalty corners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Antim Panghal: No ban has been imposed on wrestler, says IOA

Wrestler Antim Panghal, who caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic contingent by trying to facilitate her sister’s entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, is likely to be banned for three years by the IOA, a source told PTI on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women’s 53kg category on Wednesday.

“IOA (Indian Olympic Association) officials discussed the issue that caused embarrassment to all. It is considering a three-year ban on everyone involved, including the coaches,” a source in the Indian contingent told PTI.

“First, we need to ensure that she reaches home. The decision will be announced only after she reaches India,” the source added.

The IOA decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities. The body, however, asserted that the ban has not yet been imposed.

Speaking with PTI before her flight back to India, the 19-year-old said, “I did not intend to do anything wrong. I was not well and there was confusion. All of this happened due to confusion.” Later, in a video, she admitted that she had to go to the police station but only for the verification of her accreditation card.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters Paris Olympics semifinals

Young Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat rekindled India’s hopes of a medal in wrestling, demolishing former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania by technical superiority to seal a place in the 57kg free-style semifinal at the Paris Olympics in Paris on Thrusday (August 8, 2024).

Aman was in imperious form as he toyed with Abakarov in the second round. The 21-year-old Indian locked his legs at the start of the second round and turned him over multiple times to earn eight straight points to secure a 12-0 victory.

The bout started with Aman earing a passivity point after his Russian-turned-Albanian opponent did not initiate any attacking move.

Moments later, the Indian effected a left-leg hold to earn two more points to showcase his dominance by going 3-0 up at the end of round 1.

Aman was on song in round 2 and Abakarov, world champion in 2022, bore the brunt. The Indian’s superb agility against the 31-year-old Albanian was on display as he attacked the left leg to bring him down.

He then effected a ‘fitley’ (leg lace), turning the Albanian around several times to end the contest with more than two minutes to go.

Meanwhile, woman grappler Anshu Malik displayed great determination but could not breach the defence of USA’s vastly experienced Helen Louise Maroulis, losing 2-7 in the 57kg pre-quarterfinals.

It was a rematch of the 2021 World Championship final in Oslo where Anshu had to settle for silver against the American.

Anshu’s hopes of qualifying for the bronze-medal bout now hinge on ‘repechage’ provided Helen, the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist and Tokyo Games bronze medallist, reaches the final.

Anshu was up against one of the most reputed wrestlers in the world, but she fought with a lot of gumption to concede just two points in the first round. Helen attacked Anshu’s left leg and then pushed the Indian to the mat to take a 2-0 lead.

The Indian then held Helen, a three-time world champion, at bay in the first round before the American came back to showcase her pedigree in the second and win despite getting a warning.

Waqf Bill referred to joint parliamentary panel as Opposition calls it ‘draconian’

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on Thursday (August 8, 2024) after Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju it in the Lok Sabha amid strong objections from the Opposition parties, alleging that the bill was aimed at targeting the Muslim community.

The Lok Sabha witnessed a two-hour long debate at the time of introduction, following which it was decided that the Bill would be sent to a JPC. Speaker Om Birla informed the House that he would constitute the joint panel after consulting the leaders of all the parties.

Opposition parties called the proposed amendments to the Waqf law “an attack on the Constitution, interfering with religious matters and against the spirit of federalism”.

Leading the charge, senior Congress leader K. C. Venugopal called it a “draconian” Bill and alleged that it was brought with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Defending the bill, Rijiju claimed that it merely seeks to implement reforms suggested by committees which were set up by the previous Congress government and neither any rights are being snatched nor religious freedom is being curtailed.

“Because you [Congress] couldn’t do it, we had to bring these amendments...Some people have captured Waqf boards and this Bill has been brought to give justice to ordinary Muslims,”the Minister said, adding that many leaders in the Opposition privately told him that state Waqf boards had turned into a mafia.

Though BJP allies like, Janata Dal (United), Telugu Desam party (TDP), Shiv Sena (Shinde) supported the Bill on the grounds of transparency and reform, sources said some of them had reservations. TDP MP G. M. Harish Balayogi said his party didn’t have a problem if the Bill was sent to a select committee to “remove misconceptions”.

The introduction of the bill also witnessed a spat between Home Minister Amit Shah and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav after Yadav claimed that the government was proposing to curtail the power of the Speaker but the Opposition will fight for the Chair.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, veteran Communist leader and former Bengal CM, passes away at 80

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Thursday (August 8, 2024) passed away in Kolkata. He was 80. He is survived by his wife Meera and daughter Suchetana

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Mohammad Salim said the former Chief Minister passed away at 8.20 a.m. on Thursday.

“Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away today morning. He suddenly fell ill today. Doctors came, but couldn’t do much. The body will be preserved today. Final rites will be performed tomorrow [August 9]. He had donated his body, so accordingly, it will be handed over to a medical college,” the CPI(M) State secretary said.

Thousands of CPI(M) supporters and common people came out on the streets of the city and assembled outside his Palm Avenue residence and followed the body of former Chief Minister to a city mortuary Peace World. The body will be taken to West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Friday and later at the CPI(M) State headquarters at Alimuddin Street. From the party office the body will be taken to Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, where it will be donated to the hospital.

Bhattacharjee became Chief Minister of the State in 2000, after legendary Jyoti Basu stepped aside because of failing health. After that he led CPI(M) led Left Front to power for two terms in 2001 and 2006. He was Chief Minister till 2011 when Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress came to power after 34 years of the rule of the Left Front government.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and announced that her government has taken a decision “that we shall give him full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites”. Governor C. V. Ananda Bose also visited the former Chief Minister’s residence and described him as a gentlemen politician who won love and respect of people from all walks of life with his simple life, high thinking and affinity to literature and culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences and said that he was a political stalwart who served the State with commitment.

Magistrate’s probe report into basement flood deaths in Delhi slams MCD, Fire Department for misconduct

A magisterial probe into the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the flooding of a Delhi coaching centre building basement has indicated mala fide violations of several laws by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Fire Department.

The report submitted to the Revenue Minister on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) said, “... owners and management of RAU’s IAS Study Circle were also responsible for the criminal negligence by indulging in dangerous misuse of basement without regard to the lives of the students.”

Three civil services aspirants died on July 27 after the basement of a building housing the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area.

The report revealed that the “violation of rules” in the building were noticed before by the MCD and the Fire Department but they took no action.

The probe conducted by the District Magistrate (central) revealed that the building where the coaching centre was being operated from had permission for “office/business” use, for which a fire NOC (no-objection certificate) was not needed.

“However, it did require the Fire Department’s NOC as it was being used for “educational purpose” and was more than nine metres high,” the report said.

On August 4, 2023, after a fire incident at a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar, the MCD had issued a notice citing “misuse” of property.

“The failure to seal the basement after the issue of misuse notice and not even mentioning the same in the show-cause notice and misleading the Deputy Commissioner of the factual field position of misuse appears to be deliberate misconduct with malafide intentions on the part of the concerned engineers of the building department of MCD,” the report said.

“The Fire Department also failed to refer to the “misuse” of the building’s basement as a library to the MCD during an inspection on July 1 this year,” it said.

“The Fire Department should not have granted a fire safety certificate dated 9.7.2024 concealing the misuse of the basement as a library in violation of the building by-laws provisions of MPD-2021. This is a serious lapse on the part of the fire services inspection team,” the report noted.

It also blamed the MCD officials of encroachment on stormwater drains and lack of desilting. It said the drains in the area had not been desilted for five years despite being prone to waterlogging due to their low-lying location.

The report accused the MCD of “passing the buck” and “shrugging off their responsibility” to cover its failure in the desilting of the drains on both sides of the road where the building was located.

The report recommended a detailed inquiry by the MCD to identify the people responsible and stern action against them.

In Brief:

A powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast on August 8, triggering a tsunami advisory. Residents were urged to stay away from the coastline, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake registered magnitude 7.1 and was centered in waters off the eastern coast of Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30km. The quake most strongly shook Nichinan city and nearby areas in Miyazaki prefecture on Kyushu island. The agency said tsunami waves of up 50cm were detected along parts of Kyushu’s southern coast and the nearby island of Shikoku about a half hour after the quake struck.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.