No row over Maharashtra CM’s post; leaders of Mahayuti will decide: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said there was no dispute over the CM’s post and leaders of Mahayuti will decide on the issue together as the saffron party-led coalition is heading for a landslide victory.

Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said the results of the Maharashtra Assembly polls show that the State supports PM Narendra Modi and also thanked women voters.

“The opposition’s efforts to propagate a fake narrative, and polarise voters based on religion was foiled by masses,” said Fadnavis.

The Deputy CM said he succeeded in breaking the ‘chakravyuh’ of opposition due to the support of voters, the BJP team and party leaders.

With some leaders in BJP demanding that Fadnavis don the mantle of the next CM, the BJP stalwart said there was no row over the CM’s post in Mahayuti — comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

“Leaders of Mahayuti parties will decide (on next CM),” Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.

He said the people of Maharashtra have shown that the party headed by Eknath Shinde is the real Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray.

The Deputy CM further said that the Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) propagated a false narrative, which the BJP and its allied organisations successfully countered.

Fadnavis also extended his thanks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, “His energising presence and the support of our national president J. P. Nadda, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Bhupendra Yadav and Piyush Goyal, played a crucial role in our success.”

Fadnavis said, “Our party also helped our allies and candidates in their victories, with CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena winning more than 50 seats and Ajit Pawar’s NCP leading in 40 seats.”

He expressed the importance of having a strong opposition, assuring that irrespective of their numbers, they would be respected in the Assembly.

Fadnavis rubbished Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s charge about EVMs and parties facing defeat must find out the true cause for their loss.

Fadnavis further said that Shah had already made it clear that there was no formula for the Chief Minister’s post.

“We will discuss this with CM Shinde and Ajit Pawar. There is no confusion or conflict over it. It was decided quite early. These individuals will discuss it, and it will be acceptable to them. Ajit Pawar and I are going to meet Mr. Shinde at his official residence, Varsha,” he said.

Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance returns to power in Jharkhand

Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance stormed back to power in Jharkhand on Saturday for the second consecutive term, winning 52 seats and leading in four others in the 81-member Assembly.

The BJP-led NDA, which was confident about its prospects in the state after an aggressive campaign, won 21 seats and was leading in three.

Expressing gratitude to the people, CM Hemant Soren described the alliance’s stellar performance as “passing the exam of democracy”.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP co-incharge for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand, said the party’s loss was deeply painful for him.

The BJP’s poll plank was driving out “infiltrators” from the Santhal Parganas region, but it seemed to have fallen flat in front of the ‘Adivasi’ card played by the JMM, which also sought the people’s sympathy over the arrest of Soren.

Also, bickering within the BJP over giving nominations to turncoats seemed to have cost the party.

At 8.30 p.m., the Election Commission’s website showed that the JMM won in 34 seats, the Congress in 16 and the BJP won in 20 seats and was leading in one (Dhanwar).

Among other parties, the RJD won in four seats and Communist Party of India (Marxist – Leninist) (Liberation) in two while AJSU, LJPRV, JLKM and JD(U) won in one seat each.

Hemant Soren increased his margin in the Barhait seat to 39,791 votes, defeating BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom. Soren secured 95,612 votes, while Hembrom got 55,821 votes. In 2019, he had won the constituency by 25,740 votes.

His wife Kalpana Soren, credited with revitalising the JMM after the arrest of her husband, took an unassailable lead of 16,960 in the Gandey seat.

Former CM Champai Soren, who joined the BJP ahead of the elections, won the Seraikela seat by 20,447 votes. It was the only seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes that the BJP won or was leading.

As the results started trickling in, a festive atmosphere was seen at the offices of the JMM, Congress, RJD and CPI(ML) Liberation across the state. The scene was completely opposite at BJP offices with the party’s rank and file left wondering what went wrong.

Priyanka Gandhi posts thumping maiden election win from Wayanad

There were no red flags on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s way. She maintained a comfortable lead from the start of the counting of votes to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and never once did her victory look uncertain. At the close, the Congress scion clinched her maiden election win by posting a margin of 4,10,931 votes over her closest rival, Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Vadra polled 6,22,338 votes, while Mokeri received 2,11,407 votes. BJP candidate, Navya Haridas, finished third with 1,09,939 votes.

As such, from the time Vadra’s candidature was announced by the Congress from the seat relinquished by her brother and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who had registered wins in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the general election in April-May this year, the only debate was over her margin of victory. While the Congress targeted a majority of five lakh votes, this appeared a bit daunting given that her brother’s majority had dropped from 4.3 lakh votes in 2019 to about 3.6 lakh votes in the general election early this year.

That the voter turnout fell to 64.72%, a decrease of 9% from the previous election and the lowest since the constituency’s formation in 2009, gave the United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders a cause for concern. However, the drop in poll percentage seemed to have affected Mokeri and Haridas more.

For the CPI, specifically, the result was a dampener. By fielding Mokeri, who gave the Congress’s M.I. Shanavas a run for his money in Wayanad in 2014, the party was hoping to see a better result. “But her [Ms. Vadra’s] campaign was on a personal note, with little political messaging. She was able to make it an emotive issue, highlighting the family’s sacrifices and the Congress kept reminding the voters about her resemblance to her grandmother Indira Gandhi. This seems to have worked well with the voters. While we polled the cadre votes of the Left and the political votes, many neutral voters wouldn’t have gone out to vote given that the word going around was about Ms. Vadra’s targeted margin of five lakh votes,” Mokeri told The Hindu.

Mokeri polled some 70,000 votes less than CPI’s Annie Raja secured early this year and over 1.4 lakh less than what he had polled in 2014. He brushes off that comparison saying that the advent of Mr. Gandhi in 2019 had made it an uphill task for the Left to make a mark in the Lok Sabha constituency. The CPI, the party sources said, would discuss whether anti-incumbency against the State government also played a role in its crushing defeat in Wayanad.

On Saturday evening, Vadra took to X to express her gratitude to the electorate. “I will ensure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and that the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in Parliament,” she posted.

West Bengal bypolls: Trinamool Congress sweeps bypolls in six Assembly seats

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday won all the six Assembly constituencies that went to bye-election in West Bengal earlier this month.

The State’s ruling party retained Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra and Sitai Assembly, which it had won in the 2021 Assembly polls and also won the Madarihat seat which the BJP had won in the last Assembly polls.

The results also assume significance as it comes after sustained protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. The victory of the Trinamool Congress in six Assembly polls across five districts indicates that protests did not make any dent in the electoral prospects of Trinamool Congress.

The seats have fallen vacant after the MLAs representing the Assembly constituencies were elected to Lok Sabha earlier this year. The results at the Haroa Assembly constituency, where Trinamool Congress candidate S. K. Rabiul Islam won by a margin of 1.31 lakh votes threw an interesting surprise as the Indian Secular Front candidate finished second securing more votes than the BJP nominee. Haroa, located in North 24 Parganas district is a minority-dominated constituency and it fell vacant after Haji Nurul Islam the MLA from the seat contested and won Lok Sabha elections at Basirhat.

At Sitai Assembly seat in Cooch Behar district Trinamool Sangita Roy defeated the BJP nominee by a margin of about 1.30 lakh votes. At Madarihat, another seat in north Bengal, Trinamool’s Jayprakash Toppo defeated the BJP candidate by a margin of over 28,000 votes. Mahadarihat in Alipurduar district was considered a stronghold of the BJP.

Trinamool Congress candidate Sanat Dey won the Naihati seat in North 24 Parganas by a margin of over 49,000 votes whereas Sujoy Hazra of State ruling party won Medinipur seat with a margin of over 33,000 votes. At Taldangra seat Trinamool’s Falguni Singhababu won by a margin of about 34,000 votes.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee congratulated party supporters for the victory in the bypolls. While the Chief Minister thanked ‘Maa, Mati and Manush’ for the victory, her nephew thanked the people of the State “or democratically dismantling the Bangla Birodhis, their fake narratives and reaffirming their trust in us”.

“Congratulations to all six AITC official candidates for their decisive victories in the WB bye elections, defying the narratives created by the ZAMINDARS, the media and a section of the Kolkata HC to defame Bengal for their own vested interests. A special thanks to the people of Madarihat for giving us the opportunity to serve you for the first time,” the party general secretary said.

The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the results were on expected lines and in the bypolls the State’s ruling party has an edge

“Do not get worried... we will win these seats in 2026,” Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also gave examples of how the seats which the party has lost in by polls, it has reclaimed such constituencies in the past.

The loss in the bypolls is one of many electoral setbacks to the party since the 2021 Assembly polls. In the Lok Sabha polls, held earlier this year the BJP could win only 12 Lok Sabha seats whereas the number of Trinamool Congress MLAs increased to 29 seats from West Bengal. Earlier this year, the Trinamool Congress had won bypolls to four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, winning two seats which the BJP had won in 2021 Assembly polls.

The bypolls were also interesting as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) led Left Front and the Congress party have fielded candidates separately on all the six seats. Both the parties could not make an electoral impact in the by-polls and questions were raised whether both the groups will join hands again.

NDA makes a clean sweep of bypolls in the Northeast

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept the byelections to eight Assembly constituencies across three northeastern States, in results announced on Saturday.

In Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party won three of these seats — Behali, Dholai, and Samaguri — while its regional allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), retained the Bongaigaon and Sidli constituencies, respectively.

The National People’s Party (NPP), which remains a key NDA constituent despite pulling out of the BJP-led government in Manipur, wrested the Gambegre seat from the Congress in Meghalaya, while the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won the Namchi-Singithang and Soreng Chakung constituencies in Sikkim unopposed in October.

The BJP tasted its first victory in the Congress bastion of Samaguri, where an intense electoral battle was preceded by pre-poll violence. The Congress had been tipped to retain the seat, which had been vacated by Rakibul Hussain, who became the party’s MP from Dhubri. Instead, the BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarmah got the better of Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, the MP’s son.

The Congress betrayed some fragility in the multi-party United Opposition Forum Assam which it heads, by not letting one of its allies contest the Behali constituency. The BJP retained the seat, with its candidate Diganta Ghatowal defeating the Congress’s Jayanta Borah.

Ahead of the bypoll in Dholai, the Congress targeted BJP andidate Nihar Ranjan Das, alleging he was a Bangladesh. However, he had the last laugh, retaining the seat for the BJP while defeating Congress rival Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha.

In Bongaigaon, AGP candidate Diptimoyee Choudhury defeated Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha. Ms Choudhury is the wife of AGP veteran Phani Bhushan Choudhury, who had vacated the seat after becoming the MP from Barpeta.

In Sidli, the UPPL’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma trounced Suddho Kumar Basumatary of the Bodoland People’s Front by a record margin of 37,016 votes.

In Meghalaya, the ruling NPP’s Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma, the wife of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, won the Gambegre seat, which had previously been a Congress stronghold. She defeated the Trinamool Congress’s Sadhiarani M. Sangma, the wife of former Minister Zenith Sangma. “The outcome in Gambegre has reaffirmed the people’s trust in the party. To live up to their expectations is a big challenge now,” Mehtab Sangma said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the clean sweep for the NDA in Assam was “a resounding testament to Assam’s unwavering support” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of good governance and development.

“A special mention for Samaguri, a constituency with a 65% minority population, held by Congress for 25 years, now won by the BJP. This historic victory reaffirms people’s trust in our welfare agenda and their firm rejection of the Opposition’s divisive politics,” he said in a post on X.

NDA wins all four seats in Bihar bypolls; Prashant Kishor’s party fails to make a mark in debut

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has swept all four Assembly seats in Bihar for which byelections were held on November 13 with 52.83% voter turnout. Three of these seats – Tarari, Ramgarh and Belaganj – were previously held by Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and Imamganj seat by the NDA. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party failed to make a mark in its poll debut with its candidates suffering a severe drubbing on all four seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Tarari and Ramgarh while its ally Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] candidate Manorama Devi bagged Belaganj. Another NDA constituent Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Deepa Manjhi, who is the daughter-in-law of party chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Roshan Manjhi in Imamganj.

The RJD, which previously held Ramgarh and Belaganj, drew a blank this time. The CPI(ML), which won Tarari for the last two terms, failed to retain the seat this time. BJP’s Vishal Prashant won it defeating CPI(ML)‘s Raju Yadav. In Ramgarh, BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh defeated Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Satish Singh Yadav alias Pintu Yadav. RJD’s Ajit Singh came third here.

The candidates of Jan Suraaj party, floated by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor who had scripted win for several parties in different States in the past, were handed severe defeats on all four seats. The party’s Kiran Singh in Tarari, Mohd. Amjad in Belaganj and Dr. Jitendra Paswan in Imamganj came third, while Sushil Kumar Singh Kushwaha was relegated to fourth position in Ramgarh. Kishor launched the party on October 2 this year and and had taken out a whirlwind campaign for the bypolls.

Kishor had also undertaken a padyatra (foot march) across Bihar covering more than 5,000 km and interacting with people in about two years since October 2, 2022. “Our party has got 10% vote share. We could have done better but our party was just a month old and we got our poll symbol only on November 1. However, these cannot be the excuse for party’s dismal performance but we’ll work hard next time and there is no reason for anyone in our party to feel let down.” he told media persons in Patna after the poll results came out on Saturday.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, “The people of Bihar deserve kudos for rejecting the negativity of the Opposition parties and reposing their trust in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA in Bihar. Under his (Mr. Kumar) leadership, the NDA will win more than 200 of the total 243 seats in the Assembly election next year.” Party workers celebrated the NDA’s victory at the party office premises on Beerchand Patel Road in Patna.

A few yards away, the RJD office was covered in a pall of gloom.

Small islands walk out of climate deal consultation with COP29 president

The world’s most climate-imperilled nations stormed out of consultations in protest at the deadlocked UN COP29 conference on Saturday, as simmering tensions over a hard-fought finance deal erupted into the open.

Diplomats from small island nations threatened by rising seas and impoverished African states angrily filed out of a meeting with summit hosts Azerbaijan over a final deal being thrashed out in a Baku sports stadium.

“We’ve just walked out. We came here to this COP for a fair deal. We feel that we haven’t been heard,” said Cedric Schuster, the Samoan chairman of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS).

An unpublished version of the final text circulating in Baku, and seen by AFP, proposes that rich nations raise to $300 billion a year by 2035 their commitment to poorer countries to fight climate change.

COP29 hosts Azerbaijan intended to put a final draft before 198 nations for adoption or rejection on Saturday evening, a full day after the marathon summit officially ended.

But, in a statement, AOSIS said it had “removed” itself from the climate finance discussions, demanding an “inclusive” process.

“If this cannot be the case, it becomes very difficult for us to continue our involvement here at COP29,” it said.

Sierra Leone’s climate minister Jiwoh Abdulai, whose country is among the world’s poorest, said the draft was “effectively a suicide pact for the rest of the world”.

An earlier offer from rich nations of $250 billion was slammed as offensively low by developing countries, who have demanded much higher sums to build resilience against climate change and cut emissions.

U.K. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the revised offer of $300 billion was “a significant scaling up” of the existing pledge by developed nations, which also count the United States, European Union and Japan among their ranks.

At sunset, a final text still proved elusive, as harried diplomats ran to-and-fro in the stadium near the Caspian Sea searching for common ground.

“Hopefully this is the storm before the calm,” said US climate envoy John Podesta in the corridors as somebody shouted “shame” in his direction.

Earlier, the EU’s climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said negotiators were not out of the woods yet.

“We’re doing everything we can on each of the axes to build bridges and to make this into a success. But it is iffy whether we will succeed,” he said.

Ali Mohamed, the Kenyan chair of the African Group of Negotiators, told AFP: “No deal is better than a bad deal.”

South African environment minister Dion George, however, said: “I think being ambitious at this point is not going to be very useful.”

“What we are not up for is going backwards or standing still,” he said. “We might as well just have stayed at home then.”

The revised offer from rich countries came with conditions in other parts of the broader climate deal under discussion in Azerbaijan.

The EU in particular wants an annual review on global efforts to phase out fossil fuels, which are the main drivers of global warming.

This has run into opposition from Saudi Arabia, which has sought to water down a landmark pledge to transition away from oil, gas and coal made at COP28 last year.

“We will not allow the most vulnerable, especially the small island states, to be ripped off by the new, few rich fossil fuel emitters,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Wealthy nations counter that it is politically unrealistic to expect more in direct government funding.

The US earlier this month elected former president Donald Trump, a sceptic of both climate change and foreign assistance, and a number of other Western countries have seen right-wing backlashes against the green agenda.

A coalition of more than 300 activist groups accused historic polluters most responsible for climate change of skirting their obligation, and urged developing nations to stand firm.

The draft deal posits a larger overall target of $1.3 trillion per year to cope with rising temperatures and disasters, but most would come from private sources.

Even $300 billion would be a step up from the $100 billion now provided by wealthy nations under a commitment set to expire.

A group of developing countries had demanded at least $500 billion, with some saying that increases were less than met the eye due to inflation.

Experts commissioned by the United Nations to assess the needs of developing countries said $250 billion was “too low” and by 2035 rich nations should be providing at least $390 billion.

The U.S. and EU have wanted newly wealthy emerging economies like China -- the world’s largest emitter -- to chip in.

China, which remains classified as a developing nation under the U.N. framework, provides climate assistance but wants to keep doing so on its own voluntary terms.

U.S. SEC summons Gautam Adani, nephew Sagar in bribery case

Adani group founder and chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar have been summoned to explain their stand on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allegation of paying $265 million (₹2,200 crore) in bribes to secure lucrative solar power contracts.

Summons have been sent to Adani’s Shantivan Farm residence in Ahmedabad and his nephew Sagar’s Bodakdev residence in the same city for a reply to SEC within 21 days.

“Within 21 days after service of this summons on you (not counting the day you received it)...you must serve on the plaintiff (SEC) an answer to the attached complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure,” said a November 21 notice sent through the New York Eastern District Court.

“If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. You also must file your answer or motion with the court,” it added.

Gautam Adani, 62, and seven other defendants, including his nephew Sagar, who is a director at the group’s renewable energy unit Adani Green Energy Ltd, allegedly agreed to pay about $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials between approximately 2020 and 2024 to obtain lucrative solar energy supply contracts on terms that expected to yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years, according to an indictment unsealed in a New York court on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

Separate from the indictment brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. SEC has also charged the two and Cyril Cabanes, an executive of Azure Power Global, for “conduct arising out of a massive bribery scheme”.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate has denied the allegations and said it will seek all possible legal resources.

“The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation fully compliant with all laws.”

An indictment in the U.S. is basically a formal written allegation originating with a prosecutor and issued by a grand jury against a party charged with a crime. A person indicted is given formal notice to reply.

That person or persons can then hire a defence lawyer to defend.

Prosecutors said the investigation started in 2022 and found the inquiry obstructed.

They also allege that the Adani Group raised $2 billion in loans and bonds, including from U.S. firms, on the backs of false and misleading statements related to the firm’s anti-bribery practices and policies, as well as reports of the bribery probe.

“As alleged, the defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure contracts worth billions of dollars and... lied about the bribery scheme as they sought to raise capital from U.S. and international investors,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement announcing the charges on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

“My office is committed to rooting out corruption in the international marketplace and protecting investors from those who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of the integrity of our financial markets.”

In Brief:

If 17 wickets and the supremacy of pace were Friday’s defining tales, Saturday was about the merits of patience and the virtues of old-fashioned batting. At close on the second day of the first Test in Perth at the Optus Stadium, India muscled its way to 172 for no loss in the second innings. It was an effort headlined by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (90 n.o.) and K.L. Rahul (62 n.o.). The duo’s splendid partnership helped India stretch its overall lead to 218 and Australia is resigned to play catch-up, especially after its first innings had paused at 104.

