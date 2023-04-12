Nitish, Tejashwi hold ‘historic’ meeting with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi; pledge to take Opposition unity forward

April 12, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav held a “historic” meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on April 12 and decided to bring together as many Opposition parties as possible to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Kharge said the Opposition will together protect the Constitution and democracy and will unitedly give a new direction to the country.

Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition will together develop its vision for the country and present the same before people as they fight the ongoing ideological battle together.

This is the first formal effort in forging Opposition unity ahead of next year’s election as the Congress chief would be meeting top leaders of various Opposition parties in the coming few days.

“We held a historic meeting here. A lot of issues were discussed and we decided that we will unite all parties and fight the upcoming polls in a united manner. We have made this decision and all of us will work for this,” he told reporters while lauding the efforts of Kumar, Yadav and others sitting along with him.

He said the leaders present at the meeting will work on a common line of thought and asserted that efforts were being made in this regard. Gandhi termed the meeting as a “historic step” to unite the Opposition.

Asked how many Opposition parties will come together, he said, “This is a process and we will develop the Opposition’s vision for the country and all those parties that will come together with us, we will together fight the ongoing ideological fight in the country.”

“We will unitedly stand against the attack on institutions, the attack on the country,” he said, adding that a very important step has been taken today. The meeting at Kharge’s residence comes amid talks of like-minded Opposition parties coming together on a common platform to defeat the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

In his remarks, the Bihar Chief Minister said, “We will make all efforts to unite more and more parties in the country. We will make all efforts, sit together, and work unitedly, this has been decided.” After today’s discussions, we will move forward on that basis. All those who agree will sit together and decide the future course of action,” he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, “Will preserve the Constitution and save democracy. Rahul Gandhi ji and we met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav ji and other leaders, reiterated our resolve to raise the voice of the people together and give a new direction to the country.”

The leaders also had lunch at Mr. Kharge’s residence, where JDU president Lalan Singh, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Congress leader Salman Khurshid and RJD leader Manoj Jha were also present. The Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress are in a coalition government in Bihar and the three parties are in talks to bring other Opposition parties together on a common platform in their fight against the BJP.

Kumar arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and is expected to meet a slew of Opposition leaders during his stay in the national capital. Tejashwi Yadav is also in Delhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Kharge has spoken to several Opposition leaders including M.K. Stalin and Uddhav Thackeray recently, in an attempt to forge unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP. He is likely to hold discussions with other top Opposition leaders in the coming days.

Supreme Court quashes NSA proceedings against Uttar Pradesh SP leader Yusuf Malik, pulls up State for ‘improper exercise’ of jurisdiction

The Supreme Court has quashed the proceedings under the National Security Act (NSA) against a Samajwadi Party leader in Uttar Pradesh in a revenue dues matter, and pulled up the State for “non-application of mind” and “improper exercise” of jurisdiction.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and A. Amanullah said the apex court is “quite amazed” with the exercise of power under the NSA in April last year against petitioner Yusuf Malik in respect of a dispute over revenue dues of a property in Moradabad. “Is this a case for NSA,” the bench asked the state’s counsel while observing that this is why allegations of political vendetta crops up.

“This is a case of non-application of mind and improper exercise of jurisdiction. We quash the proceedings under the NSA and direct that the petitioner be set at liberty,” the bench said on April 10, adding that he be released forthwith. It noted that the petitioner was already granted bail in the two separate FIRs, on the basis of which the police authority made application for initiation of proceedings against him under the NSA.

The top court passed the order while hearing Malik’s plea which claimed that he has been implicated in false cases on the basis of concocted allegations and thereafter, detention order was passed against him by invoking the provisions of the NSA with mala fide intention to keep him incarcerated indefinitely.

The petitioner was represented by senior advocate Wasim A. Qadri, lawyer Saeed Qadri and others in the matter. The plea said personal liberty of the petitioner was taken away by the State by “misusing the process of law” and he was falsely implicated in two cases lodged in Moradabad in March last year.

It alleged that thereafter, due to political reasons, the police recommended for initiating proceeding under section 3(2) of the NSA against him without any cogent material and detention order dated April 24, 2022 was passed by the district magistrate.

It said the petitioner has challenged the detention order before the Allahabad High Court but the plea could not be heard due to “delay caused” by the authorities and two extension orders of detention have been passed by the state even during the pendency of the petition before the high court.

The plea said on March 25, 2022, a notice of attachment was issued by the Office of Tax Department, Nagar Nigam, Moradabad and it was pasted on the house of a person, who is the father-in-law of the petitioner’s daughter, stating that dues (house tax and water tax) amounting to ₹23,04,456 was pending till March 31, 2021.

It said no prior notice informing about the dues amounting to ₹23 lakh had ever been communicated to or received by the owner of the house.

The plea said an FIR was registered on March 26 last year upon the complaint of additional commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Moradabad with respect to the incident alleged to have taken place wherein it was alleged that Malik and others did not allow the revenue officials of the district administration to do their duty of alleged collection of due land revenue.

The allegation in the FIR was that Malik had entered the office of a revenue officer and misbehaved and thereafter made a call to the complainant and threatened him with dire consequences for having sealed the residence of the person, the plea said.

It said on March 27 last year another FIR was registered upon the written complaint of a revenue Inspector alleging that he had sealed the residence of the person but one of the seals at the gate were found broken. The plea said the March 27 FIR does not name the petitioner.

It said later, the station house officer of civil lines police station in Moradabad submitted his report to the SP on April 23, 2022 for initiating proceedings against the petitioner under section 3(2) of the NSA based on these FIRs.

“The allegations against the petitioner in the preventive detention order dated April 24, 2022 passed by the district magistrate, Moradabad, under section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980 pertain to the allegations that do not fall within the definitions of acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the State or from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order or from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community,” the plea said.

It said the detention order and its extension for further period of three months by the state government are “wholly illegal and not sustained in the eye of law” and is liable to be set aside.

Indian Newspaper Society urges Centre to withdraw IT Rules amendment on fact-checking

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the IT Rules amendment notified on April 6, stating that it would have the effect of the government or its designated agency enjoying “absolute” and “arbitrary” power to determine what was fake or not in respect of its own work, and order its takedown from Internet platforms.

It also sought “widespread and meaningful consultations with stakeholders such as media organisations and press bodies before coming out with any notification which would have serious implications on the profession of media and its credibility”.

The amendment empowers the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) to constitute a fact-checking unit which will ascertain what is “fake or false or misleading” with respect to “any business of the Central government”. The unit will also have the authority to issue instructions to intermediaries, including social media platforms, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and other service providers, to not host such content or remove them.

“Such power is seen to be arbitrary, as it is exercised without hearing the parties, and thus a violation of the principles of natural justice and has the effect of the complainant acting as the judge,” said the INS statement. It said the notified rules did not specify as to what would be the governing mechanism for such a unit, what sort of judicial oversight would be available in the exercise of its powers, whether there would be the right to appeal and so on.

All this, we are constrained to say, tantamounts to censorship of the Press and thus a violation of the principle of freedom of expression, said the Society.

The INS said the Ministry had earlier promised to hold consultations with the media organisations and bodies, when — following criticism — it was constrained to withdraw the draft amendments it had put out in January. “It is a matter of regret that no attempt has been made by the Ministry to hold any meaningful consultation with the stakeholders before notifying this amendment,” it said.

Congress won’t allow BJP to raise slogan of ‘One Nation, One Milk’: Jairam Ramesh

Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday attacked the Centre accusing the BJP of controlling dairy cooperatives in states. Ramesh said Amul and Nandini are both national success stories of the ‘White Revolution’. He said Congress helped nurture this decentralised vision over decades, empowering and ensuring autonomy to crores of dairy farmers.

“In sharp contrast, Amit Shah imagines a small collection of centralised organisations under his direct command and control. This is the agenda of the new Union Ministry of Cooperation which Shah heads. This is why he wishes that Amul will merge with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society involving 2 lakh rural diaries,” the Congress veteran said.

Ramesh alleged that the central government is establishing total control, ignoring the Constitution which clearly demarcates cooperative societies as a state subject. Nandini, Amul, and other cooperatives like OMFED, Mother Dairy, Vijaya and Aavin, empower farmers and help them prosper, he said citing the example that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which markets Nandini, is a federation of 14,000 cooperative societies organised into 14 unions.

“Its 24 lakh members earn over ₹17 crores a day. Amit Shah and the BJP wish to replace the farmers’ control with their control by consolidating these historic societies into new multi-state cooperative societies,” Ramesh said. The attempt to compel KMF to act against its commercial interests is only a step towards the intended goal where all dairy unions become a political arm of the BJP, he said.

“Decisions will not be made in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai or Pune, but in Delhi by Amit Shah, the Minister of Cooperation. This will disempower dairy farmers and will ultimately threaten their incomes and livelihoods,” he said. This pattern has been seen before. Karnataka, for example, saw Vijaya Bank, one of the most successful public sector banks, merge with the loss-making Bank of Baroda.

Similarly, the State Bank of Mysore merged with SBI and Corporation Bank merged with Union Bank, leaving only one public sector bank with its head office in Karnataka. Decisions about the development of Karnataka previously made in Mysuru, Mangaluru and Bengaluru are now being made in Baroda and Mumbai, the Congress leader said. He said the Congress strongly opposes Amit Shah and the “BJP’s efforts of centralised control.” Ramesh said Congress will not allow the time to come when the BJP may raise the slogan of ‘One Nation, One Milk’.

ADR analysis: Just one Chief Minister is not a crorepati

Twenty-nine of the 30 incumbent Chief Ministers are crorepatis, with Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totalling ₹510 crore, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest total assets of about ₹15 lakh, the ADR said. The ADR and National Election Watch (NEW) said they have arrived at this conclusion after analysing the self-sworn poll affidavits of all the 30 current Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories.

There are 28 State Chief Ministers and two Union Territories — Delhi and Puducherry — also have Chief Ministers. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not have a Chief Minister currently.

Out of the 30 CMs analysed, 29 (97%) are crorepatis with the average assets being ₹33.96 crore for every CM, the ADR said.

According to the ADR report, out of the 30 CMs, 13 (43%) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment, the report said.

The top three Chief Ministers in terms of assets are Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy (over ₹510 crore), Arunanchal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu (over ₹163 crore) and Odisha’s Naveen Pattnaik (over ₹63 crore), according to the ADR.

The three CMs with the lowest declared assets are — West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee (over ₹15 lakh), Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan (over ₹1 crore) and Haryana’s Manohar Lal (over ₹1 crore), the ADR said. Both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal own assets worth over ₹3 crore, the report said.

In Brief:

COVID-19 in India is moving towards the endemic stage, so the cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside, official sources said on Wednesday. The sources said even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low. The current rise in COVID cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a sub variant of Omicron, they added. While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape. The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6% in February this year to 35.8% in March. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, official sources said.

