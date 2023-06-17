NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in U.S., Canada

June 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The National Investigating Agency has taken over the investigation into the attacks carried out by Khalistan supporters on Indian Missions in the U.S. and Canada in March, police sources said on June 17.

Earlier, the probe into violent protests and attempted vandalisation at the Indian High Commission in London in March this year was also handed over to the agency.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had registered FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the attacks which took place in March, sources said. The investigation has now been transferred to the NIA, they added.

A group of pro-Khalistan protesters had attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Raising slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers installed by the city police and put up two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

Gujarat limping back to normalcy in cyclone Biparjoy aftermath; most roads cleared

Days after cyclonic storm Biparjoy battered coastal Gujarat in Kutch and Saurashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 17 conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas of Kutch to assess the impact of the cyclone that made landfall at Jakhau coast on June 15.

Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Shah also held a meeting with the top officials, visited medical centres and shelters to take stock of the situation and also held interaction with NDRF guards who were deployed for relief and rescue operations during the disaster.

He lauded the efforts of the central and state agencies who were involved in the disaster management efforts and said that owing to coordination and teamwork; no casualty occurred while only 47 people suffered minor injuries.

He added that around 234 animals died.

“By June 20, power will be restored in all affected areas. Roads and other infrastructure that were damaged are also being repaired,” he told media persons after the review meeting in Bhuj, Kutch.

Meanwhile, situation is becoming normal in the affected region as the rains have receded on Saturday.

In North Gujarat, heavy rains continued causing flooding on June 17. However, ports along the coastline in Saurashtra and Kutch region including Pipavav Port and Kandla Port and Adani Port in Mundra resumed operations and even traffic in main highways became normal.

The State government has also started a survey to assess the damages in the villages. According to sources, as per the primary reports, around 700 houses in eight coastal districts were damaged by the cyclonic storm accompanied with heavy rains.

Manipur Violence | Mobs clash with security forces in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

At least two civilians were injured in Imphal after the Rapid Action Force fired rubber bullets and tear gas on a mob of 1,000 that attempted arson in the city’s Palace Compound area on June 16.

The RAF also dispersed another mob of around 300 that tried to vandalise Minister Thongam Biswajit’s house in Thongju late into the night.

Multiple incidents of attempted violence, mob-build up were reported across Imphal on June 16 night. Mobs had gathered in an attempt to vandalise State BJP president A. Sharda Devi’s house near Porompat in Imphal, while an Army column dispersed another mob that had gheraoed the BJP office at Singjamei.

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur and Kangvai in Churachandpur district through the night.

An attempt was also made to loot weapons from Iringbam police station in Imphal West but no weapons were stolen.

ED attaches assets worth ₹45.20 crore linked to former NSG Deputy Commandant

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 52 movable and immovable properties worth ₹45.20 crore related to a former deputy commandant with the National Security Guard (NSG) and his family members in connection with an alleged fraud case.

The accused has been identified as Parveen Yadav. The ED said its probe is based on five FIRs registered by the Gurugram Police against him, Dinesh Mohan Sorkhi, Kamal Singh, Mamta Yadav, Koshia Enterprises Private Limited, Rituraj Yadav, Naveen Khatodia, Axis Bank and unknown persons.

According to the ED, Yadav opened a forged bank account in the name of “Earnest Money Deposit” for Central Warehouse NSG in Manesar, with Axis Bank in Gurugram and gave forged documents to all the complainants projecting them as those issued by the NSG for the upcoming tenders for various works on the NSG campus.

Yadav also allegedly received money fraudulently from the complainants and cheated them. The funds were laundered, invested in the trading accounts or used for making payments for the purchase of movable and immovable properties with the help of Mamta Yadav, Rituraj Yadav, Naveen and Dinesh Kumar.

Heavy rainfall lashes Meghalaya; deaths, landslides reported

Bodies of two minor sisters, who were trapped inside their house after it collapsed following heavy rainfall and landslides in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district on June 17, were retrieved with the help of family members and neighbours, police said.

The accident took place at Mawiong-Pyndengrei locality of Nongstoin around 4.30 a.m., police added. “The victims were aged 10 and 15 years,” a senior district police officer said.

In another incident, police retrieved the bodies of 4 out of 6 people after their truck fell in a deep gorge at Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills two days ago.

The vehicle was on way to remote Thieddieng village when the accident took place on Tuesday evening.

In East Jaintia Hills district, mudslides have cut off NH6 that connects Meghalaya with Silchar in eastern Assam, Mizoram and Tripura, police said.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has activated the Common Alerting Protocol following forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 7 of the 12 districts including East Khasi Hills where the state capital is located.

SDMA executive director M War said reports of fire, lightning strikes, landslides, mudslides and heavy rainfall have been reported from across the state over the last 9 days.

The officer said the Indian Meteorological Department asked all districts to be on alert for heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on June 17, chaired a meeting with Central and State agencies to discuss health-related issues arising due to floods ahead of the monsoon in neighbouring Assam. The meeting assessed the arrangements to ensure effective management of floods in Assam.

Mandaviya urged officials to work on a flood management model to deal with the flood situation in Assam, a recurring phenomenon, and directed them to prepare an online database listing all important information, including availability of beds, oxygen and other health facilities to ensure efficient management of any health emergency.

T.N. BJP secretary arrested for allegedly attempting to incite caste violence through false social media post

The Madurai City Police have arrested the BJP’s Tamil Nadu secretary, S.G. Suryah, for a social media post vilifying Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan and a non-existent Communist Party of India (Marxist) councillor.

A team of the Cyber Crime police from Madurai arrested Suryah at his residence in Chennai on the night of June 16, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, on charges of wanton vilification of a particular group and intentional insults.

The police said that the action had been taken based on a complaint lodged by CPI (M) Madurai Urban District secretary, M. Ganesan.

In his complaint, Ganesan said that Suryah had posted a false message on a social media platform on June 10. In the message, Suryah had said that Viswanathan, councillor of ward 12 of Madurai Pennadam Town panchayat, forced a cleanliness worker to clean water mixed with human faeces. The worker, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, later died due to an allergy and the CPI (M) MP, Su. Venkatesan was maintaining a stoic silence on the issue, Suryah had claimed in his post.

Ganesan claimed that Madurai district did not have a Town panchayat named Pennadam and there was no councillor named Viswanathan. Similarly, no such incident involving the death of a cleanliness worker had been reported. He complained that Suryah had created social tensions by spreading rumours with the intention of incite caste clash.

Suryah was brought to Madurai and produced before a judicial magistrate court.

At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border

Ugandan authorities recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked a secondary school near the border with Congo, the local mayor said on June 17.

At least six people were abducted by the rebels, who fled across the porous border into Congo after the raid on June 16 night, according to the Ugandan military.

The victims included the students, one guard and two members of the local community who were killed outside the school, Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Mayor Selevest Mapoze said.

Mapoze said that some of the students suffered fatal burns when the rebels set fire to a dormitory and others were shot or hacked with machetes.

The raid, which happened around 11.30 p.m., involved about five attackers, the Ugandan military said. Soldiers from a nearby brigade who responded to the attack found the school on fire, “with dead bodies of students lying in the compound,” military spokesman Brig. Felix Kulayigye said in a statement.

The statement cited 47 bodies, with eight other people wounded and being treated at a local hospital. Ugandan troops are “pursuing the perpetrators to rescue the abducted students” who were forced to carry looted food toward Congo’s Virunga National Park, it said.

Ugandan authorities said the Allied Democratic Forces, an extremist group that has been launching attacks for years from its bases in volatile eastern Congo, carried out the raid on Lhubiriha Secondary School in the border town of Mpondwe.

In Brief:

Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, has quit his position and will be returning to the Council of Scientific and Industrial and Research. A note from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet dated June 16 said that it had approved the “premature repatriation” of Dr. Chandrasekhar to his “parent” organisation CSIR on “personal grounds.” Dr. Chandrasekhar confirmed to The Hindu that “very personal reasons” lay behind his decision but did not elaborate further. He will remain Secretary of the Department until July 10, 2023.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

