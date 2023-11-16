NewsClick case | ED issues fresh summons to American millionaire Neville Roy Singham

November 16, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Shanghai-based American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, through the Ministry of External Affairs, in connection with the NewsClick case.

Singham, who has denied all the charges against him, is also an accused in a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Among the others named as accused are PPK Newsclick Studio Private Limited, its director Prabir Purkayastha and Jason Pfetcher, the then manager of US-based Worldwide Media Holdings LLC.

Purkayastha, and the website’s human resources head, Amit Chakraborty, were earlier arrested by the Delhi police and sent to judicial custody under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“It was alleged that the said private company had received unexplained export remittance of about ₹28.46 crore through four foreign entities in violation of FCRA provisions...there was an unexplained receipt of foreign fund of about ₹9.59 crore by incorrect characterisation of the fund as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The director of said private company, with his close associates, had allegedly violated the provisions of FCRA,” the CBI has alleged.

It is alleged that the FCRA provisions barring acceptance of foreign contribution by any company engaged in the production and broadcast of audio-visual news or current affairs programme via any electronic mode and by any correspondent or columnist or writer or owner of such company were violated.

According to the probe agencies, an analysis of e-mail exchanges showed that Singham was in direct contact with the other accused. They were purportedly found to be discussing how to create a map of India without Kashmir and to project Arunachal Pradesh as a disputed area.

“To achieve the above objective the accused persons in the guise of foreign funds received money of more than ₹115 crore in the companies named as PPK NewsClick, GSPAN India, JJ Enterprises, Virtunet System,” the police had earlier alleged. The police have also alleged a conspiracy to extend legal aid to two Chinese telecom companies which are facing tax evasion cases in India.

Biden calls Xi a dictator after carefully planned summit

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had not changed his view that Chinese President Xi Jinping was effectively a dictator, a comment likely to land with a thud in Beijing after the two leaders held straightforward summit talks.

Biden held a solo news conference after four hours of talks with Xi on the outskirts of San Francisco. At the end of the news conference, he was asked whether he still held the view that Xi was a dictator, something he said in June.

“Look, he is. He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Biden said.

In response, China’s Foreign Ministry said it “strongly opposes” the remarks, without mentioning Biden by name. “This statement is extremely wrong and irresponsible political manipulation,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters on Thursday at a routine briefing.

“It should be pointed out that there will always be some people with ulterior motives who attempt to incite and damage U.S.-China relations, they are doomed to fail.” Mao refused to specify the identity of “some people” in answer to a follow-up question.

Last March Xi clinched a third term as President when nearly 3,000 members of China’s rubber-stamp Parliament, the National People’s Congress, voted unanimously for him in an election in which there was no other candidate.

Xi is considered the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, after a decade of consolidating power in policy-making and the military, and stifling media freedoms.

There was no immediate reaction from the Chinese delegation, which had come to the United States to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Hundreds of critics of Beijing marched through the city’s downtown around noon, chanting ‘free Tibet’ and ‘free Hong Kong’.

When Biden made a similar dictator reference in June, China called the remarks absurd and a provocation. But the spat did not prevent the two sides from holding extensive talks aimed at improving strained relations, which culminated in Wednesday’s meeting.

Delhi’s air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Delhi’s air quality fluctuated between the very poor and severe categories on Thursday as unfavourable meteorological conditions hindered the dispersion of pollutants.

Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur found that vehicular emissions accounted for about 38% of the capital’s air pollution on Wednesday. This is projected to rise to 40 percent on Thursday.

Secondary inorganic aerosols -- particles such as sulfate and nitrate that are formed in the atmosphere due to the interaction of gases and particulate pollutants from sources like power plants, refineries, and vehicles -- is the second major contributor to Delhi’s foul air, accounting for 30 to 35 percent of the air pollution in the city over the last few days.

Calm winds and low temperatures are allowing accumulation of pollutants and relief is unlikely over the next few days, an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 393 at 9 am on Thursday. Its 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 p.m. every day, stood at 401 on Wednesday. It was 397 on Tuesday. It was 358 on Monday and 218 on Sunday, 220 on Saturday, 279 on Friday and 437 on Thursday.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (358), Gurugram (325), Greater Noida (343), Noida (337) and Faridabad (409) also recorded very poor to severe air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

Delhi’s air quality dropped over the last few days despite the state government implementing stringent measures, including a ban on construction work and the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks into the city, to control pollution.

According to IQAir, a Swiss company that specialises in air quality monitoring, Delhi was the most polluted city in the world on Wednesday, followed by Lahore and Mumbai.

A system developed by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology to identify the contribution of different pollution sources showed stubble-burning accounted for 23% of the air pollution in the capital on Wednesday and 11% on Thursday. It is likely to come down to 4% on Friday.

An official of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had earlier said stringent measures, including a ban on construction work and the entry of polluting trucks in the national capital, under the final stage of the central government’s air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue until further orders.

Earlier this week, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said the city government may implement the odd-even car rationing scheme if the AQI crosses the 400 mark.

The government last week postponed the implementation of the scheme, which permits cars to operate on alternate days based on the odd or even last digit of their registration numbers, after a notable improvement in the city’s air quality due to rain on Friday.

Doctors say breathing in the polluted air of Delhi is equivalent to the harmful effects of smoking approximately 10 cigarettes a day. Prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution can cause or exacerbate respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and dramatically raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, they said.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicular emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

According to a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) analysis, the city experiences peak pollution from November 1 to 15, when the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increases.

On Wednesday, 2,544 fresh stubble burning incidents were reported in Punjab, taking the total number of such fires to 30,661 since September 15.

According to a report compiled by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) in August, air pollution is shortening lives by almost 12 years in Delhi.

Sack Assam Governor for campaigning for BJP in Rajasthan: TMC, AAP

The Assam units of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have demanded the sacking of the State’s Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, for allegedly campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan.

“Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria is busy campaigning for BJP in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This is a challenge to democracy, and the Election Commission of India should take action against him. It’s extremely shameful that despite being the custodian of the Constitution, he is campaigning for BJP. He should be immediately sacked from his post,” Ripun Bora, national spokesperson of the TMC, posted on social media platform X.

In a separate statement, he said the Governor’s appeal to vote for the BJP’s Udaipur candidate, Tarachand Jain, was in violation of the model code of conduct. The State unit of the AAP issued a similar statement seeking the removal of Kataria from his gubernatorial post.

Neither the Governor nor the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati has reacted to the demand of the two parties.

UNSC overcomes deadlock, adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses throughout Gaza to allow humanitarian access

The U.N. Security Council has called for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout Gaza to allow unhindered humanitarian access in the strip, finally overcoming deadlock and adopting a resolution in the month-long Israel-Hamas conflict.

The 15-nation Council adopted a resolution on Wednesday that called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, especially children, as well as ensuring immediate humanitarian access.

The Malta-drafted resolution was adopted with 12 votes in favour, none against and three abstentions from Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The resolution calls for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable, consistent with international humanitarian law, the full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access” for United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners to facilitate the continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services throughout the Gaza Strip.

The adoption of the resolution came after four failed attempts last month in the Council to take action on allowing humanitarian access in the Israel-Hamas conflict that broke out after the militant group attacked Israel on October 7.

The resolution by the U.S. that would have affirmed the right of member states to defend themselves against threats to peace and security posed by acts of terrorism, was vetoed by Russia and China.

Two resolutions by Moscow failed to get sufficient votes in their favour while the Brazil text that would have called for humanitarian pauses to allow full access for aid to the Gaza strip was vetoed by the U.S.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in her explanation of the vote, said that the text does not include condemnation of Hamas but this is the first time the Council has ever adopted a resolution that “even mentions the word ‘Hamas’.”

She said that while Washington fully supports the resolution’s call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, “ultimately, the United States could not vote yes on a text that did not condemn Hamas or reaffirm the right of all Member States to protect their citizens from terrorist attacks.”

U.K.’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said while the resolution is absolutely necessary, Britain “regrets” that the first resolution passed by the Council on the issue could not clearly condemn Hamas’ terrorist attacks of October 7.

“The barbarity of those attacks should be clear to us all. That is why we have abstained today. But let me be absolutely clear, it was vital and overdue for the Council to speak on this crisis and we strongly support the resolution’s purpose: to get aid in, and hostages out,” Woodward said.

Russia’s Permanent Representative Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow abstained on the draft resolution and “could not but respond to calls, including from countries in the region,” for the Security Council to adopt at least some humanitarian product.

“That is the only reason why we turned a blind eye to the many shortcomings of the draft, the main one being the absence of a call for an immediate ceasefire. This was and remains an imperative,” the Russian envoy said.

He added that any humanitarian action requires an immediate cessation of hostilities. “One cannot clear the debris and evacuate people when under fire, and also it is impossible to bring in much-needed fuel, without which Gaza’s hospitals are about to run out of energy.”

In Brief:

Jaishankar asks Canada to provide evidence in support of its allegations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India is not ruling out an investigation but asked Canada to provide evidence in support of its allegations about the involvement of agents of the Indian government in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in that country. Jaishankar made the comments in response to questions during a conversation in London with veteran journalist Lionel Barber titled ‘How a Billion People See the World’. “If you have a reason to make such an allegation please share the evidence because we are not ruling out an investigation…,” Jaishankar, who is here on a five-day official visit to the U.K., said while responding to a question. He emphasised that Canada has not shared any evidence with India to support its allegation.

