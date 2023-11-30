New Delhi says U.S. charging Indian in plot to kill Khalistani separatist a ‘matter of concern’ 

November 30, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) has said that the purported links between the indicted individual and the Indian government official in the U.S. Department of Justice filings on the plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil is a “matter of concern” and is not the “Indian government policy”.

EAM spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that a high-level probe committee will investigate all aspects of the allegations relating to the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh extremist and known to be an American and Canadian citizen.

On Wednesday, U.S. federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun.

U.S. prosecutors informed a Manhattan court on Wednesday that authorities in the CzechRepublic arrested and detained Gupta, and he is currently awaiting extradition to the U.S.

“As regards the case against an individual that has been filed in a U.S. court allegedly linking him to an Indian official, this is a matter of concern,” Bagchi said. “We have said and let me reiterate that this is also contrary to government policy,” he said at a media briefing.

Bagchi said the “nexus between organised crime, trafficking, gunrunning and extremists at an international level is a serious issue for the law enforcement agencies and organisations to consider and it is precisely for that reason a high-level inquiry committee has been constituted and we will obviously be guided by its results.”

The MEA spokesperson said the U.S. side shared some “inputs” pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners and terrorists and that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on “our national security interests as well” and that relevant departments were examining the issue.

“During the course of discussions with the U.S. on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gunrunners, terrorists and other extremists,” he said.

“We take such inputs very seriously and a high level inquiry committee has been constituted to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter,” he said, in identical remarks that he made on Wednesday.

Bagchi said India will take necessary follow-up action based on the findings of the enquiry committee. “We cannot share any further information on such security matters,” he said.

COP28 summit approves ‘loss and damage’ fund to compensate developing nations for climate impacts

The United Nation’s COP28 climate conference on Thursday formally launched a ‘loss and damage’ fund long sought by vulnerable nations devastated by natural disasters linked to global warming.

“We have delivered history today,” the UAE’s COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber told delegates, adding that his country was committing $100 million to the fund.

Germany also pledged $100 million.

After years of dragging their feet on the issue, wealthy nations backed the fund in a landmark agreement at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh last year. Its launch on the first day of COP28 in Dubai follows fraught negotiations on the mechanics of the fund, which will be housed at the World Bank on an interim basis.

“This sends a positive signal of momentum to the world and to our work,” Jaber said.

Jaber said it was “the first time a decision has been adopted on day one of any COP and the speed in which we have done so is also unique, phenomenal and historic.

This is evidence that we can deliver. COP28 can and will deliver,” he added.

Government convenes all-party meeting on December 2 ahead of Parliament Session

Ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, the government has convened a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on December 2.

The Winter session of Parliament begins on December 4 and will have 15 sittings till December 22, during which it is expected to consider key draft legislations, including three Bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will hold the meeting on December 2 which is expected to be attended by senior leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Currently, 37 Bills are pending in Parliament of which 12 are listed for consideration and passing, and seven Bills for introduction, consideration and passing.

The government also plans to present the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2023-24. The report of the Ethics Committee on the “cash-for-query” allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra will be tabled in Lok Sabha during the session.

The House will have to adopt the report before the expulsion recommended by the panel comes into effect. Also, the three key Bills which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session as the standing committee on Home has already adopted the three reports recently.

Another key Bill pending in Parliament relates to the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners. Introduced in the Monsoon session, the government had not pushed for its passage in the special session of Parliament amid protests from the opposition and former chief election commissioners as it seeks to bring on a par the status of the CEC and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary. At present, they enjoy the status of a Supreme Court judge.

Rahul promises Rajasthan model healthcare scheme across country if voted to power in 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed the healthcare programme for the poor initiated by the Rajasthan government, saying if the party secures power at the Centre post the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, similar initiatives will be rolled out nationwide.

Gandhi highlighted the disparity in healthcare access, noting that those with financial means can access quality treatment in big hospitals, while those lacking financial resources face significant challenges when dealing with illnesses like cancer or heart disease.

Addressing the audience after the inauguration of a new block at a private hospital in Sulthan Bathery, located within his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad, the Congress leader said that the biggest victims of medical tragedies are often poor people and stressed the need for a reevaluation of healthcare at the national level.

“I travel around India quite a lot and I notice that the biggest victims of medical tragedies are poor people. Because if you have money you can always get treatment in a good hospital,” the Wayanad MP said.

He said having financial means allows access to quality treatment in big hospitals, but for those lacking resources, facing illnesses like cancer or heart disease can essentially bring their lives to a halt.

“...If you have money, you can always get treatment in a good hospital, you can always go to a fancy hospital and get treatment but if you are poor and you get cancer or a relative gets cancer or you get heart disease or your relative gets heart disease, then you really basically your life is over,” the former Congress chief said. He said that the Union Government should prioritise providing affordable healthcare to the poor as a fundamental guarantee to its people.

“I think at the national level we need to rethink the way we think about healthcare and I think one of the guarantees that the national government should think about giving its people is healthcare at really low cost, especially to the poor people. We have done some work on this in Rajasthan and hopefully if we come to power in 2024, we will try and implement these types of ideas across the nation,” Gandhi said.

He also expressed concern about the increasing trend of hospitals operating solely as profit-driven entities, saying that such a direction is detrimental to the well-being of the nation.

The Congress party has hailed its Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme in Rajasthan as a “model” for the entire country, asserting that increasing the medical coverage to ₹50 lakh would provide significant relief to both the poor and the middle class.

During the Rajasthan Assembly poll campaign, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had praised the scheme as a boon for the people of Rajasthan, highlighting its comprehensive coverage, including free treatment for various medical procedures such as kidney and liver transplants, cancer and heart disease treatments, operation, dialysis, and implants.

The party considers the ‘Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme’ as the best free treatment scheme in the country, with a promise to raise the coverage to ₹50 lakh if re-elected in Rajasthan. Voting for 199 out of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Gay couple becomes first in Nepal to officially register same-sex marriage

A gay couple in Nepal, on Wednesday, became the first in the country to receive official same-sex marriage status. The Himalayan nation is one of the first in Asia to allow it.

“After 23 years of struggle, we got this historic achievement and finally Maya and Surendra got their marriage registered at the local administration office,” said Sunil Babu Pant, an openly gay former Parliamentarian and leading LGBTQ+ rights activist.

Pant was present with Surendra Pandey and Maya Gurung when they registered their marriage at the Dorje village council office, located in the mountains west of the capital, Kathmandu.

Earlier this year, Nepal’s supreme court issued an interim order enabling the registration of same-sex marriages for the first time. Officials had initially refused to register the marriage. The couple and Pant filed cases with the Kathmandu District Court and High Court, but their pleas were rejected.

According to Pant, the Home Ministry this week made changes in the process enabling all local administration offices to register same-sex marriages. “It was quite unexpected and it was a positive breeze for us,” Pant said by phone from the village where the couple were expected to celebrate.

The couple married six years ago at a temple following Hindu tradition, with a priest conducting the rituals among friends and family. But they had no certificate showing their marriage was legal.

Nepal has undergone a transformation since a court decision in 2007 asked the government to make changes in favour of LGBTQ+ people. People who do not identify as female or male are now able to choose “third gender” on their passports and other government documents. The constitution adopted in 2015 also explicitly states there can be no discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

Telangana records 63.94% turnout

Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 63.94% till 5 p.m. in the assembly polls for 119 seats, according to the Election Commission of India. According to the Election commission, Medak recorded a voter turnout of 80.28%, Mahabubabad at 77.50%, Adilabad at 73.58%, Hanumankonda at 62.46% and Hyderabad at 31.17%. Jangaon recorded 80.23% of voter turnout, while Kamareddy recorded 71%. The voter turnout in Khammam was recorded 73.77%, Nalgonda recorded 75.72%, Nizamabad at 68.30%, Sangareddy recorded 73.83% and Rangareddy recorded 53.03%.

India approves procurement of 97 Tejas jets, over 150 Prachand choppers

India on Thursday accorded an initial approval to procure an additional batch of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and around 150 Prachand helicopters to boost the overall combat capability of the armed forces, official sources said. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also cleared a proposal of the Indian Air Force to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet, the sources said. It is learnt that mega procurement projects and the Su-30 upgrade programme are expected to cost the exchequer ₹1.3 lakh crore.

Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and Nobel winner, dead at 100

Henry Kissinger, a controversial Nobel Peace Prize winner and diplomatic powerhouse whose service under two Presidents left an indelible mark on U.S. foreign policy, died on Wednesday, according to Kissinger Associates Inc. Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut, Kissinger Associates said. Kissinger had been active past his centenary, attending meetings in the White House, publishing a book on leadership styles, and testifying before a Senate committee about the nuclear threat posed by North Korea. In July 2023 he made a surprise visit to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

