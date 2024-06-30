NEET-UG exam case: CBI arrests private school owner from Godhra

The CBI on June 30 arrested Dixit Patel, owner of a private school in Gujarat’s Godhra, in connection with alleged malpractices in the NEET-UG exam.

Patel’s Jay Jalaram School, located near Godhra, was allegedly the epicentre of alleged malpractices and fraud in connection with the exam.

He was arrested on June 30 morning from his residence, said public prosecutor Rakesh Thakor, adding that Patel is now being taken to Ahmedabad by the CBI to seek his remand.

“As the case has been handed over to the CBI by the Gujarat government, a CBI team will produce him (Dixit Patel) before a designated court in Ahmedabad to seek his remand,” Thakor said.

Jay Jalaram School was one of the designated centres where the NEET-UG exam was held on May 5.

Patel is the sixth person to be arrested in this case wherein the accused had allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh from candidates to help them in clearing all India test.

IMD issues red alerts for northeastern States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several northeastern States, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, confirmed that the monsoon is currently in the active phase, with significant precipitation expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

“We have given red alerts for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim for today and for the two days for Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

In addition to the heavy rainfall in the northeastern region, the IMD has observed light to moderate rainfall across other parts of the country, including central and northwest India, with some areas experiencing heavy precipitation.

Looking ahead, Kumar said that conditions are expected to be favourable for further advancement of the monsoon.

The IMD issued an alert for widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across several regions in India on June 30. Recent satellite imagery indicates the presence of convective clouds, signalling the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many locations.

Intense spells of rain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds, are expected in Punjab and adjoining Himachal Pradesh, southwest and adjoining extreme northwest Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining extreme north Chhattisgarh, southeast Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, south Gujarat, south Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, south Karnataka, north Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, as per the IMD.

In addition to these areas, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated at a few places, with isolated thunderstorms, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds likely to affect Odisha, Konkan, Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Lakshadweep, and the Nicobar Islands.

TISS withdraws notice firing nearly 100 teaching, non-teaching staff

Following the issuance of termination notices to over 100 staff members due to a funding shortfall from the Tata Trust, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) acting Vice-Chancellor Manoj Kumar Tiwari assured of retaining the staff and withdrew the notices, effective immediately.

Tiwari also instructed staff to resume their duties, with salaries to be disbursed upon the institute’s receipt of the TET Support Grant. However, Prof. Anil Sutar, the officiating registrar, has not confirmed the withdrawal, although he has assured the affected staff of positive developments.

The Institute was forced to send termination notices to 100 staff members due to a funding shortfall from the Tata Trust. A controversy has emerged over the letter of discontinuation of services for 55 faculty members and 60 non-teaching staff across four campuses.

According to the statement from the VC on June 30, all 55 faculty and 60 non-teaching staff were appointed under programs funded by the Tata Education Trust (TET) and were on a contractual basis with an exact programme period.

Tiwari said, “The discussions with the Tata Education Trust have assured that resources will be available to TISS to resolve this issue. TET has committed to releasing funds for the salaries of TET project/programme faculty and non-teaching staff.”

NIA conducts raids in Rajouri in Reasi terror attack case

The NIA on June 30 conducted searches at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district in connection with the recent Reasi terror attack case.

On the evening of June 9, in the Pouni area of Reasi, terrorists had opened fire on a bus transporting pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Katra. The attack caused the bus to plunge into a nearby gorge, tragically killing nine people, including a child.

Taking over the investigation on June 15, based on orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA has targeted five locations suspected to be connected with “hybrid terrorists”, and their facilitators known as Overground Workers.

The raids, prompted by information purportedly from the arrested accused, Hakam Khan alias Hakin din, aimed to uncover any support networks that may have aided the attackers. According to the NIA, Khan provided the terrorists with safe haven, logistical assistance, and food, as alleged.

The NIA seized various items during the searches, which they believe will provide crucial evidence to unravel the larger terror plot behind the Reasi attack.

Mann Ki Baat: PM thanks people for participating in ‘biggest election’

In the first Mann Ki Baat radio address of his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 30 thanked the countrymen for having reiterated their “unwavering faith” in the Constitution and the democratic systems of the country.

Maintaining that the 2024 election was the biggest in the world, he said an election as big as this, in which 65 crore people cast their votes, never took place in any other country in the world.

Modi added that the Mann Ki Baat may have been paused for a few months, but the spirit of Mann Ki Baat in the country and society, touching upon the good work done every day, work done with selfless spirit, and work having a positive impact on the society – carried on relentlessly.

Striking a chord with the tribal people, he said tribal brothers and sisters celebrate June 30 as Hul Diwas in memory of Veer Sidhu-Kanhu, who strongly opposed the atrocities of the foreign rulers.

The Prime Minister said he was immensely happy that the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign he launched on World Environment Day to plant trees in honour of mothers is progressing rapidly.

Sri Lanka summons Indian diplomat over naval sailor’s death

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently summoned an official from the Indian High Commission in Colombo and voiced concern over the death of a naval sailor, who was part of a patrol unit that seized an Indian fishing vessel.

A senior Foreign Ministry official handed over a formal note to the Indian diplomat, on the issue of persisting Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, especially the bottom-trawling method, and “indiscriminate poaching by Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters”, according to a news report published in the Colombo-based Sunday Times newspaper.

An official source told The Hindu that the Indian official was summoned to the Ministry on Friday.

“It was mainly to convey concern from the Sri Lankan side,” the source said, requesting anonymity.

The issue was reportedly raised in New Delhi too, when Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Kshenuka Senewiratne called on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on June 25.

In the wee hours of the same day, a sailor from the Sri Lankan Navy sailor was killed in an operation targeting Indian fishermen and their fishing vessel off Kankesanthurai in the Jaffna peninsula, in the island’s nation’s Northern Province. However, neither official mentioned discussing this in their updates on the social media platform ‘X’ soon after the meeting.

Hemant Soren declares ‘rebellion’ to drive out ‘feudal forces’

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 30 declared a “rebellion” against “feudal forces”, saying that the opposition INDIA bloc will drive out the BJP from across the country.

Soren, addressing a rally in Bognadih on the occasion of ‘Hul Diwas’, also claimed that the saffron party has turned “jittery” after his release from jail and its leaders are “conspiring” against him again.

“I have stepped out of my home for the first time post my release to address you on ‘Hul Diwas’. It is a day of inspiration for all of us. Like the Santhal uprising against the British, we declare ‘Hul rebellion’ to drive out feudal forces not only from Jharkhand but across the country,” he said.

The day marks the 1855 Santhal rebellion against the British.

“I was implicated in false cases... The Centre unleashes its probe agencies to harass those who raise their voice against it. It is only two days that I am out of jail, but the BJP is jittery. Top party leaders are frequenting Jharkhand and conspiring against me again,” he said.

Soren also said that Jharkhand is known as a land of revolutionaries and “we are not afraid of jail, lathi or execution”.

In Brief:

Hamsa Moily, daughter of former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily, passes away

Hamsa Moily, daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily, died in Bengaluru on June 30. She was 46. She was ailing for some time. Hamsa was an acclaimed Bharata Natya dancer as well as a choreographer and had even acted in a Tamil period film titled Shringaram that was based on the lives of Devadasis. As a dancer, she had given a number of performances in India and abroad beside sharing her dance experiences with children and actors through different organisations.

General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as 30th Indian Army chief

General Upendra Dwivedi took over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the 1.3 million Indian Army on June 30 from General Manoj Pande who superannuated after more than four decades of service. “He takes over as the COAS, at a time when the global geo-strategic environment remains dynamic, with the challenges in the security domain becoming more pronounced due to technological advancements and ever-changing character of modern warfare,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20I

Seasoned India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on June 30 announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, joining his illustrious teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in bidding adieu to the format a day after winning the World Cup here. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats,” the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram underneath a picture of him holding the trophy.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

