Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under non-cognizable charges after video of Muslim boy being slapped by classmates goes viral

August 26, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

Muzaffarnagar Police on August 26 booked the schoolteacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework, amid outrage from all sections.

The school was also served a notice by the Uttar Pradesh education department in connection with the matter.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked a day after the video showed her asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark.

Police booked her at the complaint of the boy’s family, under IPC sections 323 and 504 — both non-cognizable offences. Such offences are bailable and do not lead to immediate arrest, and require a warrant.

Tyagi said that the video has been tampered with in order to stoke tensions. She claimed the video was shot by an uncle of the boy.

She said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by his classmates, she was forced to do it as she is handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his assignment.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded the teacher be sacked immediately and called her a “blot on teacher society.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the incident and called it a “disturbing result of the hate-filled politics of the BJP-RSS”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also criticised the ruling BJP for the incident.

Meanwhile, the Centre moved to block the video online. At least three posts on X (formerly Twitter) could be identified that have been taken down in India while remaining online for users in other countries.

X told users whose posts were deleted that their posts would no longer be visible in India and that they could appeal the action with the Ministry.

No permission for Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, security stepped up: DGP Haryana

Amid call by the Hindu outfits to hold Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 28, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on August 26 said the permission for the procession was denied and all necessary arrangements were made to maintain law and order in view of the inputs that the organisers had given a call for the people to reach Nuh from neighbouring States.

He was presiding over a meeting of senior police officers of States bordering Haryana through video conferencing in Panchkula. Kapur called for a co-ordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation.

As a preventive measure, internet services have been suspended in Nuh from 12 noon on August 26 to August 28 midnight and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed to prevent assembly of five or more people.

In the meeting, attended by the senior police officers of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, Kapur said Nuh administration had denied permission for the procession in view the G20 meeting scheduled to be held in the district from September 3-7 and to maintain law and order situation in the aftermath of violence on July 31.

Emphasising the need for sharing intelligence inputs to effectively deal with the situation, Kapur also asked the senior police officers to constantly monitor social media platforms and share information about those trying to disrupt peace through hate speeches and take action against them.

Interstate barricading should be done to prevent any kind of mobilisation of people and nobody would be allowed to take the law in their hands, he said.

The president of 52 pals (khaps) Arun Jaildar, at a press conference in Delhi, said the procession would be carried out by the Sarv Hindu Samaj and they were willing to discuss the size of the gathering and the other aspects of the event in view of the G-20 summit in Nuh and the ongoing action of the district police against the rioters. He said that Vishwa Hindu Parishad will also be a partner to it.

VHP joint general-secretary Surender Jain said the event was being organised at the behest of the Hindus in Nuh and the devotees from outside the district would not be invited. He said that to ensure the participation of those outside Nuh, holy water would be offered to Shivlings at Shiv temples in all blocks of the State at 11 a.m. on August 28.

Kashmiri lecturer suspended days after pleading against abrogation of Article 370 in Supreme Court

A Kashmiri lecturer was suspended from the Union Territory’s education department by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s administration in Srinagar, four days after he pleaded against the abrogation of Article 370 before the Supreme Court.

The School Education Department has placed Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a senior lecturer of political science under suspension with immediate effect for violation of provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, Jammu & Kashmir Government Employees Conduct Rules and J&K Leave Rules.

Bhat, who also possesses a law degree, appeared for himself before the Supreme Court on August 23.

Meanwhile, the L-G government has directed Subah Mehta, Joint Director, School Education, Jammu, to “conduct an in-depth inquiry in the conduct of the delinquent officer”.

Nine U.P. tourists die, 8 others injured as fire erupts in stationary coach at Madurai railway junction

Nine tourists from Uttar Pradesh, including three women, were charred to death and eight others were injured after a fire broke out in a railway coach, in which they were sleeping, stabled near Madurai Railway junction, early on August 26.

An initial probe revealed that a gas leak from an LPG cylinder that the tourists had used to make tea inside the coach had triggered the fire at around 5.30 a.m.

While eight of the victims have been identified, the identity of one remained to be established.

District administration officials said the bodies have been taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and the injured have been admitted to the Railway Hospital and the GRH.

According to the DRM, a tour operator had booked one sleeper class coach from Lucknow, and the coach had been attached to different trains en route to various tourist destinations. A total of 55 tourists, as well as eight support staff of the tour operator had travelled in the coach.

After visiting Kanniyakumari and the Padmanapuram Palace on Friday, August 25, the coach was then attached to the Punalur-Madurai Express. The train arrived at the Madurai Railway Junction on Saturday morning and was left on the stabling line on the Bodinayackanur track, some 800 metres south of the junction, the DRM said.

Vijay Kumar, Deputy Director, Fire and Rescue Services Department, said the fire call was received around 5:45 a.m.

The DRM said that since the doors of the coach were locked from the inside with additional padlocks, the tourists and the others had been trapped inside after the blaze broke out. “Since no one knew who had the keys, the passengers had to break open the lock to try and escape,” he said. By the time this was done however, some of the passengers had suffered serious burn injurious.

A few utensils, including pressure cookers, plastic drums and mangled cooking gas cylinders, were found lying outside the coach after the fire was put out .

An ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced an ex-gratia of ₹ 3 lakh for the families of those killed in the fire accident.

FIFA suspends Spanish football president Rubiales

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee on August 26 said that it has provisionally suspended Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) head Luis Rubiales for 90 days, amid uproar after he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips after Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup.

“The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee... has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level,” FIFA said in a statement.

Its disciplinary committee also ordered Rubiales and RFEF officials and employees alike to refrain from contacting or attempting to contact Hermoso or those around her.

Rubiales had been expected to announce his resignation on Friday but he denied to step down and the RFEF threatened legal action to defend him after Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss.

The committee said it would not provide any further information on the disciplinary proceedings until a final decision was taken.

In Brief:

Chandrayaan-3’s landing spot on Moon to be known as Shiv Shakti point: PM Modi in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the point where the Moon lander of Chandrayaan-3 touched down will be named Shiv Shakti and the point where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be called Tiranga. He also announced that August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3’s lander made a historic soft-landing on the Moon, will be commemorated as National Space Day. Hours after the PM’s visit, ISRO released a video showing the Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti point on the lunar surface.

New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries

Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on August 26 and should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule on August 27, replacing four astronauts living up there since March. A NASA astronaut was joined on the predawn liftoff from Kennedy Space Center by fliers from Denmark, Japan and Russia. It was the first U.S. launch where every spacecraft seat was occupied by a different country — until now, NASA had always included two or three of its own on its SpaceX taxi flights.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.